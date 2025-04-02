State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is once again at the centre of political controversy following damning allegations made by a war veteran, former Zanu PF central committee member Blessed Runesu Geza. His claims, which suggest that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is being manipulated by a corrupt inner circle, have ignited a fierce debate both within Zimbabwe and among the international community. The gravity of his accusations, which border on criminality, raises concerns about state capture and the integrity of the country's leadership.In a bold statement, Geza accused the President's close allies of effectively running the country through deception, ensuring that Mnangagwa signs off on deals that primarily serve their personal interests. He suggests that the head of state is surrounded by individuals who prioritise their own enrichment over national progress, a claim that has struck a chord with Zimbabweans weary of economic decline and persistent corruption.His allegations, if proven true, paint a picture of a captured state, where those with access to power dictate national policies for their own financial gain. The question is, “is the President in full control of Zimbabwe's administration”.Geza's statements have reverberated across Zimbabwe, with many citizens expressing their frustration on social media and public platforms. The country's economy has struggled under the weight of hyperinflation, currency instability, nepotism and high unemployment, fuelling scepticism about the government's commitment to reform. For many Zimbabweans, Geza's words confirm long-held suspicions that corruption at the top continues to stifle progress.Beyond Zimbabwe's borders, the international community is also paying close attention. Investors and diplomatic partners have often raised concerns about governance in Zimbabwe and these latest claims may further dent the country's image. Perceptions that the nation is run by a network of politically connected individuals could deter foreign investment and deepen diplomatic isolation.The concept of state capture refers to a situation where private individuals or groups exert undue influence over government policies, institutions and decision-making processes for personal benefit. This phenomenon has been observed in various countries, most notably in South Africa during the Jacob Zuma era, where powerful business interests allegedly dictated government contracts and policies.In Zimbabwe's case, if Geza's allegations hold weight, it could mean that the country is not being governed in the interests of the people but rather by a small elite who pull the strings behind the scenes. The challenge, however, lies in proving these claims and ensuring accountability.So far, there has been no official response from the Zimbabwean government regarding Geza's accusations. Historically, such allegations have been met with denials, dismissals or even crackdowns on dissenting voices. If the government chooses to ignore the issue, it risks allowing public anger to fester, potentially leading to greater political instability.On the other hand, if there is truth to these claims, then calls for an independent investigation will only grow louder. Transparency advocates and opposition figures are likely to seize on the issue to demand greater oversight and accountability from the Mnangagwa administration.The biggest challenge for the government now is maintaining public trust. Zimbabweans have endured decades of economic hardship and any indication that corruption is at the heart of their struggles will only deepen disillusionment. If the perception takes root that the President is merely a figurehead controlled by a powerful elite, then confidence in his leadership will erode further.Ultimately, the allegations made by Blessed Runesu Geza have opened a new chapter in Zimbabwe's political discourse. Whether they will lead to meaningful change or simply fade into the background remains to be seen. One thing, however, is clear: Zimbabweans, and indeed the world, are listening.Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi