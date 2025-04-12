Opinion / Columnist
Zimbabwe opposition fast leaning from Zanu-PF
11 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF hates criticism, the opposition does too!
ZANU-PF hates accountability, the opposition does too!
ZANU-PF Officials refuse to step down after they are found wanting, and the opposition does too!
ZANU-PF steals stands in cities, the opposition does too!
ZANU-PF calls everyone with different views Mutengesi, the opposition does too!
ZANU-PF leaders are rich while leading poor people, the opposition does too!
The ONLY difference is that ZANUPF controls the state apparatus, and they kill with impunity; if opposition gets a chance, will they not kill too?
ZANU-PF hates accountability, the opposition does too!
ZANU-PF Officials refuse to step down after they are found wanting, and the opposition does too!
ZANU-PF steals stands in cities, the opposition does too!
ZANU-PF calls everyone with different views Mutengesi, the opposition does too!
ZANU-PF leaders are rich while leading poor people, the opposition does too!
The ONLY difference is that ZANUPF controls the state apparatus, and they kill with impunity; if opposition gets a chance, will they not kill too?
Source - x
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.