Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

State Capture? Geza's Explosive Allegations Shake Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is once again at the centre of political controversy following damning allegations made by a war veteran, former Zanu PF central committee member Blessed Runesu Geza. His claims, which suggest that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is being manipulated by a corrupt inner circle, have ignited a fierce debate both within Zimbabwe and among the international community. The gravity of his accusations, which border on criminality, raises concerns about state capture and the integrity of the country's leadership.

In a bold statement, Geza accused the President's close allies of effectively running the country through deception, ensuring that Mnangagwa signs off on deals that primarily serve their personal interests. He suggests that the head of state is surrounded by individuals who prioritise their own enrichment over national progress, a claim that has struck a chord with Zimbabweans weary of economic decline and persistent corruption.

His allegations, if proven true, paint a picture of a captured state, where those with access to power dictate national policies for their own financial gain. The question is, “is the President in full control of Zimbabwe's administration”.

Geza's statements have reverberated across Zimbabwe, with many citizens expressing their frustration on social media and public platforms. The country's economy has struggled under the weight of hyperinflation, currency instability, nepotism and high unemployment, fuelling scepticism about the government's commitment to reform. For many Zimbabweans, Geza's words confirm long-held suspicions that corruption at the top continues to stifle progress.

Beyond Zimbabwe's borders, the international community is also paying close attention. Investors and diplomatic partners have often raised concerns about governance in Zimbabwe and these latest claims may further dent the country's image. Perceptions that the nation is run by a network of politically connected individuals could deter foreign investment and deepen diplomatic isolation.

The concept of state capture refers to a situation where private individuals or groups exert undue influence over government policies, institutions and decision-making processes for personal benefit. This phenomenon has been observed in various countries, most notably in South Africa during the Jacob Zuma era, where powerful business interests allegedly dictated government contracts and policies.

In Zimbabwe's case, if Geza's allegations hold weight, it could mean that the country is not being governed in the interests of the people but rather by a small elite who pull the strings behind the scenes. The challenge, however, lies in proving these claims and ensuring accountability.

So far, there has been no official response from the Zimbabwean government regarding Geza's accusations. Historically, such allegations have been met with denials, dismissals or even crackdowns on dissenting voices. If the government chooses to ignore the issue, it risks allowing public anger to fester, potentially leading to greater political instability.

On the other hand, if there is truth to these claims, then calls for an independent investigation will only grow louder. Transparency advocates and opposition figures are likely to seize on the issue to demand greater oversight and accountability from the Mnangagwa administration.

The biggest challenge for the government now is maintaining public trust. Zimbabweans have endured decades of economic hardship and any indication that corruption is at the heart of their struggles will only deepen disillusionment. If the perception takes root that the President is merely a figurehead controlled by a powerful elite, then confidence in his leadership will erode further.

Ultimately, the allegations made by Blessed Runesu Geza have opened a new chapter in Zimbabwe's political discourse. Whether they will lead to meaningful change or simply fade into the background remains to be seen. One thing, however, is clear: Zimbabweans, and indeed the world, are listening.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi



Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa fires Sithembiso Nyoni

59 mins ago | 598 Views

Zinara unveils stricter clampdown on errant motorists

1 hr ago | 141 Views

ZPC seeks 25-year renewal for Hwange Power Station licence

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zifa launches competition for new Warriors kit and logo

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

2 Zimbabweans, 1 South Africa jailed for rhino poaching

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket dismisses Queens Sports Club musical concert claims

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Geza revolution - A catalyst for change

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man attempts to kill mother-in-law

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Sulu Chimbetu working on Tsapo

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

DRC introduces $50 Visa requirement for Zimbabwean citizens

4 hrs ago | 878 Views

Man handcuffs, rapes daughter in-law for 5 consecutive days

8 hrs ago | 1274 Views

'Haunted family should take traditional route'

9 hrs ago | 651 Views

Man claims goblins forces him to sell grandmother's property

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa to lead 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls

9 hrs ago | 402 Views

Judge condemns inhumane prison conditions

11 hrs ago | 697 Views

The abuse of freedoms and upending of Constitutional order

12 hrs ago | 289 Views

Geza announces plan to table Mnangagwa impeachment

12 hrs ago | 2774 Views

Cross says corruption poses major threat to Mnangagwa's leadership

12 hrs ago | 826 Views

Mnangagwa's mental health is impairing his leadership, says Geza

12 hrs ago | 1025 Views

2 women arrested for baby trafficking

12 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwean forward breaks into Portuguese topflight league

12 hrs ago | 485 Views

MPs push for legislation to protect vendors

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bulawayo man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking and assault

12 hrs ago | 196 Views

ZITF makes key appointments

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

BCC sinks US$600,000 on 4 refuse compactors

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mystery over council's vanished US$4,5m loan deepens

12 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign in Glen View

12 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector records growth

12 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimra's digital transformation boosts taxpayer engagement and compliance

12 hrs ago | 46 Views

New e-passport centres set to enhance service delivery

12 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimra targets US$7.155 billion in 2025 revenue collection drive

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 Bulawayo cop killers shot dead

12 hrs ago | 358 Views

Brother assaults sister over boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 255 Views

Trump unveils new global tariffs, Zimbabwe faces 18% reciprocal tax

12 hrs ago | 653 Views

Peter Ndoro to hst new SABC show

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

R40,000 fine for Zimbabwean man who tried to smuggle cigarettes

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

South Africa's GNU at risk after parliament backs budget

12 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

02 Apr 2025 at 18:58hrs | 652 Views

Zimbabwe central bank rubbishes reports on cash deposit box seizures

02 Apr 2025 at 18:53hrs | 1704 Views

Buy Zimbabwe completes nationwide research on consumer preferences

02 Apr 2025 at 18:45hrs | 172 Views

The pitiful collapse of Geza's fantasy revolution

02 Apr 2025 at 18:32hrs | 1964 Views

Zimbabwe govt procures breathalysers to use at roadblocks

02 Apr 2025 at 18:16hrs | 377 Views

Chiwenga's dilemma: The cost of loyalty in Zimbabwe's political chess

02 Apr 2025 at 18:01hrs | 1482 Views

Mnangagwa purges CIO Deputy Director-General?

02 Apr 2025 at 17:57hrs | 5606 Views

Mpilo fake doctor appeals against conviction

02 Apr 2025 at 17:52hrs | 364 Views

BCC commissions 4 refuse compactors

02 Apr 2025 at 17:50hrs | 134 Views

Chipezeze not get distracted by Scottland select snub

02 Apr 2025 at 17:49hrs | 423 Views

NetOne expands OneMoney to boost rural financial inclusion

02 Apr 2025 at 15:51hrs | 159 Views