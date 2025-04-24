Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans believe that constant negativity is a revolutionary act

There is a peculiar tragedy unfolding in Zimbabwe, not of violence or bloodshed - though we have our fair share of that - but of perception. A misprogramming of the national psyche has taken root, algorithmic in nature, robotic in response: if you dare speak objectively or positively about Zimbabwe, you are instantly branded a Zanoid - a closet sympathizer of Zanu-PF.

This conflation of Zimbabwe, the country, with Zanu-PF, the ruling party, is perhaps the most enduring political tragedy post-independence - second only to the Gukurahundi genocide in its scale of distortion and damage. It has created a toxic culture where patriotism is seen as betrayal, and objectivity is interpreted as allegiance to a political party. The end result is a society that feels obligated to sabotage its own country's image, to constantly badmouth and belittle Zimbabwe in order to prove their opposition to the regime.

Let's be clear: Zimbabwe is not Zanu-PF. They are two distinct juristic persons. Zimbabwe is a sovereign nation, with its own culture, people, geography, and institutions - some of which, like our judiciary and local governments, still show glimmers of independence. Zanu-PF, on the other hand, is a political party - fallible, corruptible, and ultimately temporal. The tragedy lies in the fact that many have either forgotten or never been taught the difference.

This conflation has created an impossible bind. If the Bulawayo City Council cleans up the city and begins to resemble something close to world-class standards, that achievement is muted. To praise it publicly is to risk being called a Zanu-PF apologist - even if the council is run by the opposition. The logic? Anything good about Zimbabwe must be ignored, lest it reflect positively on the regime.

As a result, we now see the rise of a performative patriotism of destruction: an unspoken rule that to show love for Zimbabwe, you must hate it out loud. You must curse it, damn it, and paint it as a hopeless, cursed place - a failed state with no redeeming features. To say otherwise - to say that Zimbabwe has good weather, kind people, and incredible tourist destinations - is to risk being labelled a regime puppet.

And this is not harmless rhetoric. This self-sabotaging mindset seeps into everything. It affects investment. It damages national morale. It poisons our youth. And more tragically, it creates a culture of shame around loving your own country. Imagine that - being afraid to speak well of the place that raised you, that still holds your family and friends, because you fear political backlash.

This misprogramming has created a generation of Zimbabweans who believe that constant negativity is a revolutionary act. But the truth is far more sobering: 80% of Zimbabwe's problems are self-inflicted. No, not all at the hands of politicians - but through our own failure to separate the nation from its government, the people from the party.

We cannot build a better Zimbabwe if we are afraid to talk about what works. We cannot heal if we mock those who still believe. And we will never move forward if we view every positive word about our country as an act of betrayal.

It's time to reprogram the algorithm. To reclaim the space between loyalty to a country and opposition to a party. To love Zimbabwe, loudly - not because we love Zanu-PF, but because we believe this nation is worth saving from both its rulers and its cynics.

Source - online
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

