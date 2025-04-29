Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa Behind Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda

3 hrs ago | Views
Facts recently raised by journalist Jealous Mawarire about Nelson Chamisa on his x account are very correct and a tip of the ice berg.

Zimbabweans should expect more shocking news with documentary evidence on the way detailing how the former CCC leader siphoned party funds before fleeing the party at mid night on the advice of  the Zanu pf leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.Allowing ignorant people continue to defend Nelson Chamisa does not mean that we are politically blind.

Chamisa is the dirtiest politician some of us have ever come across.He is a beneficiary of the Zanu pf system and chief culprit in all the attempts to destroy the opposition in Zimbabwe.

The short old man is a disaster in Zimbabwe's opposition movement.He is not the type of a President Zimbabwe is yearning for.The corrupt old "young man" looted the money meant for CCC polling agents in the 2023 national elections and  it is now evident that his dictatorial tendencies nearly destroyed the Citizens Coalition for Change CCC in Zimbabwe.

Jealous Mawarire is very correct and anyone who dares to hit back will trigger uncontrollable fire

It has come to our attention that he is more aligned to Emmerson Mnangagwa than Vice President Constantine Chiwenga.He has been classified as an obscure chigananda by the Chiwenga faction  being fronted by Blessed bombshell Geza .Chamisa is in support of the 2030 agenda and his message to defy Chiwenga and Geza has reached Blue Movement structures

He is working on  forming a Putin type of a regime that will keep him in power until death.The country risks imminent collapse if Chamisa ascends to any position of authority in any political arrangement.

Some of us have withdrawn support for  Chamisa   after discovering his dirty  antics.If elections are to be called today, Nelson Chamisa will not make it to one million votes and only bootlickers and fools will blindly vote for him.

If we talk about young leadership we don't mean Chamisa coming in as President.After all it's not about being young or old,but it's all about capacity  to lead the country and ability to unite the country.

If an unlikely miracle happens that we wake up having Chamisa as President,this country called  Zimbabwe  will never taste sweetness and Zimbabweans will witness irreparable damage.

Zimbabwe will collapse and corruption will multiply.People should not be fooled by the short man into believing all his lies .

The former CCC leader is doing everything within his power to destroy the opposition in Zimbabwe. If he forms another party for his personal benefit election agents of that political party will be used and dumped and  will cry again

As an ordinary supporter of CCC i have a strong feeling that the leadership in place being muddied by Sengezo TShabangu is appropriate and worth retaining.We are prepared to campaign and defend the current Citizens Coalition for Change CCC led by Professor Welshman Ncube who is currently the best option on the political front for now.

The CCC leadership  currently in place is the best so far and democratic enough to preserve our confidence.Fragments of CCC like the dubious ones led by Tshabangu and Timba are time wasters.
Tshabangu and Chamisa are evidently linked with the Mnangagwa faction in Zanu pf.They are not existing for any meaningful political change in Zimbabwe.

While I am not seeing opposition unity in the near future with a crop of useless political actors in the non existent MdcT or any of it's factions,i am a strong believer of teamwork  for a better Zimbabwe

Incessant efforts  to influence opposition unity by people like Komichi and Mwonzora should be ignored because are all driven by selfish interests meant  to save their fading political careers.The MdcT which is claiming to be the original Mdc is now a shell without any chance of recuperating.

People should just come and unconditionally join the CCC train and work for real change with the team that is  currently on the wheel.

The Citizens Coalition for Change CCC  led by Professor Welshman Ncube is the only live and vibrant opposition party we know. Haters and Liers can lie until they drop but facts will remain on the table

Gugugu Magorira
Zvishavane

Source - Gugugu Magorira
