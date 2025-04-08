Opinion / Columnist

Awareness, understanding, and consideration for the complexities of business, personal effort, and the broader energetic principles at play in society. Here's a refined argument that acknowledges the contributions of individuals like Wicknell Chivhayo, Sakupwanya, Kuda Tagwirei, and President Mnangagwa, while also aiming to dispel negativity and misinformation surrounding them.In recent times, the conversation around prominent figures in Zimbabwe, such as Wicknell Chivhayo, Sakupwanya, Kuda Tagwirei, and President Mnangagwa, has often been overshadowed by accusations of corruption and misdeeds. However, it is crucial for all of us to unlearn the distorted perceptions that social media proliferates and to recognize the hard work, dedication, and business acumen that these individuals exhibit in their respective fields.Money, as we understand it, is not simply a medium of exchange but a form of energy and frequency that reflects the vibrational state of our societal interactions. In many ancient philosophies, especially those that delve into the metaphysical nature of existence, the understanding of vibrational energy and the law of attraction forms the core of success. Those who harness this energy responsibly can manifest remarkable outcomes, not only for themselves but also for the community at large.Chivhayo, with his business initiatives, exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives economic development. His relationship with his spiritual guide, madzi baba Lawrence Katsiru, represents a synthesis of practical business strategy and spiritual growth, which has often been misunderstood by those outside of such dynamics. It is paramount to appreciate that the successes of these individuals are often built on networks formed through hard work and dedication—elements that contribute positively to Zimbabwe's economic landscape.Society is evolving, and the unfortunate reality is that a subset of young people, driven by the potential for quick fame or income, resort to disseminating falsehoods about these figures. This trend not only undermines personal reputations but also breeds social unrest and perpetuates a cycle of negativity, particularly affecting the elderly and communities who rely on stable narratives for their peace of mind.Moreover, we must recognize that the criticism directed at these personalities often provides entertainment for content creators on platforms like YouTube and social media. While this can make for sensational viewing and bolster platforms financially, it can also distort public perceptions and priorities. It's vital to shift our focus from sensationalism to understanding the constructive roles these individuals play in society.In the realms of ancient, hidden knowledge, many cultures emphasized balance, reciprocity, and positive energy flows. The teachings of these ancient philosophies remind us that prosperity comes with responsibility and is best when it serves the greater good of all. When we acknowledge the hard-earned successes of individuals like Chivhayo, Tagwirei, and others, we cultivate a culture of appreciation for hard work and the vast possibilities that can arise from it.Let us come together to foster a supportive community that values constructive dialogue over baseless allegations. Embracing the principles of energy, frequency, and vibrational alignment encourages growth that directly benefits Zimbabwe and its people, allowing us to create a brighter, more prosperous future together.It is time for us to transcend the illusions and embrace a holistic understanding of success, grounded in historical wisdom and collective progression towards a common goal of development and unity for Zimbabwe.This approach maintains a faithful exploration of the themes presented while promoting a positive narrative7 that seeks to uplift rather than solely defend.In the current landscape of Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resounding message that "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" serves as a powerful call to action for all citizens. This mantra not only symbolizes an invitation for investment but also embodies a commitment to inclusivity: a promise that no one and no place will be left behind in our collective journey towards national growth.The moment is now for all Zimbabweans to engage fully in the economic initiatives being rolled out. Critiquing and spectating from a distance do little to aid our development; rather, active participation and support of good business endeavors are what will propel us forward. It is vital to transition from passive observation to engaged involvement in fostering a thriving economy.Individuals such as Kuda Tagwirei - who is not only a successful businessman but also an elder in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church - exemplify the positive influence that responsible entrepreneurship can have on our society. Tagwirei has taken it upon himself to support families across various walks of life, embodying the spirit of unity and sharing that Zimbabwe needs. When we appreciate the contributions of such individuals, we acknowledge that they are far removed from the falsehoods and accusations hurled against them. Instead, they represent the entrepreneurial spirit that actively supports and aligns with government initiatives, emphasizing the principle of "Nyika inovakwa, ichitongwa nevene vayo" - a nation is built by its own people.We must collectively unlearn the illusions and distorted realities that circulate within our society, often amplified by social media. Embracing our own business initiatives, celebrating local talents, and supporting those who are striving to make a difference in our economy are crucial steps towards genuine national growth. Each of us has a role to play, whether through entrepreneurship, innovation, or simply by supporting local businesses.Let us take pride in our collective potential. By embracing this path, we can contribute to a sustainable future for Zimbabwe that harnesses our rich resources and vibrant human capital. Together, we can create a thriving nation where economic empowerment is within reach for all.In conclusion, let us rise to the occasion, fully engaging in the economic opportunities that abound. This is our moment to collectively forge ahead, support one another, and build a prosperous Zimbabwe - one where hard work, collaboration, and shared vision lead the way.Social analyst and Philosopher C. T .K CHAPASUKA.