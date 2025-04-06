Latest News Editor's Choice


Selous Scouts Pseudo Operations Tactics Used Against Chivhayo

The Selous Scouts stand as a notorious example of how manipulation and deception can be weaponized in the struggle for political power. Rooted in pseudo operations, Selous Scouts relied heavily on (Black) African soldiers, many of whom were turned from ZANLA and ZPRA.

These operations, designed to sow confusion and discord, served the interests of a regime that thrived on division. Today, we witness the unsettling resurgence of such tactics among former ZANU PF members seeking to destabilize the ruling party from the outside.

Characters like Saviour Kasukuwere, once a close to figures like Wicknell Chivhayo and Kuda Tagwirei, now utilize social media platforms to launch covert attacks against their former associates.

Through third-party agents like Lynne Stactia, they craft narratives which serve to sow division, plant hatred among comrades and undermine the party's legitimacy in proper Selous Scout fashion.

This revival of pseudo operations is more than an attempt to gain political relevance; it's a calculated effort to conjure public outrage and spark unrest as a follow up to the failed 31 March operation.

The likes of Jealousy Mbizvo Mawarire exemplify this trend, openly fabricating evidence and manipulating documents to provoke protests against the government. That POSB document was hogwash at best. Now we have another cooked document of Sean Mnangagwa allegedly deploying soldiers. Their ambitions culminate in ill-conceived initiatives like Operation Moto we Niniveh, which, after failing to ignite public protests during its inaugural attempt, reveals more about the desperation of its creators than any genuine concern for the populace. The cacophony of false narratives threatens to drown out the more pressing discussions of governance, accountability, and national development.

These pseudo operations are symptomatic of a deeper malaise within the political landscape an unwillingness to confront the real issues at hand, such as poverty and economic stagnation. Instead, we see an obsession with fabricating scandals around figures like Wicknell Chivhayo who has become a lightning rod for discontent. Kasukuwere's own murky past, rife with corruption the theft of over $45 million during his tenure as Minister of Youth is conveniently overshadowed by his disingenuous quest to vilify others.

The falsehoods are coming in fast without any fact checking mechanism. Today it's claims that the President has dementia claims which were started by Saviour Kasukuwere,  tomorrow its claims that Sean Mnangagwa is deploying soldiers fraudulently,  yesterday it was claims that a secret meeting was held to remove the Vice President from office. Next its false documents from Financial Intelligence all to paint a narrative of a dysfunctional nation that isn't going anywhere. People are busy with these ghost stories promoted by faceless and nameless sources who always have a juicy secret to reveal.

As we navigate this chaotic political landscape, it is vital to recognize the socio-economic progress ongoing in our nation, undeterred by the noise of these pseudo operations. The recent delegation from SpaceX (Starlink) indicates that positive strides are being made on the economic front, yet these developments are eclipsed by the distractions of manufactured chaos.

The enemy we face today is not Wicknell Chivhayo or any other individual but rather the pervasive poverty that afflicts our society. This unfortunate focus on pseudo operations diverts attention from the urgent need for comprehensive national dialogue and sustainable development solutions. It is disheartening to see influential individuals invest their time and resources into tactics reminiscent of discredited strategies like those of the Selous Scouts instead of working towards a cohesive and prosperous future for all Zimbabweans.

We must rise above the historical burdens of manipulation and deceit that have long characterized our political landscape. It's time for leaders to redirect their energies towards meaningful discourse, holding accountable those truly guilty of mismanaging our resources such as Kasukuwerewho is evading his court cases, and engaging in constructive efforts to uplift the nation. Our collective future depends on it.

Source - Hector Chikokiyana
