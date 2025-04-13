Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa dragged into Mamombe, Nyandoro fight

8 hrs ago | Views
Bridget Nyandoro I have remained silent for too long. Your ongoing attacks on me both on social media and in private WhatsApp groups have not started today.

But today, I am compelled to respond, once and for all.

Let me be clear: I have never publicly engaged or responded to your provocations - until now!

Let's take it back. The last time we spoke meaningfully was in 2018, after you lost a primary election to Brian Matione. Instead of accepting the outcome, you blamed myself, Denford & Clifford for reasons only known to you.

After that, we had no interaction until 2022, when you repeatedly called me in a state of emergency. (I will come back to this).

Fast forward to 2023 – you decided to run for MP in Southerton, and I supported you. You know this. After winning, you publicly thanked the people of Southerton under the banner of President Nelson Chamisa.

You have since chosen to NO longer support him. Have I ever questioned or confronted you about that decision? No. You aligned yourself with Tshabangu, got appointed as Deputy Chief Whip, attended meetings at Precab Farm and State House - did I ever attack you for this? Not once.

But since the emergence of Tshabangu, you have relentlessly targeted me. Personal attacks. Unfounded accusations. Public smear campaigns. Why? Why can't you stand by your political choices without dragging others through the mud?

You claim to be a victim of rape by Star, yet every day you direct your anger at me. Was I there during your alleged 9-year mjolo as you called it? Was I there when you say you were raped?

In 2022, after 4 years of silence, you reached out to me in desperation, threatening to take your own life.

I dropped everything to come and support you. I did what any decent human being would do - I listened, I advised you to report the matter to the police, I urged you to do a DNA test, and I gave you my therapist's number so you could speak to a professional (picture 3).

I showed you nothing but compassion and I took it seriously, hence my advice to get legal help. Is that my crime coming to your house in Highfields????

Since the coming of Tshabangu, you have continued to harass me online. You've made vile accusations, posted lies, and dragged my name through the dirt.

You claim I distributed land in Harare West - please report it to the police. You spread lies, push false narratives, and make defamatory statements - yet I have held my peace.

Why are you Targeting ME???

Why is that you cannot mention Star's name in your accusations????

Are you legally prohibited from mentioning his name in your posts????

Did he take a protection order against you due to repeated online abuse????

This is my ONLY and FINAL response to you MP Bridget.

If you have any real issue on me please take it to the courts. Otherwise, stop using social media to attack people who have done nothing wrong to you. Hopewell said bring the evidence and why haven't you?

Grow up. This bullying and cyber-harassment must end!

My position on greenways remains unchanged.

The Ministry of Local Government must NOT allocate stands to MPs on greenways in my constituency - especially the land earmarked for the Community Sports Centre.

Source - nehanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Why compensate white farmers, not ZPRA?

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

New shopping mall for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

Tshabangu reinstated as CCC Secretary General

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

NRZ goods train catches fire

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabweans plead with Chivayo to assist ailing Rahman Gumbo's widow

6 hrs ago | 1257 Views

More land availed to MPs in exchange for loyalty

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mliswa blows whistle on alleged corruption involving Minister Chombo

6 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Masvingo Mirror journalists injured in horrific road accident

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe opposition rift widens as Mamombe-Nyandoro feud escalates

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

Condolence messages pour in for Pinjisi

7 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zim's religious tourism surges, as Church's 40th anniversary targets US$2.3 million

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimpapers faces US$13 million scandal amid Audit revelations

8 hrs ago | 738 Views

Social unrest warning in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 699 Views

South Africa shows off new border patrol drone tech

9 hrs ago | 332 Views

Man convicted for undeclared US dollars yet Ramaphosa walks free

9 hrs ago | 748 Views

Motorist knocks dead police officer walking on roadside

12 hrs ago | 927 Views

'RBZ walks the talk on ZiG'

12 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwe student wins bronze at spelling competition

12 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe to get fair harvest, says WFP

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

70% of Bulawayo water contaminated

12 hrs ago | 796 Views

Hwange communities seek govt's nod to draw water from Zambezi

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bulawayo City Council seeks ideas to revive city's industries

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo cracks down against gold panners

12 hrs ago | 129 Views

Impeachment attempts against Mnangagwa will fail, Zanu-PF says

12 hrs ago | 485 Views

Man drowns at Hillside Dams

12 hrs ago | 398 Views

New truck stops to ease safety concerns on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe to produce solar panels, lithium batteries

12 hrs ago | 204 Views

7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

12 hrs ago | 992 Views

Kariba floodgates partially opened

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

Govt boosts completion drive on Harare-Beitbridge highway

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Dembare's fall from grace continues

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

'City on the Edge of the City' set to transform Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to defend EFC Heavyweight title against Djikasa

12 hrs ago | 52 Views

Bosso edge woeful CAPS United as Green Machine crisis deepens

12 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sex worker steals $900 from artisanal miner after drugging him

24 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Zimbabwe orders immediate eviction of illegal rural land occupiers

13 Apr 2025 at 16:19hrs | 41833 Views

Steward Bank to be renamed TN Cybertech Bank

13 Apr 2025 at 15:42hrs | 3273 Views

Zimbabwe opposition fast leaning from Zanu-PF

13 Apr 2025 at 15:20hrs | 1129 Views

CCA honours Jekenishen founder over Zim independence, regional peace

13 Apr 2025 at 15:06hrs | 556 Views

Zimbabwe's crisis will not be solved by another election

13 Apr 2025 at 15:04hrs | 980 Views

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

13 Apr 2025 at 14:33hrs | 667 Views

Crackdown on police corruption nets 9 officers

13 Apr 2025 at 13:59hrs | 1372 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

13 Apr 2025 at 13:43hrs | 757 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

13 Apr 2025 at 13:17hrs | 447 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

13 Apr 2025 at 12:23hrs | 5797 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

13 Apr 2025 at 12:04hrs | 438 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

13 Apr 2025 at 11:11hrs | 616 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

13 Apr 2025 at 10:08hrs | 8277 Views