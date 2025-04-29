Latest News Editor's Choice


Restoring African Identity

2 hrs ago | Views
Africa is a vast and diverse place. It has the ability to feed its own people through effective agricultural practices. Its natural resources are critical to economic development.

Efficient resource allocation promotes economic growth. Communities and countries with quicker economic growth than population increase are becoming wealthy. Then it is up to the rate of growth, which is regulated by state policy and natural restrictions. The greater the growth, the quicker the average wealth rises.

It is simple for the African continent to shift its narrative of being a very poor continent despite having so many resources. Its leaders must abandon the practice of begging for money all the time. Surely, Western and Eastern countries would not merely send money to the continent without conditions.

Africa must be empowered to go fishing rather than being fed fish. We have been enabling Western countries to fish in our ponds for numerous years while we slept. They took advantage of our complacency, and greedy wealthy nations descended on us.

Not only did these rich countries descend on us, but our own greedy and corrupt leaders assisted the syphoning of our natural riches from the African continent while receiving kickbacks.

Such corruption has significantly harmed the continent's economic prosperity and recovery.

We should end African politicians' carelessness and corruption. Yes, there has also been Western intervention in parts of Africa, but we still face the difficulty of corruption.

Our poverty is purposefully designed. Africans must wake up in order to regain what is rightfully ours. It is now. Our leaders must stop enriching themselves and prioritise their people's lives, just as Muammar Gaddafi did by improving Libyans' lives and ensuring service delivery, such as providing electricity, education, health facilities, and many other free services to his people.

We have enough to lift ourselves out of poverty. Our old colonisers want Africa to remain impoverished and underdeveloped because fully industrialised Africa threatens the global power balance. So when Africa awakens, the entire world will feel the tremor.

Western elites have long ruled most African countries, stealing resources and riches for their own benefit. We need leaders who will restore good health and riches to Africans.

We should abolish this consumerist civilisation. Removing trade barriers and formulating one African currency.

God has abundantly blessed Africa; African leaders must respect this magnificent gift.

Email – konileonard606@gmail.com

X- @Leokoni



Source - Leonard Koni
