109 Geza31 demo activists arrested! Nyokayemabhunu, Geza, tell us, what are you doing about it?

Opinion / Columnist

The government of Zimbabwe gave SADC & South Africa feedback about the effects of Geza M31st demonstration that was quiet, with sporadic incidences, and insignificant. But 109 activists were arrested and are facing charges of causing mayhem across the nation: This message contradicted the feedback they previously gave to South Africa about the failed Geza demonstration. My bone of contention is the actions of Nyokayemabhunu and Geza regarding the arrest of 109 arrested activists: Having been reassured that nobody will be harmed, no arrests will be made because Nyokayemabhunu and et al have done their extensive groundwork. They mislead the young people; they deceived them to go out to the streets in millions and demonstrate against the Zanu government: at their hour of arrest by notorious Zanu military and police, they were left alone by Geza and Nyokayemabhunu to hang to dry; it's not funny but nasty and dirty treatment on young people: the duplicity of it all: a total betrayal of citizens whose fault is their innocence and gullibility in understanding body politics spoken on two sides of one mouth.The scant preparations of the demonstration did not need Albeit Einstein to give warnings of a demonstration that will fail it died on arrival before the 31st of March. I am reserved to call Nyokayemabhunu an "implant" of the powers that be, because it will play well at the gallery of chronic disease of name-callings that was order of the day during the liberation war. Geza should know that he is not qualified to call for a nationwide demonstration. He has no right to accuse Zanu government. A pot calling the kettle, how black! What Zanu PF is about is also what Geza is about; a sad history of killings and counter-killings of innocent people. Geza thought, if he voluntarily confessed his crimes against humanity he committed in 2008, he will be pardoned by the people: Blessed Geza has blood in his hands: He killed and maimed thousands opposition MDC members: a confession voluntarily made (omitting Gukurahundi genocide atrocities, farm invasions, Murambatsvina, 2017/2018 shootings and killings of foot soldiers. Rape of young girls and Chimbwidos as a weapon of war during the liberation years also included: he did not confess that much).Recently, a lady was giving analysis of a failed Geza M31 revolution on social media: She was divested by the comments Geza made the day after. Geza congratulated the people who made "a stay away" demonstration on the 31st and stopped: no mention about those 109 incarcerated young people languishing in a notorious prison awaiting prosecutions; they heeded the calls for demonstrations to the letter. What is Geza doing about it now to get these young people free? What is Chiwenga doing about it? Will he get the courage to set the 109 activists free. Curiously Chiwenga cannot assist Blessed Mhlanga to set him free from prison. If Chiwenga fears to intervene and set the 109 activists free, of what purpose are demonstrations to give Chiwenga a golden opportunity to be the next President? They demonstrated for Chiwenga to be PRESIDENT OF THE THIRD DISPENSATION. It is inconceivable that people cannot read between political languages. Politics is a dirty game. The first question they must ask is, why sacrifice their lives to prolong a Zanu government? Chiwenga is dead silent about his involvement in this power matrix? To be as angry as Idi Amin is not enough. His silence is an internalized fear of Mnangagwa. Chiwenga depends on Geza who has balls to fight for him to assume high office.Is Chiwenga capable of "Chinja Mayitiro: Guqula izenzo? He wants to occupy the high office for the sake of it, it ends there. The general populace doesn't see that. After two presidential terms, Chiwenga will nominate another PF Zanu candidate as his successor. Zanu will rule until donkeys have develop horns! A coterie of failures, depriving citizens of decent lives they yearn for. Zimbabwe is a nation endowed with all elements in the periodic table of chemistry chat: A good government could turn Zimbabwe in a first world country, development for the common good. The abject failings of the party and government and devastating failures of good leadership is the main problem in Zimbabwe.The Geza-Nyokayemabhunu demonstration was a complete debacle!The Geza revolution is a complete embarrassment upon themselves. Those who cheered loudly about the imminent change (Freedom is coming tomorrow) are doubling down their "parapaganda" by twisting the methods of demonstration to mean different. The people were told to make "sitting at home" demonstration as the message to effect it: certainly, that is not true. Nyokayemabhunu gave clear instructions of a nation-wide demonstration, to shut down the government and arrest Mnangagwa and Zvigananda around