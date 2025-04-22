Latest News Editor's Choice


Stop Prioritising Universities , Zimbabwe Needs Vocational Institutions to Develop

Zimbabwe is facing a looming crisis in the engineering sector, not because it lacks intelligent students or capable minds, but because of a mismatch in its education and skills training priorities. While the country boasts 26 universities, only nine polytechnic institutions exist, one in Harare, Bulawayo Polytechnic, Kwekwe, Gweru, Mutare, Marondera, Masvingo and Kwekwe to train technicians, artisans and apprentices. This imbalance poses a serious threat to the development of the country's engineering workforce and overall industrialisation.

Engineering has a delicate ecosystem that requires both theoretical experts and hands-on practitioners. Engineers may design and conceptualise, but it is technicians, artisans and apprentices who bring those designs to life. Without them, bridges remain blueprints, factories stay idle and machines gather dust. Zimbabwe's current output of engineering graduates is heavily skewed toward university-trained professionals, while the crucial pipeline of skilled support workers is drying up.

The consequence is a system that produces more engineers than the country can absorb meaningfully. A graduate may emerge from university with a degree in electrical or civil engineering, but without technicians to work under them, their impact is limited. This creates a disjointed workforce, where theory exists without practice, and ideas fail to transition into physical reality. Worse still, many graduates, faced with few opportunities, are emigrating to countries that offer better infrastructure, higher salaries and a more balanced skills economy. The brain drain is real, and the lack of supporting technical personnel only worsens the problem.

Meanwhile, international universities and institutions are increasingly eyeing Zimbabwe as a hub of academic potential. These universities, recognising the intellectual prowess of Zimbabwean students, are setting up satellite campuses or launching aggressive recruitment campaigns. They benefit immensely from Zimbabwe's gifted youth, offering them the kind of training and resources that are often unavailable locally. But this only accelerates the outflow of talent and shifts the benefits of Zimbabwean intelligence to foreign economies.

In contrast, Zimbabwe's own technical and vocational education and training (TVET) infrastructure remains stagnant. The nation has just two operational polytechnics in its major cities, leaving vast regions underserved. Rural areas in provinces like Manicaland, Midlands, Masvingo and Matabeleland North have no access to quality technical training. This disparity denies many capable young people, particularly those from rural areas, the opportunity to pursue careers as artisans, technicians or apprentices.

The irony is stark. Zimbabwe is struggling to maintain roads, repair machinery, run power stations and build critical infrastructure, yet it continues to underinvest in the very institutions that produce the people who could fix these problems. Developing the engineering sector requires a well-oiled machine of experts at every level, from university professors to vocational trainees. Without this spectrum, the country's ambitions for industrialisation, manufacturing and infrastructure development remain unrealised.

Zimbabwe must urgently rebalance its education strategy. While universities are essential, they should not be the only pathway to economic contribution. There must be a deliberate national policy to invest in more polytechnic and technical colleges, especially in underserved provinces. These institutions must be well-resourced, modernised and aligned with current industry standards.

In tandem, the government and private sector should create strong apprenticeship programmes that partner with industries. Apprenticeship and on-the-job training allow young people to gain practical skills and experience while earning a livelihood. Such systems are critical in countries like Germany, where strong vocational systems form the backbone of the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

Additionally, the perception of vocational and technical careers in Zimbabwe needs to change. Too often, such paths are viewed as second-rate or as fallback options. This cultural bias undermines the value of artisanship and discourages students from pursuing rewarding careers in technical fields. Public campaigns, community engagement and role models in the trades can help shift this narrative.

Zimbabwe is blessed with intelligent, hardworking young people. But intelligence alone is not enough. The country must create more pathways for practical training, focusing on artisans, technicians and apprentices. Only then can Zimbabwe build a sustainable engineering sector capable of supporting the country's growth and future. The time to act is now before the shortage of skilled technical workers becomes a full-blown national crisis.

We need to Act!!!

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
