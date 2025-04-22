Latest News Editor's Choice


45 years of vending & border jumping

Being a former Zimbabwean police officer and a patriot passionate about the history and people of Zimbabwe and our region, my heart bleeds when I see the way our country is being led.

45 years into independence, the Zimbabwe script is so distressing. A lot of people have lost hope in this regime.

There was nothing to celebrate, as the whole country has now been reduced to vendors without formal jobs.

It aches to see the countless thousands of able-bodied Zimbabweans, well-educated with high qualifications, sitting on street corners of South Africa hoping for a day of labour and the measly pay that it brings. Not only in South Africa but in all parts of the world, Zimbabweans are scattered all over.

There are some living in shacks here, turning to crime and prostitution. It is so heartbreaking and disappointing.

Zimbabwean leaders have failed in all spheres, and all because of politics. Many want power for themselves.

We need leadership that cuts the political narratives out and takes our people by the hand into a future that is all about serving them, showing them that they can care.

Families have been separated. Our dreams have been dashed. Our youths are drinking mutoriro and using narcotics. Zimbabwe is experiencing a crisis.

Hundreds of people continue to travel and crops the Limpopo crocodile-infested river to South Africa in search of better economic possibilities. Zimbabwe's leadership doesn't care if its citizens leave the nation.

Mnangagwa seems unconcerned about the difficulties facing the people. Leadership capabilities. The dire economic conditions have become unbearable. People are now forced to drink from the poisoned chalice since life has become so terrible for the majority.

According to statistics, many individuals are dying from ailments that can be cured. Our hospitals are unable to stock painkiller medications. Our healthcare system has gone to the dogs and become a death trap for many people.

Our civil servants are underpaid and live below the poverty level. Some are living in dismal and terrible conditions.

Economic stagnation and volatility are a source of concern. It's unpleasant to witness folks with political connections eating the country's cake alone whilst the majority wallow in abject poverty.

Journalists, political leaders, and activists are held in prison for days without trial. There is no trace of the rule of law.

Corruption has spread throughout the country, and the leadership is doing nothing to address it.

Zimbabwe’s history and resilience suggest that change is possible, but it will require collective will and accountability.

Email – konileonard606@gmail.com

X- @Leokoni



Source - Leonard Koni
