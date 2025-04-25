Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Poor remuneration of academic staff at state universities a national crisis

1 hr ago | Views
THE poor remuneration and deplorable conditions of service for academic staff at Zimbabwe's state universities, which has led to the highly publicised indefinite strike by the teaching staff at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) smacks of a shocking administrative failure and abuse of duty by the authorities at the state universities; with the embarrassing complicity of the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

At the core of their long unresolved multifaceted grievances, the striking UZ academic staff are demanding the restoration of their pre-October 2018 salary levels, when the basic salary of a junior lecturer was circa US$2,250 to $2,500 per month.

This fair demand arises from the fact that in October 2018, the university authorities inexplicably slashed the US$2,250 to $2,500 per month; to what is today a paltry average of US$230 to $300 per month. The reduction has been by a cruel 87 percent.

The current reduced salary has a local currency component, averaging ZWG 6,000 to 8,000, and amounting to less than US$200.

No-one needs any advice from a rocket scientist to understand that this deplorable situation has left the academic staff unable to make ends meet, as they cannot afford basic necessities like housing, food, transport, healthcare, school fees and the like; in an economy whose generally harsh environment has been worsened by inflation and currency devaluation.

Through their union representative, the Association of University Teachers (AUT), the academic staff at UZ have given the public a compelling case about their slave wages and deplorable conditions, and the staff describe their pitiful financial situation as rendering them "incapacitated" to perform their duties effectively and efficiently.

Although there are many disturbing facets that the academic staff have shared about their salary dire straits, notably, two of their grievances expose the rot at UZ in particularly telling and worrying ways.

First, the AUT says while the UZ academic staff have been wallowing in enforced poverty due to the unilateral slashing of their salaries in 2018, in the interim the UZ management has awarded itself lavish packages that have included luxury cars and hefty US dollar perks, while prioritising the pursuit of non-essential projects at the expense of the welfare and working conditions of the academic staff.

Second, the AUT says that UZ authorities have been refusing to engage the association, and claims that, since 2018, the association has written over 27 letters to UZ management asking for salary reviews, and has received only one negative response, and has been granted only two inconclusive meetings in seven years. The AUT characterises the managerial approach and attitude of the UZ as always "prescriptive' and never "consultative" or "explorative" to find solutions.

And this begs the question: where has the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development been in this fiasco over seven years?

All told, the 2018 reduction of the salaries of academic staff by a staggering 87 percent can only be described as unfair, unjust and indefensible.

This is the case not only of the striking academic staff at UZ but also of academic staff at all state universities.

The devastating impact on the livelihoods of the academic staff has hit the bottom of the barrel; as they are no longer able to fend for themselves and their families or, as per their vocation, no longer able to adequately and meaningfully teach their students; let alone to do any research to produce the intellectual property that is necessary for the country's industrialisation and modernisation.

While it was terribly bad for the university universities  -  with the complicity of the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development  -  to have superintended over this debacle in the first place, it is worse that they have done nothing to reverse and redress the situation over a very long seven years.

It's a shameful debacle.

The university authorities and the ministry cannot escape the indictment that their inability to redress the situation is a shocking administrative failure and abuse of duty, which has resulted in an intolerable violation of the human dignity of the academic staff at state universities.

Not only is this a national embarrassment, but it is also a threat to the country's economic interests with national security implications.

One thing should be clear: the poor remuneration of academic staff at state universities, which is emblematic of an insidious marginalisation of higher education and its treatment as some largely irrelevant ivory tower occupation  -  that can be ignored in the prioritisation of national resource allocation  -  needs to stop, in the national interest.

It would be impossible for Zimbabwe to defeat the enemies of the people, namely hunger, poverty, disease, ignorance and corruption without the kid of intellectual property that can only come from higher education; particularly but not only through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The impression often given that the solutions to hunger, poverty, disease, ignorance and corruption will come from civil servants and politicians is misguided, misplaced and wrong.

In the final analysis, countries develop and compete on the basis and strength of their intellectual capacity and intellectual property.

The most closely guarded national secrets in geopolitics is intellectual property that makes the world go round; it's not secrets about who said what, who sleeps with who or who has stolen what. It's intellectual property. The trade beef between the US and China is not about tariffs, it is over the ownership of intellectual property.

