NTA, best solution for Zimbabwe! Geza group is saying Chunhu Chedu!

Opinion / Columnist

Master of Philosophies say the same thing: without the backing of intelligenzia, there can never be remarkable national development. A Geza revolution is not backed by intelligenzia but by pastors, Izangoma, and prophets equipped with biblical verses with zero academic input. Listening to one media forum chatting about multiple possibilities, social, economic political changes must be made in the event of an inevitable regime collapse: two scenarios from different backgrounds were suggested: one, a street-smart scenario and two, some tried and tested National Transitional Authority. Professor Mandaza et al deliberated NTA as a solution to the quagmire; a nation at the edge of a civil war and a total collapse. The street- smart option has limitations: what is suggested remains in the air. There is no documentation for presentations in case of all eventualities. Professor PLO Lumumba of Kenya was dead right when he said, voters in Africa have affinity for leaders without ideas. Their disdain for intelligent ideas from boardrooms becomes a problem for development. In any revolutionary transformations, intelligenzia is of paramount importance because they are able to chat the way forward in a collapsing political, economic and social situation. Zimbabwe is at the edge of precipice. Several examples in the continent informs what will happen in Zimbabwe soon. Sudan is still fighting a civil war of 2 years. Geza is pushing us to a civil war.Professor Mandaza wrote a passionate article on Bulawayo24, introducing an NTA to the nation, how an NTA could be a solution to imminent danger of government collapse. This noble suggestion was attacked, left, right and center by Geza group, openly claiming it is their CHUNHU CHAVO. They talk about the Geza revolution is highjacked by intelligenzia. It happened in a matter of two days that lecturer from tertiary institutes staged a successful demonstration, threatening to shut down the entire nation. Mandaza and others are accused of high jacking the Geza revolution. Unbelievable how the gullible make such unfounded accusations: high jacking Geza's cause; chunhu chavo. The Geza revolution failed to ignite spectacularly. He had to terminate demonstrations today because there were no meaningful strategies on the ground to ignite a strong movement. The Geza is mourning the brainchild that has just died: they truly believe Mandaza et al can high jack a corpse: to do what with a dead snake; said Jacob Zuma.I read Mandaza's article in detail and I advise anyone to make time to do it. I am sure the final document is equally comprehensive. It is not true that an NTA is new to Zimbabwean politics. In 2016, a similar NTA document was introduced by Mandaza, but was terminated by a coup in 2017. I was truly impressed when I realized that he resuscitated the NTA idea again. I truly believe the current political discourse needs a well-researched NTA documentto lean on in case of all eventualities, a civil war. When International organisations come to rescue Zimbabwe from a civil war, Mandaza et al can easily produce this professionally written document that will lay a foundation for a new administration, to replace the Zanu government.Mandaza contends that "the establishment of a National Transitional Authority is to prepare the ground for a durable peace and national prosperity". The NTA proposal is nation-wide represented, never documented by academics, exclusively. It is a political document that would create channels for meaningful participation in rebuilding the country. Said Mandaza. The pillars of an NTA document are summarized as follows: Quote:1. First, restoring constitutional governance and rebuilding respect for our constitution across all institutions.2. Second, reforming key institutions - particularly the judiciary, security sector, and electoral commission - to guarantee their independence and professionalism3. Third, transforming our electoral framework to ensure future elections are not just free but legitimate and uncontested.4. Finally, stabilizing our economy through comprehensive reforms addressing debt, monetary policy, land rights, and productive capacity."The NTA would replace both executive and legislature for three to five years with a singular mandate: undertaking the comprehensive reforms necessary to restore Zimbabwe to stability and set the stage for genuine democracy. Close quote. Mandaza's article does not exclude anyone from participating in the NTA. Those who want to be part of it are welcome to do so. I realize that common people detest professionalism and academic excellence. Personally, I saw the first document that Mandaza in 2016, before the coup in November 2017. Nothing much appears to have changed in the document. It disturbs one to realize how the NEW IN TOWN Geza revolution would want NTA to sink, never to be taken on board as the solution to our national crisis.The Geza revolution is not offering much in terms of regime change. Reading much in his utterances, Geza personalized his regime change to center around him. He hoped for a repeat of 2017. It was not possible because he forgot that it was Mnangagwa's script that put Mugabe down and the coup was successful. Geza has young people around him. History will tell you that it's not enough to stage a coup with intelligent people. Mnangagwa has been in this game for 45 years. He is not the brightest star in the universe; however, you cannot beat him with experience. Again, it's not easy to tell Geza that his trajectory was wrong from the onset. Geza's child-like mentality was evident. How do you announce a demonstration 6 months in advance. This made many people think Geza is not serious. Immediately afterEaster, he announced a "stay away" demo. It was a time after the holiday. Geza does not know that Zimbabwe economy is "hand to mouth". No family can risk just one day without selling tomatoes ever to put food on the table, evidence that Geza does not know the daily realities of struggling and sacrifice on the ground; how families' day-to-day lives look like. If Geza suggested a demonstration, the opposite was executed by the people, literally defying his authority, not spoken, but effective, leaving him embarrassed.To musk the embarrassment, Geza doubled down thereby sinking further into the political abyss. Again, Geza maintained his allegiance to Zanu PF. On several occasions Geza rebuked whoever terminated his membership in Zanu PF. This factually meant that Geza saw the party Zanu as his infrastructure base; There was no need for him to create a new political base for his revolution: It means those who supported the Geza revolution became defacto Zanu PF members inadvertently, the gullibility of following without thinking. About 95 activists are rotting in jails for following a cause that did not belong to them. I can bet with my last penny in the kitty, those jailed activists are not Zanu – just disposables fit to be sent on errands by sly politicians like Geza, they did not even understand the political undercurrents comprehensively behind a serious reprimand by non either than Mnangagwa himself. I daily pray for their release. I have written a passioned letter appealing to the UN Secretary General, Mr. Antony Guterres, to intervene in releasing the 95 activists and journalist, Mr. Mhlanga, from prisons.