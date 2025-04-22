Civil war: Not Matabele-Shona but Zezuru-Karanga infightings!

Opinion / Columnist

Now that the impeachment is dead on arrival, Geza has changed his modus operandi multiple times, he wants people to make stay-away protests. His statement has again changed, and it now says: stay aways means that there will be war, so people must stay clear of the streets so that they are not harmed. This is yet another change of strategy. Listening to media "propaganda" making rounds, the language used to inform the people about the change of circumstances was shocking to put mildly. It went from two days stay to an indefinite stay away for their safety. These decisions are made by Geza et al in a panic mode because people are not in sic with their revolution. Adequate logistics nationwide have not been considered in their planning. Zim economy has 95% of the population depending on trading alone. The nation has just come from Easter festivities; they cannot demonstrate indefinitely. There is no money at home, people must go out and trade to put food on the tables for families.Deceipt is evident in their planning! They deceive people with blank lies, even a child can see through their perfidious plans; people will be given food, Geza said. It is not glass-clear where that food will come from; empty promises to silence child-like minds, they must stay away: remain at home and be safe, is now the mantra. The food production chains must feed 16 million people, they will be paid after a successful Geza revolution. Which retailer: Pick and pay, OK, Choppies etc. will accept these conditions of trade? Food on credit worth billions of US$sI still remember a time before the 31st demonstrations, the young man Nyokayemabhunu told the people they must go out and demonstrate in their large numbers and will be protected. It turned out that there was no protection; instead, 109 activists were arrested. Mighty Chiwenga is still not able to release them from prison. As we speak today, Nyokayemabhunu is in remind prison in South Africa. The young man was preaching protection he did not have himself! In retrospect he was not in Zimbabwe on the 31st of March but was hiding faraway in South Africa; downright duplicitous. In SA remand prison, the young man spoke; said he was not scared of death. That is not true, again. Every human being is born with fear in their DNA, denying fear is perfidious, disloyal. These conflicting statements mean we have been taken down by the primrose garden by Geza and Nyokayemabhunu. Funny how millions of people are buying this revolution as a true moment.The Geza revolution is aggressive and coercive!Let me come back to the language use made by Geza handlers on the ground. The people have been threatened with beatings if they don't adhere to the calling: Grandmothers will be beaten until they defecate themselves. Dear citizens, is that a revolution you can trust as true change? Are these young people who use such below-the-pale language, how will they beat elderly people who work hard at marketplaces to bring food to the table for orphans to eat that one meal a day? It is sad because Geza is not young: at 80 years of age, Geza was supposed to do better than to threaten citizens to submit to their demands. Threatening them unequivocally of grave consequences if they don't submit to orders of indefinite stay aways is not better treatment than what Mnangagwa is currently giving us citizens. The same old story: methods of crude treatment of citizens were the same in liberation war times, no less. Methodologies of repression are the same, be it Mnangagwa and Geza; to cow down people to submit to their demands.An indefinite stay away is not possible to effect. It violets fundamental tenets of democracy. The right to decide to be part of the demonstration; the right to necessities such as food; it is a blatant lie that the nation with 16 million people will be given free food indefinitely. Please I beg you citizen, we must see through propaganda and reality. This revolution is hot air using the pain of the nation to effect regime change - to their advantage - Geza will have as many cars as he can get, and several security details that will salute him every hour. Tell me; are these normal wishes and dreams of a man who has clobbered 80 years of age?Nyokayemabhunu is incarcerated in South African remand prison: now confirmed. The same young man told us to go out and demonstrate against the Mnangagwa regime. He created in his mind a safe environment for all demonstrators on the ground: demonstrations will be safe to go out and demand the resignation of Mnangagwa at the State House. In my articles, I informed people to be vigilant and must be weary of Nyokayemabhunu; what he preaches is premature to take on