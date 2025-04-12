Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

Opinion / Columnist



Who is Blessed Geza; past and present!



The situation in Zimbabwe is a circus!

Rape as a weapon of war

Nyokayemabhunu informed us, the demonstrations on the 31st of March will be safe: nobody will be hurt or arrested or gunned down by Mnangagwa army: he said, he is carrying a true voice from Geza, it will be safe to demonstrate. Contingencies have been put on the ground. It turned out to be a great lie. The 31st demonstrations were not safe after all. The nation was dubbed by reckless Geza and Nyokayemabhunu. Both continue to peddle lies, double down on the possibilities on how to bring down Mnangagwa regime. We, in the opposition want to see Mnangagwa removed from power: however, the methodologies to unseat him are different. Geza’s demonstrations are deadly and clearly not strategized, not grounded; they hope things will happen on their own.Nyokayemabhunu must be ashamed of himself. We have been told, those incarcerated will be set free by Chiwenga, nothing tells us they are preparations for their release. Chiwenga was in Gweru on a prestigious event, lighting an independence torch. Honestly, it cannot be more sarcastic than Chiwenga’s actions. What torch was he lighting if 109 activists were in prison for demonstrating on his behalf? Does he still find sleep considering what happened to the innocent rotting mercilessly in prison demonstrating for Geza and Chiwenga to be Presidents. It has become embarrassingly evident, how Chiwenga fears Mnangagwa if he has no power to release activists from prison. Why set them up for slaughter if he cannot protect them? Evidently unable, and feeble, and just fit to be sent on errands! The Idi Amin anger, and never beyond.Why tell them there was security clearance to demonstrate; yet it was not. We understood as if the army and the demonstrators would converge at some point and shout with one voice. Fear was removed from them, were then groomed to face Mnangagwa’s army and police for 31st demonstrations. What happened on the M31st was barbaric, evil, and diabolic. Geza lied to have been in the empty streets of Harare. A double speak, how and when did Geza tell the people in the middle of the night to stay home? The conflicting messages of going out the streets and staying at home in the middle of the night! Chiwenga must open the prison gates: release activists from prison: they are not criminals: they have been lied to, AGAIN, used as cannon fodder in the sense of the word. We shall tell the young never go for demonstrations if this is how VP Chiwenga treats them like disposables: How he gloated in Gweru, a show; gloated again in Victoria Falls: no mention of our activists languishing in prisons.What amuses me is how they justify their actions using God and the Holy Bible: they pray before they spit propaganda on U-Tubes. They exchange and interchange scripture verses and suddenly switch to diabolic expressions, some of which are unprintable. It is this confusion from the words of their mouth and fake meditations of their poor souls that make their movement unconvincing. (in German: von vorn bis hinten, fake) I don’t know but I doubt if the powers of the universe that can listen to multiple convolutions of circumstances in one sitting.Nyokayemabhunu was quick to conceal and suppress reasons why the 31st demonstration was a debacle. Today, he needed to find reasons why the impeachment would fail this time around, and it was dismal. Between the lines of his sentences, he smartly conceals facts, humble people will not understand what he is saying: me included. (If you have two hands and ten fingers, remove thumbs, you have eight, minus two from each hand…I am stuck) One thing, you cannot underestimate the intelligence of Nyokayemabhunu: he is talented and gifted; he eloquently speaks to invites one to listen. It is for this reason; he can move a gullible crowd easily on his side. Like Chamisa, he realized that if his speeches have bible verses to a Zimbabwean Christian crown, they will be mesmerized by his gospel speeches and morning prayers.My article was supposed to be about Geza today. Who is Geza, past and present? Nephew Machacha gives reliable information regarding Uncle Geza. It is seriously short-changing to realize that Geza is not the war veteran he purports to be. Geza was sent to Romania for military training, he did not finish his training, claiming to be Mugabe’s son he was given special treatment, lived large while other Zanla forces trained. If what Machacha is saying is to be believed, Geza’s present shenanigans replicate his past. You can read it for yourself what Geza did in Chimoi in Mozambique. My humble amazement is that gullible masses appear not to realize how they have been dubbed to think Geza is a war vet, and that he talks on the masses’ behalf: In retrospect, Geza is a criminal, a paedophile whose criminal charges were suppressed by Zanu: he wanted to stand for parliamentary elections in 2018. It was obvious right from the start that the Geza revolution was about himself and not about the people. Somehow things went seriously wrong in allocations and distributions of cheese cuts. His calculus was to incorporate the masses in his revolution, as was the case in 2017 to remove Mnangagwa. He would then share power with Chiwenga as his VP, and forget the masses completely.Why a circus? People will listen to Chiwenga talking about corruption in Zimbabwe. This man has no moral ground to stand on when it comes to corruption. Chiwenga is as corrupt as Mnangagwa. Despite all the information we know about the looting in Marange diamonds by Mugabe family and him, he manages to put a straight face and condemns corruption in Zimbabwe. He calls them Zvigananda. Machacha defines what Zvigananda means. The meaning is nearer to oligarchs, in the global sense. Sometimes I doubt if the problem is with our leaders as such. The problem is us, the people. We lack it, we are politically not mature enough to adequately comprehend our political situation, and cue our desperation.If Geza was a thief in the liberation struggle, where does Geza find the courage to stage a regime change? Geza is a murderer: That he murdered, this information came from him. Geza confessed his murderous actions in 2008 general elections that left thousands of people dead and maimed. How do young people trust a criminal to sort out their future through regime change? It happened before: in 1980 people should have questioned the Mugabe leadership: Where did Mugabe come from, if the founding fathers and mothers in the struggle were present; eliminated one by one? It is easy to despair when one thinks deeply about the history of the struggle for independence: the future looks precarious. We are living in the afternoons of our lives. It is scary: we shall pass on leaving behind gross uncertainties. It is not yet Uhuru!Geza needed to apologize to the women he raped during the struggle. If he can confess murder, it’s easy to confess rape cases he committed. The pungwes were the worst times during the struggle for independence. Women and girls were debased, raped multiple times. At independence, no woman had courage to stand up and say, the women paid the highest price in the struggle for independence. Some of these war vets want to be heroically treated, how they used rape as a weapon of war, is a fact and very shameful. Many families were murdered; they were sold out, to have sent their girl-children to towns and cities, away from war zones in fear of barbaric rapes. The truth will come out one day, we want to know how women and girls were casualties of the struggle for independence. During the struggle, men treated women with impunity: there should be a day to remember these atrocities on women: rape as a weapon by freedom fighters supposedly our brothers and fathers.