him. Just saying!A true revolutionary leader would have organized a successful demonstration easily because of the dissatisfaction and anger in 95% of the population living in abject poverty: the price Zimbabweans must pay; we don't have an opposition in the face of adversities that could have been taken advantage of a weak Zanu PF party and government. A vibrant opposition would have masterminded convincing directives on the ground, not hiding in safe places and watching the demonstration on TV. A genuine opposition would have rocked the government overnight. Genuine revolutionary leaders must be on the ground together with the people. Chamisa failed, just as he failed on several occasions; he was exposed to his shortcomings. Geza was nowhere to be seen, Nyokayemabhunu also was nowhere to be seen. And they think they are true revolutionists, cowards! my foot!Impeachment is the next step to removing Mnangagwa from power!In a civilized society, where law and order are sacrosanct, the doctor who gave medical details of President Mnangagwa to Geza could face charges for breaching fundamental principles of medical practices. Medical details of a patient are confidential, it did not matter how criminal Mnangagwa is. To lay bare a patient's medical details to the public, purely for political milage, is even worse. Geza tells us that he has Mnangagwa's medical details with clinical evidence that Mnangagwa is suffering from vascular dementia. It defeats the mind of a decent citizen, how Geza can sink low, talk with a straight face he will initiate processes of impeachment against Mnangagwa based on the evidence that Mnangagwa is unfit for office. Curiously I have not found any Zimbabwean social media outlet questioning a disgusting medical practice about Mnangagwa's medical doctor and supposedly educated Geza.What is our take on the Geza-Nyokayemabhunu Demo-flop!The nation must make bold moves, and jettison all current opposition members, and they start afresh. (Advocate Mahere is a promising leader who must be given a chance to lead). Most opposition leaders are tired horses. They have been in the trenches for the past 25 years. Most of the opposition leaders are deeply compromised: Professor Ncube should never be given a chance to be in politics again. Sustained rumors are making rounds that he works together with Zanu. Chamisa should never be allowed to fill the vacuum in the current body politics of our nation. Bold moves must be done to realize Professor Mutambara as a potential candidate for a new Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has abundant hopefuls, well educated people at home and abroad who can take the country to a higher level. Young Mutambara has so much to give to the nation; but why don't these voters see the potential in him, this defeats me totally. Voters are too blind to realize that in Chamisa there is another dictator. In the recent demonstration, Chamisa's name has been floated often; just like Chiwenga who wants to be nominated, Chamisa never came out of his slumber, to refute voices indicating he could be the chosen successor in the event of a successful demonstration. He went along with it, clandestinely giving an impression he was not part and parcel of the demonstration. Somehow, he craved the results of the demonstration to be thrust upon him. Just saying!We need young people who will take the nation to another level. We are tired of old horses that genuinely need to rest. It was a sad surprise to me to realize how thousands of young people, including 109 incarcerated by the regime, gave their all in support of an 80-year-old Geza? That money to buy many cars that Geza hoped to get, the costs of a large security detail he wanted them to salute him everywhere, Geza does not realize that at 80 years of age, the nation's treasury is bankrupt, will take 25 to 50 years to fill it with strict austerity measures. We have squandered the prospects of the coming generations. Capable leaders with sound mathematic knowledge like Nkosana Moyo will be dead then. Just saying!Human Rights lawyers must put together a Geza affidavit for the ICJ!Blessed Geza voluntarily confessed crimes against humanity he committed in 2008. It would be a travesty of justice if such heinous crimes against humanity he voluntarily confessed to, are undocumented. Zimbabwe human rights lawyers will do us justice if an affidavit was put together, document these as evidence of heinous crimes committed by Geza and other war veterans who liberated us from colonialism: ironically. The crimes related to rape during the liberation years must be brought to the surface and openly spoken about as they constitute crimes against humanity equally. If ICJ convincingly deliberated these heinous crimes, it will give a precedence to African countries that committing crimes of this magnitude will follow them dead and alive, to bring justice to the dead and the living.