Chamisa dragged into Mamombe, Nyandoro fight

Bridget Nyandoro I have remained silent for too long. Your ongoing attacks on me both on social media and in private WhatsApp groups have not started today.But today, I am compelled to respond, once and for all.Let me be clear: I have never publicly engaged or responded to your provocations - until now!Let's take it back. The last time we spoke meaningfully was in 2018, after you lost a primary election to Brian Matione. Instead of accepting the outcome, you blamed myself, Denford & Clifford for reasons only known to you.After that, we had no interaction until 2022, when you repeatedly called me in a state of emergency. (I will come back to this).Fast forward to 2023 – you decided to run for MP in Southerton, and I supported you. You know this. After winning, you publicly thanked the people of Southerton under the banner of President Nelson Chamisa.You have since chosen to NO longer support him. Have I ever questioned or confronted you about that decision? No. You aligned yourself with Tshabangu, got appointed as Deputy Chief Whip, attended meetings at Precab Farm and State House - did I ever attack you for this? Not once.But since the emergence of Tshabangu, you have relentlessly targeted me. Personal attacks. Unfounded accusations. Public smear campaigns. Why? Why can't you stand by your political choices without dragging others through the mud?You claim to be a victim of rape by Star, yet every day you direct your anger at me. Was I there during your alleged 9-year mjolo as you called it? Was I there when you say you were raped?In 2022, after 4 years of silence, you reached out to me in desperation, threatening to take your own life.I dropped everything to come and support you. I did what any decent human being would do - I listened, I advised you to report the matter to the police, I urged you to do a DNA test, and I gave you my therapist's number so you could speak to a professional (picture 3).I showed you nothing but compassion and I took it seriously, hence my advice to get legal help. Is that my crime coming to your house in Highfields????Since the coming of Tshabangu, you have continued to harass me online. You've made vile accusations, posted lies, and dragged my name through the dirt.You claim I distributed land in Harare West - please report it to the police. You spread lies, push false narratives, and make defamatory statements - yet I have held my peace.Why are you Targeting ME???Why is that you cannot mention Star's name in your accusations????Are you legally prohibited from mentioning his name in your posts????Did he take a protection order against you due to repeated online abuse????This is my ONLY and FINAL response to you MP Bridget.If you have any real issue on me please take it to the courts. Otherwise, stop using social media to attack people who have done nothing wrong to you. Hopewell said bring the evidence and why haven't you?Grow up. This bullying and cyber-harassment must end!My position on greenways remains unchanged.The Ministry of Local Government must NOT allocate stands to MPs on greenways in my constituency - especially the land earmarked for the Community Sports Centre.