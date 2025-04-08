Stop Using 'Excellency' or 'Honourable' to Address Zimbabwean Politicians

Opinion / Columnist

In Zimbabwe, the titles "Excellency" and "Honourable" are often bestowed upon politicians, cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs) and Councillors as a sign of respect and authority. However, it has become increasingly clear that these titles are often misplaced, considering the behavior and actions of many individuals who bear them. Referring to these politicians as "imbavha idzi," which translates to "these are thieves," reflects the frustrations of a populace that feels betrayed and disillusioned by the rampant corruption and mismanagement prevalent in the political landscape.The use of honorific titles for political figures has deeper roots, often steeped in tradition and historical context. In many countries, these titles were meant to convey a sense of responsibility and integrity, serving as a reminder that those in positions of power are expected to act in the best interest of their constituents. However, in Zimbabwe, the reality has evolved into something far removed from this ideal.For too long, politicians have used their positions of power for personal gain, engaging in corrupt practices that undermine the very foundations of governance. This dissonance between title and action creates a paradox that demands reconsideration. Why should we continue to honor titles that no longer carry the integrity and respect they are intended to represent?In the Western world, there has been a gradual shift away from using grand titles for political leaders. This change reflects a growing recognition that respect must be earned rather than conferred solely based on position. By refraining from using titles such as "Excellency" or "Honourable," Western societies aim to promote a culture of accountability and transparency.Instead of placing politicians on pedestals, the focus is shifted toward their actions and policies. In this context, the emphasis is on results rather than titles, which encourages leaders to be more accountable to their constituents.In Zimbabwe, the continued use of titles like "Excellency" and "Honourable" often serves to shield politicians from scrutiny. These designations create an environment of deference that undermines the accountability that is essential in a functioning democracy. Citizens are discouraged from challenging the status quo or questioning decision-making processes when those in power are afforded such lofty titles.Moreover, the practice perpetuates a culture of elitism, where politicians become disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary Zimbabweans. Instead of serving their constituents, many politicians prioritize their interests, leading to an erosion of public trust. The phrase "imbavha idzi" encapsulates the sentiment of many who feel that their leaders are more focused on looting state resources than on serving the public good.To foster a healthier political climate in Zimbabwe, it is essential to reconsider how we address our political representatives. Moving away from honorific titles can be a significant step toward promoting a culture of accountability. By refraining from using "Excellency" and "Honourable," we can send a clear message that respect is not a given but must be earned through actions and integrity.This change can also empower citizens to hold their leaders accountable. Without the protective barrier of titles, politicians may be more inclined to act in the best interest of their constituents, knowing that they are being observed and judged based on their behavior rather than their titles.Zimbabweans should re-evaluate the language we use when addressing our political leaders. By ceasing to use titles like "Excellency" and "Honourable," we can take an important step toward fostering accountability, transparency and genuine public service. Politicians should be reminded that with power comes responsibility and their actions will ultimately dictate the respect they earn from the people they serve.As citizens, it is our duty to advocate for a political landscape that prioritises integrity over titles. By standing together and demanding better from our leaders, we can work towards a brighter future for Zimbabwe, one where respect is earned through service, not bestowed by title. In this endeavor, the phrase "imbavha idzi" should serve as a rallying cry for the accountability and justice that our nation so desperately needs.One has the audacity of calling himself Sir !!!!Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi