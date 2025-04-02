Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

Opinion / Columnist

According to available reliable information about the protests that occurred on 31 March 2025, in Harare commerce was very unusual in the Central Business Centre and other parts of the country.War combat Blessed Geza, also known as Mr Bombshell, appears to have influenced the majority of Zimbabweans.The protests headed by Geza were successful. Many progressive Zimbabweans support the Geza Revolution, which seeks to establish a new political discourse. The events on Monday were only the beginning of the revolution. We have noticed that the streets of Harare were vacant despite the fact that considerable traffic was expected and people were heading to work. The Geza word spread like wildfire.Geza Revolution has a large target audience that includes the economically marginalised, the impoverished, the unemployed, churches, and civil servants.The majority of protesters are simply frustrated with Mnangagwa's administration for failing to address core issues that impact them, ranging from corruption, high rates of unemployment, shortages of medical facilities and access to drugs.The authoritarian erosion must be intensified and the power be restored back to the people. Power must not be allowed to be in the hands of politicians.The Zimbabwe political space is under siege and already in ruins, resembling that of a colonial facade where the whites were using brutal force on the Black people, and now it's Black on Black.Zimbabwe has the capacity to change its political status. The existing leadership is holding us back, and we need to exert the necessary pressure to recapture the country for our people and restore democracy and good governance.We need effective leadership that is not selfish or concerned with collecting fortune or simply keeping power but with unlocking the potential of our people and communities.This includes developing leaders who can unleash the means of production, encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship, and advocating local solutions to drive economic growth and development. Zimbabwe can prosper.Email: konileonard606@gmail.comX – @Leokoni+27695423812