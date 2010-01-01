Latest News Editor's Choice


The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

The humiliating debacle of the so-called "31 March Uprising," staged by the disgraced former ZANU-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza, has exposed not merely a delusional mind, but a volatile cocktail of desperation, instability, and unrestrained narcissism. What Geza attempted to masquerade as a bold political mobilisation to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa was, in truth, a laughable charade built on Twitter tantrums, hollow threats, and a complete detachment from reality.

Geza's pitiful attempt to ignite disorder was never rooted in ideology or popular support - it was the erratic outburst of a man clearly spiralling out of control. His behaviour, from manic proclamations to his feeble retreat, reeks not of conviction but of a deteriorating mental state. A cursory glance at the symptoms of bipolar disorder shows a striking resemblance: manic delusions of grandeur, impulsive agitation, followed by a crushing depressive comedown. Geza ticked every box - not as a leader, but as a man in crisis.

Let's be blunt - Geza is unwell. And rather than seeking professional help, he's chosen to make the public his stage, dragging Zimbabweans into the whirlwind of his personal unravelling. His threats to shut down the country were as deranged as they were dangerous. Yet it was his abrupt, sheepish cancellation of the entire fiasco that truly exposed him - not as a revolutionary, but as a confused and broken figure, visibly buckling under the weight of his own instability.

Zimbabwe must not allow itself to be held hostage by egotistical charlatans in the throes of psychological decline. Geza's antics are not activism - they are the reckless impulses of a man in need of serious psychiatric care. He is in no condition to lead, inspire, or influence. His continued presence in the political arena is not merely unhelpful - it is a national hazard.

His sharp descent from firebrand to farce was nothing short of theatrical. One moment, he was bellowing calls for insurrection; the next, he was a bewildered, defeated man, scrambling to explain away his retreat. That isn't leadership - it's public disintegration.

The Zimbabwean public must awaken to this reality. We cannot continue to be led astray by rudderless personalities with no principles, no ethos, and no plan for national progress. As the Shona proverb aptly states: "pupuru pupuru, kunge hwiza, munotevera neyakananga mudondo" - do not blindly follow the erratic trail of a duiker charging into the thicket. Geza's so-called "Terror Revolution" was never a revolution - it was a delusion. And it has collapsed. Spectacularly.

Now is the time to draw the curtain on this sad spectacle. Zimbabwe must encourage Geza to step away from public life and seek the medical treatment he so desperately requires - before his instability causes real harm.

Source - X
