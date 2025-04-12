How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

STARTING a tutoring business in Zimbabwe might sound like an easy hustle - print a flyer, post an advert on WhatsApp and you are in business. However, digging into the numbers and realities, it becomes clear that even a "small" operation demands more than just subject expertise and good intentions.Let us start with the basics: costs.Renting a modest room in a high-density suburb like Mbare or Kuwadzana costs US$50 to US$100 a month. In more affluent neighbourhoods like Borrowdale or Avondale, expect to pay upwards of US$200.For tutors who choose to go mobile or teach online, this cost might vanish, but new ones emerge. A stable internet connection, which is critical for virtual lessons, can cost US$30 to US$100 monthly, depending on the provider and data package.Furniture and teaching materials - chairs, whiteboards, markers, textbooks, et cetera- easily add another US$150 to US$300.For online setups, you will need a laptop (US$300+), a webcam and possibly a subscription to Zoom Pro or Google Workspace (US$10/month to US$20/month).Then there is the legal layer. While informal tutoring is common, registering the business with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and the Companies Registry adds legitimacy. Business registration costs range from US$50 to US$150, depending on the type of entity. Registering with Zimra for a tax clearance certificate is free, but hiring a consultant to help navigate the bureaucracy could cost another US$100.If you are ambitious - offering multiple subjects or employing other tutors - you will need to register with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, especially if you want to run as a formal tuition centre. That process requires inspection, health clearance and often certified premises, with costs stacking up to around US$500 or more. But perhaps the most invisible requirement is credibility. Parents want results, and they will ask: What is your background? Where did you study? Have your learners passed?A teaching qualification is not legally required, but it is practically essential if you are charging premium rates.Still, the demand is real. With highly competitive examinations, private tutoring is not a luxury - it is a necessity. And for many aspiring entrepreneurs, tutoring offers something rare: a way to earn, uplift and educate all at once.Just do not expect to start for free.Even in a cash-strapped economy, knowledge has its price tag.