Corruption now a national threat

12 Apr 2025 at 09:29hrs | Views
Mnangagwa's administration is notoriously corrupt. Recently he wired $50 to police officers, thus greasing them during the mass shutdown organised by a former combat, Blessed Geza, that was code-named M31.

There are also some allegations that he is promising to give Members of Parliament about $200 000 each as a sweetener and residential stands to stop the impeachment against him.

In a country beset by epidemic difficulties, we see land and money being distributed to Zimbabwe's now worst-performing members of parliament, who are concerned with trinkets and wealth accumulation.

This is corruption at its highest level. So who is the godfather of corruption in Zimbabwe?

Ironically, nothing substantive has come from Zimbabwe's Anti-Corruption Commission. It has successfully demonstrated that it has never developed biting teeth. In most situations, it has become an accomplice following the assessment.

What most people do not realise is that Mnangagwa and his associates are ruining and damaging the image of the revolutionary party ZANU PF. Corrupt leadership destroys the moral fabric of society and is not beneficial.

The Transparency International Corruption Index ranks Zimbabwe as the most corrupt country in Southern Africa.

Zimbabwe is losing about 120 million USD per month due to corruption.

The country has a well-documented history of corruption, sitting comfortably at number 149 out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, with a score of 24/100 (where lower scores indicate higher perceived corruption).

We should be interrogating serious questions on why Strive Masiyiwa, a Zimbabwean billionaire and the founder of Cassava Technologies, has chosen to establish Africa's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) factory in South Africa in partnership with Nvidia, rather than in Zimbabwe, his country of origin. It is because Mnangagwa's regime is laced with corruption.

In contrast, Zimbabwe faces significant challenges that could deter such a large-scale tech investment. The country has struggled with economic instability, frequent power outages, and an unreliable telecommunications infrastructure—conditions that Masiyiwa himself has indirectly referenced when emphasising the need for investor-friendly ecosystems.

The government must launch a comprehensive programme to improve corporate governance and accountability in the administration of public resources. Integrity is the foundation of good government.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com

X - @Leokoni

Source - Leonard Koni
