Zimbabwe opposition fast leaning from Zanu-PF

Opinion / Columnist

ZANU-PF hates criticism, the opposition does too!ZANU-PF hates accountability, the opposition does too!ZANU-PF Officials refuse to step down after they are found wanting, and the opposition does too!ZANU-PF steals stands in cities, the opposition does too!ZANU-PF calls everyone with different views Mutengesi, the opposition does too!ZANU-PF leaders are rich while leading poor people, the opposition does too!The ONLY difference is that ZANUPF controls the state apparatus, and they kill with impunity; if opposition gets a chance, will they not kill too?