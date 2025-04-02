Arresting protesters in Zimbabwe exposes an Illegitimate government that fears its own people

Opinion / Columnist



To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08

Fear breeds monsters, and these monsters, in turn, seek to instil fear in others.Those who seek to instil fear in others are often the most fearful themselves.The recent arrests of at least 96 people in Harare on 31st March for allegedly participating in an "unlawful gathering" once again shine a harsh light on Zimbabwe's continued descent into authoritarian repression.These individuals, whose only crime was attempting to exercise their constitutionally enshrined right to demonstrate, have become yet another statistic in the long history of state-sanctioned human rights abuses.Their detention, along with the imprisonment of journalist Blessed Mhlanga for merely interviewing Blessed Geza - who had called for demonstrations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa - exposes the deep contradictions between Zimbabwe's constitutional promises and the reality of its governance.Section 59 of the Zimbabwean Constitution unequivocally guarantees the right to demonstrate and present petitions, provided this is done peacefully.Yet, in practice, the government employs the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) as a weapon to curtail these freedoms.While MOPA technically only requires protest organizers to notify the police, it has become a de facto licensing system where perceived anti-government demonstrations are almost always prohibited outright, often without meaningful engagement.This pattern of preemptive bans not only undermines democratic expression but blatantly contradicts the very foundation of a constitutional democracy.In functional democracies, demonstrations are treated as a normal aspect of civic life.Governments, regardless of their popularity, acknowledge that peaceful protests are an essential mechanism for the public to hold leaders accountable.For instance, in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, protests - even those sharply critical of sitting governments - are typically facilitated, with law enforcement deployed primarily to ensure order rather than to suppress dissent.In contrast, Zimbabwe's ruling elite views demonstrations as an existential threat, met not with engagement but with brute force.This stark difference highlights the Zimbabwean regime's insecurity and lack of confidence in its own legitimacy.A strong government welcomes dialogue and public scrutiny, knowing that such engagement strengthens democratic governance.Conversely, a weak and insecure leadership relies on coercion to silence opposition, fearing the very people it claims to serve.The ongoing criminalization of political expression in Zimbabwe is not just an abstract legal issue; it has profound consequences for the nation's stability.History is replete with examples of how the suppression of peaceful avenues for dissent leads to more extreme and uncontrollable forms of resistance.Governments that deny their citizens the right to protest peacefully ultimately create conditions for rebellion.The analogy of a pressure cooker is fitting - without a release valve, the built-up pressure eventually results in an explosion.By refusing to allow Zimbabweans to voice their grievances openly, the Mnangagwa regime is sowing the seeds of future unrest.The repeated prevention or outright prohibition of anti-government demonstrations in Zimbabwe has never truly been about maintaining peace and order.For as long as I can remember, the government has consistently denied permission for any demonstrations critical of its policies or leadership.This raises an important question: Does the government genuinely believe that every anti-government protest is destined to turn violent, or is this merely a tactic to suppress legitimate dissent?This is a clear indication that the government fears open expression and seeks to quash any opposition.The systematic refusal to allow such demonstrations suggests that the true intent is not peace, but control - silencing voices that challenge those in power.The ruling elite may temporarily suppress public outrage, but the fundamental issues of economic collapse, corruption, and political oppression will not disappear.Instead, the frustration will intensify, and when it eventually boils over, it may take a form that is far more difficult to control.Furthermore, the failure to educate Zimbabweans on their fundamental rights exacerbates this repression.Just as citizens are taught about their rights to education, healthcare, and legal protection, so too should they be made aware - preferably from a young age - of their constitutional rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.A populace that understands and values these freedoms is far less likely to be cowed into submission by authoritarian tactics.Yet, the Zimbabwean government deliberately avoids such civic education, knowing that an informed citizenry is harder to manipulate and repress.This deliberate neglect is an indictment of a regime that fears an empowered population.The events of 31st March also reflect a broader trend of judicial persecution used to silence critics.The imprisonment of journalist Blessed Mhlanga for simply interviewing a political activist is a chilling warning to Zimbabwe's media and civil society.By detaining journalists under spurious charges, the government seeks to instill fear and deter independent reporting.This is a direct attack on press freedom, another pillar of democracy that Zimbabwe's leaders claim to uphold while systematically dismantling.It is not just Mhlanga and the March 31st detainees who are under siege; it is every Zimbabwean who dares to think, speak, or act independently of the ruling party's dictates.Solidarity must be expressed with all those who have suffered under Zimbabwe's repressive laws.Every individual arrested on 31st March, every journalist persecuted for doing their job, and every citizen denied their right to protest deserves the full support of all who believe in justice and democracy.These acts of state repression should not be met with silence.Instead, they should fuel a renewed demand for the respect of constitutional rights and fundamental freedoms.Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads.It can either choose the path of democratic openness, where citizens are encouraged to speak freely and participate actively in shaping their nation's future, or it can continue down the dark road of repression, where dissent is criminalized and fear governs the public sphere.It is truly bewildering how those who are all too familiar with the painful legacy of colonial repression, which sparked a liberation struggle that the colonial regime could not contain, now seem to have learned nothing from history, resorting to the same tactics of silencing and control.The choice made by those in power will determine the country's long-term stability.A government that respects its citizens' rights fosters loyalty and unity; a government that rules by fear breeds resentment and resistance.The writing is on the wall - the only question is whether those in power have the wisdom to read it before it is too late.● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/