Zimbabwe clinch historic test win over Bangladesh in thrilling finish

Zimbabwe recorded a memorable three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a nail-biting Test match, marking their first red-ball triumph over the hosts in seven years - and their first Test win in over four years.After gaining a crucial 82-run first-innings lead, Zimbabwe had to dig deep in the fourth innings to chase down a tricky target, holding their nerve against a resurgent Bangladesh attack led once again by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.The foundation for Zimbabwe's win was laid in the first innings. Brian Bennett set the tone with a dynamic 57 off 64 balls, playing with intent and flair. Veteran Sean Williams complemented him with a composed 59 off 108, anchoring the innings and ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking. Despite a valiant five-wicket effort from Mehidy and a strong showing from Nahid Rana, who chipped in with three scalps, Zimbabwe posted a competitive 273.Bangladesh responded solidly, shrugging off the early loss of Mahmudul Hasan Joy to build momentum through partnerships. Mominul Haque and Joy added 60 for the opening stand, while Haque and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto stitched together another 65 runs. Shanto's 60 off 105 balls and Jaker Ali's measured 58 appeared to put Bangladesh on course for a formidable total.But Zimbabwe's bowlers, led by the towering Blessing Muzarabani, had other plans. Muzarabani ripped through the lower order with a sensational six-wicket haul, helping dismiss Bangladesh for 255 and giving Zimbabwe a realistic shot at victory.The final innings began with promise for Zimbabwe. Openers Ben Curran and Brian Bennett launched the chase with confidence, putting on a 95-run partnership that put them firmly in control. Yet, just as they looked to canter home, Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck again, collecting another five-wicket haul and sparking fears of a late collapse.With pressure mounting and wickets tumbling, Zimbabwe showed resilience and grit. Despite the nerves, they scraped over the line to seal a dramatic three-wicket win—sparking wild celebrations in the visitors' camp.This victory not only breaks Zimbabwe's long Test drought but also injects renewed hope into their red-ball revival. The teams now turn their attention to Chattogram, where the second Test of the two-match series begins on April 28.