It is in this connection that the most important institutions – and indeed persons – in society are the producers of intellectual property, and the most common and most reliable of these institutions are universities.

A society that does not adequately remunerate or reward its academic staff at its institutions of higher education, and which treats its universities merely as teaching and learning institutions, and not as producers of cutting-edge intellectual property that's patentable and commercially useable, is its own worst enemy.

The poor remuneration, marginalisation and mistreatment of academic staff at state universities in the country is a national crisis. It needs to be fixed as a matter of urgency!

Professor Jonathan Moyo is a former minister of a Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development

Source - zimlive
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Easter specials sale


Must Read

ZiG monthly inflation rate up by 0,7%

32 mins ago | 14 Views

Gun-totting prison escapee and robber gets 22-year jail term

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa's wife faces UK protests

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Pregnant Zimbabwean woman chased away from SA hospital

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation programme hits milestone

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Swiss Ambassador accused of meddling in Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Little girl's cheerful shout earns her US$100 gift from Mnangagwa at ZITF

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe dominates 65th ZITF

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Son accused of mom's murder

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Man jailed for 6 months over ecstasy possession

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

ZIDA issues US$4,7 billion licences

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

National hero status for ex-CIO

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

National hero status for Rungani

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Chiwenga in Italy to attend Pope Francis' funeral

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa tour ZITF stands in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

2 men take turns to rape 94-year-old granny

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Woman seeks protection from husband over forced rituals

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Where is Nyokayemabhunu: the silence about him is Loud?

14 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa regime making blacks look bad in the eyes of the world

21 hrs ago | 641 Views

Botswana's Boko is right: any president who wants to remain in power for more than 10 years has failed

21 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwean Sensation Ananya Revisits Childhood Nostalgia on New Single 'Long Jump'

21 hrs ago | 137 Views

UZ lecturers threaten nationwide shutdown

21 hrs ago | 666 Views

Jonny Oates demanded stern action against Mnangagwa's govt

21 hrs ago | 554 Views

Swiss Ambassador Outsmarts CIO

21 hrs ago | 2122 Views

Zimbabweans believe that constant negativity is a revolutionary act

21 hrs ago | 242 Views

The Smart Investor's Guide to Thriving After a Crash

23 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo police block Sadc teachers' celebrations

25 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 541 Views

Bulawayo firm urged to seize lithium battery opportunities

25 Apr 2025 at 08:22hrs | 288 Views

MTN hacked

25 Apr 2025 at 07:48hrs | 595 Views

South Africa reverses VAT increase that threatened ANC-DA coalition

25 Apr 2025 at 07:42hrs | 408 Views

Zifa opens UK talent tap

25 Apr 2025 at 07:41hrs | 198 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour ZITF stands

25 Apr 2025 at 07:41hrs | 331 Views

Mutapa clarifies Kuvimba's US$1,9 billion acquisition

25 Apr 2025 at 07:40hrs | 337 Views

0 Ndebele aspiring judges pass first hurdle

25 Apr 2025 at 07:39hrs | 517 Views

Ex-CIO dies in South Africa

25 Apr 2025 at 07:37hrs | 836 Views

'Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated'

25 Apr 2025 at 07:35hrs | 135 Views

Scottland FC's dream debut turns into a nightmare

25 Apr 2025 at 07:33hrs | 368 Views

Charamba grabs more honours in United States

25 Apr 2025 at 07:32hrs | 103 Views

Zimbabwe targets 600 000 tonnes winter wheat output

25 Apr 2025 at 07:31hrs | 40 Views

Duty free access into EU for Zimbabwe exports

25 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 107 Views

Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe-Mozambique ties

25 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 73 Views

4 suspected robbers arrested in police crackdown

25 Apr 2025 at 07:28hrs | 187 Views

China reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda

25 Apr 2025 at 07:27hrs | 17 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for lifting of ivory trade ban

25 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 64 Views

UZ lecturers begin indefinite strike

25 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 138 Views

Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again

25 Apr 2025 at 07:25hrs | 223 Views

Tobacco crop under threat from fungal disease

25 Apr 2025 at 07:24hrs | 58 Views

Huayou Cobalt bets on Arcadia Lithium Mine

25 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 45 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Zesa vandals' lengthy jail term appeal

25 Apr 2025 at 07:22hrs | 104 Views