Where is Nyokayemabhunu: the silence about him is Loud?

Opinion / Columnist

It is not only Nyokayemabhunu who has been used and quickly cast aside as a disposable. I listened carefully to Geza updating us about the demonstrations yesterday. Sadly, there was no mention of Nyokayemabhunu in his speech, no mention of 95 activists in prisons. Geza's updates are becoming a show of victory at 20.30 hours and not about sad issues resulting from the M31 demonstration. I would respect this revolution if it had some sense of respect for humanity and sanctity for life. If Blessed Geza is working in cahoots with Chiwenga, he should have made sure that the 95 activists and Mhlanga must be free by now and proudly show their power and might, especially aspirant Chiwenga. Apparently, there is no show that Geza is supporting this young man who has just vanished! What I know about a revolution is that it is about the people, for the people by the people. Nyokayemabhunu is now part of collateral damage therefore irrelevant to talk about him and the 95 activists and journalist Mhlanga. If Geza says; "we are doing a lot behind the scenes for their release, then we must know, nothing is being done.I listened to one woman voice mourning the disappearance of Nyokayemabhunu. The rest of the media outlets are business as usual. The disappearance of Nyokayemabhunu only attracts the attention of activists: me included. I am listening to multiple media stories, especially now that there is regime change, the political twists and turns in the beloved country reveal in us who we really are. Zimbabwe is a country at the edge of a civil war:My own observations twist ordinary news broadcasting and want to focus on violence: I am harassed about the deep-rooted violence entrenched in our social fabric. The Liberation War of Independence brought the culture of violence. Societies enjoy speaking about violence and acting violently. We do not realize that what Mnangagwa is, is also about us. He is a total reflection of societies; he mirrors societies that nurtured him, the tragedy of the nation. I realize that when I scrutinize two prominent figures: Mnangagwa and Geza, I ask one question. What is in Geza what is not in Mnangagwa? What exactly is Geza fighting in Mnangagwa what Geza is not? Geza looted farms from white farmers, he confiscated a hotel owned by a white man, accused of stock theft, raped young girls: it goes on!Mnangagwa and Geza are a coin with two sides! why are you supporting Zanu PF?What Geza and Mnangagwa are doing or have done is not different from what one reads on our social media. Rape cases of elderly women by boys of 19 to 26, to 30 years, happens every day. Elderly women who live alone in rural areas are the worst casualties of rape. As we speak, a 96-year-old woman was raped and is still in hospital for treatment. The women who suffer most are the very old and the very young, unable to defend themselves hence they frequent casualties of rape. Committing murder cases in our societies are prevalent. Reasons are so stupid ever to think, it can cost the life of a human being to murder because he had a sip of beer in his cup. Murders that happen daily in our societies are not specific to any tribe. They cut across all tribal and race divides.Former President Zumba said something that still lingers in me vividly. He got it right: after the violent xenophobic incidences some of which were lethal: he said we must trace back where this violence comes from. Violence was not fully addressed after independence in these southern African countries. The politicians did not go back to the nation and tell them that the struggle for independence meant that we would take up arms and fight colonialism. That violence was noble in a way. It was used to free the nations of Africa. Now that we are independent, we must refrain from violence. We give normalcy to societies torn by tribalism, racist and apartheid regimes and its violent attributes towards other races and ethnic groups. Its 45 years of Zimbabwe independence, we have not addressed serious issues that tears the nation apart. Violence undermines the fabric of the nation. Mugabe proudly talked about the number of degrees of violence. Do we wonder then that young men talk about violence, a normalized culture inherent, entrenched in us.Mnangagwa is documented as the author of Matabeleland genocide, murdered thousands of innocent Matabele people. A young Zimbabwean girl who lives in Australia claims she was sexually abused by Mnangagwa several times. Geza, on his own account in 2008 general elections he together with other war veterans went on a killing frenzy, killing sprees: they murdered innocent opposition members in thousands whose sins were to have voted for an opposition MDC-T. Geza must go further, repent equally, how he sexually abused women during the struggle for independence. Now, is there any fundamental difference between the two giants in their chronology of violence they perpetrated together? Geza is revolting from a system that nurtured him, and he has been nurturing for decades. The gullible people are made to understand that there could be a big difference between Lucifer and Satan. Geza has been short-changed in the bigger scheme of things; hence he wants assistance from the gullible masses that think Geza is sincere. Hotel revenues have become less. What Geza is fighting for is much more power and much more money than he was getting when he was a member of politburo.The culture of violence is relevant in the current political events unfolding!The Stay Aways that Geza is propagating confirms my fears about the culture of violence in our societies. Anyone breaking Geza orders must be punished severely. Young men talking openly how they are will beat grandmothers until they defecate themselves. This statement disturbed me to the point of madness. Do these men understand what they are saying or just saying for fun? Why are grandmothers' targets of examples of beatings until they defecate if Geza orders are not followed to the letter. What has become of our societies to think young people can violently beat, reduce female elders below the level of decency: Targeting elderly female because women are nothing in our societies. No dignity, no respect, trash: to put it mildly. Just saying!Beating them until they defecate will give a laugh, she will not be assisted if she fainted and defecated. In such situations of violence, the crowd gathers around and "look" to confirm the pain they carry in them: violence is pornographic. Pain and shame will be revoked once more: this is what our hidden pain wants to retrieve from the recesses of subconsciousness to the consciousness. We love pain and shame somehow, but inadvertent because we have been brought up to be ashamed of ourselves and the brutal beatings to get absolute pain make us feel we are alive: this is how we were brought up. Sure, these young men have been beaten before. If given the slightest chance to beat the other, they will beat until the victim defecates. This is standard in our societies.Women of all ages are cornerstones in every society, globally: must be respected!Once upon a time, elderly women had so much respect in our societies: were cornerstones of families for ages? In Zulu they say "Wantinta umfazi, uthinte imbokodo" Translated in a language many understand means a woman is the rock of the family and the society. These young people are rewriting their own script about how elderly women should be treated. The role of a woman in our societies is not adequately acknowledged. Women are still the last pieces of dirt: hence, they can be thoroughly beaten, threshed, humiliated, depending on what society demands from them. Women are the ones to be punished first than men. I did not hear Geza condemning young men, threatening to beat ana Gogo at marketplaces if found breaking the demonstration rules. Curiously, if there is no food at home, all eyes will go to THIS woman: she will be judged; she is unable to look after the family well. Again, they will demand women in most cases to stay away, no trading its Geza time. But vegetables must be sold to put food on the table. In Zimbabwe, a common woman is between a rock and hard surface.Social media houses have become advocates and judges at the same time. I had respect for the social media owner, JD Holly's "Point 5 Creative Studies": He said: "Vachamamiswa" ivo vano breka ma orders ava Comrade Geza". I was guttered to say the least because I had great regards to JD Holly and his media platform. For once, I feel ashamed to belong to this nation: Zimbabwe.