board.People should be extra vigilant about Nyokayemabhunu and Geza promises. Their voices sound like desperate people who need help because they are drowning. I am not a prophet or possess powers that predict the future. Logic should have informed us that Geza was not sincere from the word go. A hotel and a farm, cattle and goats he robbed of white families are not performing well. His bitterness about everything reinvents in his mind to be part of yet another last action greater than thunder.To send a young man of Nyokayemabhunu to be his voice in South Africa was cruel and a desperation of the highest order. It should never have gone that far. Geza is 80 years: how old is Nyokayemabhunu? Listening to Nyokayemabhunu speaking in a South African prison, I felt the pain all mothers feel when giving birth! I doubt if I will ever recover chronic feelings of defeat: the absence of Itai Dzamara; the incarceration of 95 activists who demonstrated on the 31st of March; the imprisonment of Blessed Mhlanga. How long is Blessed Mhlanga going to languish in notorious prison bundled together with hard-core criminals, murderers?The powers that be, fooled Nyokayemabhunu that he had the backing of VP Chiwenga and the army on his side, backing the uprising for a regime change. Nyokayemabhunu started speaking the unspeakable; reckless language, openly critiquing Mnangagwa regime: his language use disregarded his territory, SA. He trusted the position of Geza to make strides that nobody could do at the time and space. To be frank: Nyokayemabhunu was excited. He put too much trust in the void. Without malice, Chiwenga is a paper tiger and should never be trusted. If at all he had power in his authority as vice president, the 109 activists would be free by now. Journalist Mr. Mhlanga is still in prison without charge. What does that tell you about Chiwenga's authority in the government? Chiwenga incites other people to fight for him to get the presidency he desperately craves. Geza has stepped onto the boxing platform to assist Chiwenga to get the presidency. It has never been about the people, but about the power struggle between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.A civil war is looming in southern African country: Zimbabwe.Political changes in Zimbabwe are not something that will fizzle out anytime soon. There is a civil war looming. Mnangagwa will abdicate from the throne. Another twist must be expected, different from the current. Somehow the toxicity will be present for some time. It will take years to cool down. Geza has sparked, has unleashed a civil war, it will take years to leash. Battle lines have been drawn: if social media is to be believed, the stay away demonstration will be army managed. There is an army unit inside the army that will monitor the mood on the ground and demonstration violators who linger around or going to their workplaces will be delt with either by civilians or by the army loyal to Chiwenga.This is a sad and serious development. Months ago, we got wind that Mnangagwa has resuscitated Boda-Geza unit of young soldiers trained for the purpose of crushing uprising. It is also said that there are mercenaries on the ground to fight for Mnangagwa. What if those mercenaries staged a coup and took overpower from the Zimbabwean army? It smells of the worst to come in the beloved country. Instability in the form of civil war right in the middle of SADC region can have serious and devastating consequences.Not so long-ago Mozambique was burning, leaving hundreds of deaths because of disputed elections: In South Africa, an uprising took place when President Zuma was incarcerated. The demonstrations, however, were not about President Zuma incarceration. It was about dissatisfaction of black South Africans: it was about the consequences of globalization short-changed the poor. The demonstrations were about social, political, and economic problems far beyond Zuma's imprisonment. The message the black population was sending to the ANC ruling elite was much bigger than the mass looting of shopping malls, mass destruction of property resulting in loss of lives. Black South Africans are hungry, poor, and unemployed; have come to realize that they were given voting rights to cast a ballot vote for the ANC, an arrangement that managed to swap apartheid with some other power behind their backs. Just being bestowed with civil rights is not enough and it cannot be the future South Africa they anticipated. The Eswatini uprisings wanted to remove the monarch. They are sick and tired of a medieval administration and its unmodern practices: In the DRC, they were army disturbances; the M23 wants to ceded parts of the DRC with the assistance of Rwanda. Such sentiments are brewing in Zimbabwe; could be much worse than what has happened in neighboring countries.Zimbabwean people yearn for change: but the current masters of change are flawed, right left and center. The moment of change is not the right one for a genuine revolution. Critical mass had not been reached. There is currently no bone fide opposition leader to lead people to a proverbial Canaan. Geza tried to stage a nationwide demonstration; it was a complete debacle. To save faces, they congratulated people for staying away from demonstrations. But stay-aways was not their plan. With the absence of genuine opposition leadership, the people followed their intuition, did not demonstrate in the streets but remained safe at home. Geza stole this stay-away reaction as their own success. How desperate can it still go, to claim success where he did not sore seeds. Kutaura kwausina kuswera.Impeachment has been put on hold: dead on arrival. Mr. Geza made a "groundbreaking bombshell", told the nation to stay-away for two days. These stays aways are not Geza's brainchild but the intuition of the people who stayed away on the 31st of March. Now Geza wants us to believe that it is his noble and spontaneous suggestion to inform the masses of a brand-new strategy: to stay away from workplaces and street demonstrations. Waiting for the impeachment proceedings will take about 12 to 24 months to realize: By the look of things, impeachment proceedings will not succeed. We are a desperate nation; we can go along with anything that promises a change of Mnangagwa regime.I curiously look forward to the STAY AWAYs AND INDEFINATE STAY AWAYS? How does success look like?Geza is doubling down in his latest bombshell. He never said a word about the abduction of Nyokayemabhunu. He talked casually about the imprisoned activists and Mhlanga; I would be worried if I was one of them in their situation. For goodness' sake: they are languishing in prison to pave way for Chiwenga who at Independence Day celebrated with Mnangagwa on cloud nine, together wearing a Mnangagwa scarf: the irony of it all. A whole VP curiously has no power to go to the prisons with prison keys, demonstratively open the prison gates to set the activists free. That was going to be how Chiwenga demonstrated to us that he has power too that can affect fundamental changes on the ground. Are we to tolerate feeble excuses, that the 109 activists are being catered for in prison; what stuff and nonsense! We want them out of prison as early as yesterday.Chamisa is talking to Geza and Chiwenga for a power arrangementYes, we are desperate for change, that must come as early as yesterday. It should hound us in sleep; the thought about Chiwenga as ceremonial President and Chamisa as executive Prime Minister. This suggestion has been making rounds, no longer fake news anymore. This scenario may appear plausible in this current quagmire; however, it has serious flaws. It does not explain what role Geza will play at this third dispensation. Again, Geza is a criminal, a murderer together with Chiwenga. Geza confessed to the nation that he and other war veterans murdered, and maimed thousands of opposition MDC-T in 2008 general elections. Is Chamisa comfortable with this arrangement?Chamisa stands to lose more if he works in cahoots with Chiwenga and Geza: these offers from geriatrics are a desperation for power and never beyond. I will never be surprised if he accepts this government formation paging back the 1980 constitution that saw Mr. Canaan Banana becoming ceremonial President and Mugabe becoming Prime Minister. We live in desperate times that attract instant gratification, spontaneous solutions. It is all forgotten that General Chiwenga murdered thousands of Ndebele civilians reporting direct to Mnangagwa who was then Minister for Security.Maybe Chamisa should never be blamed much; President Chiwenga married a woman from Matabeleland South! It says all about how power and money can influence decision making. Let me not prick Chamisa's conscience too much and too far; it's not fair. Did Nomazulu ask Mrs. Miniyothabo Chiwenga from Matabeleland South if her conscience is clear, marrying a murderer who tried to eliminate her people, genocide style. Chiwenga murdered thousands of innocent people of Matabeleland South reporting directly to Mnangagwa. Miniyothabo apparently is okay and comfortable with a murderer, who committed atrocities of genocide nature. It makes one speechless. I must be a Christan again and stop judging! Just saying!In a situation where most of our politicians from both divides are deeply compromised, how will Chamisa handle this attractive option? A dangled carrot drops at a silver plate dropping with blood. Not only blood of victims of Gukurahundi atrocities, but from killings of MDC party members and my innocent Itai Dzamara who perished at the hands of Zanu without a trace. If indeed Chamisa accepts the arrangement, it will confirm the callousness of power, money, and politics.