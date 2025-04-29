Gugugu Magorira you are faking! Welshman Ncube the worst politician in town!

Opinion / Columnist

Citizens must be told that Sengezo Tshabangu is Welshman's brainchild. A lot was cooked behind the curtains. Welshman wants to make a comeback into politics using Tshabangu as a doormat. Gugugu, you are not fooling anyone by exalting Ncube be what he is not. Ncube is as corrupt as anyone in Zimbabwe body politics. Since 2005, Welshman Ncube's political path has been muddy: I would have said dirty politics. Gugugu, Ncube created Sengezo to clear a path for him to enter body politics of President Mnangagwa. If the 2030 Mnangagwa panyanga is realized, Ncube wants to be the beneficiary of a one-party-state. Your article today is disingenuous. How and where do you get the courage to shower accolades about Ncube? It does not assist piling dirt on Nelson Chamisa, when even in Matabeleland where Welshman Ncube resides, he is desilked in this region because of his self-serving politics.Ncube is our albatross hanging on our necks. We nurtured him for so long because of tribal affiliations. We worshipped his academic qualifications: we naively thought his academics replicated wisdom! How stupid, me included. Welshman Ncube has never spoken on behalf of this region to assist in development in his political activities; instead, he used his Ndebele tribe to get elected. In contrast to Moyo, Jonathan developed his constituency Tsholotsho remarkably. Which project did Ncube embark on, and it gained public recognition? Jonathan Moyo is in exile. However, the people in Mat-North speak about tangible developments he made; he changed their lives for the better and they yearn for his homecoming.Coming back to Kamisa, he openly refused to be part of the Geza movement. My articles will support me here: We feared that Chamisa would align himself with Chiwenga purely out of desperation. However, Chamisa surprised us all: he did not join the confusion. Geza openly confessed that he murdered opposition members in 2008 general elections. I am sure he thought because of his confessions; Chamisa would jump into his revolution. Chamisa can never be part of a bloody revolution. I confess, I was impressed by his refusal to join Geza.Under normal situations, the ICJ in The Haig should have made enquiries about such crimes against humanity orchestrated by Geza and war veterans. Here is someone who confesses on camera that he murdered opposition members in thousands.Geza had hoped that the people would forgive and align with his movement. When Chamisa refused to support Geza demonstrations, what would have made a huge success to remove Mnangagwa, we talked again; we said Chamisa is in the pocket of Mnangagwa. Chamisa is selling the revolution; me included. My suspicion was that Nelson Chamisa is backhanded! Of course, in such deals there is no invoice! I still refuse to accept what Gugugu is saying about Nelson Chamisa as corrupt and not Welshman Ncube. That is not true!Our pain is that Chamisa commands millions of supporters: we cannot take that huge crowd following away from Chamisa. Suck it, said George Galloway in UK. Gugugu thinks Chamisa has Putin tendencies: have we ever heard of a pot laughing at the cattle, how black? Ncube has those one-sided tendencies too. Ncube equally has this "knows it all attitude" and has a low opinion of people generally. Chamisa does have dictatorial tendencies too, but he is not worse than Ncube. Gugugu's today's article is meant to cook Chamisa to death; however, it will not buy. I have been reading a lot of information since the Geza revolution: I have not yet come across an information channel that labelled Chamisa as Chigananda. Retrospectively, Chiwenga, Geza, Mnangagwa want Chamisa to be part of their deals. Chikomana is playing smartly with all of them. He has refused so far to be a part of multiple revolutions that have just erupted, provoked by Geza uprising.The situation in Zimbabwe will not get better but worse. Things will never be the same again. The Geza revolution is a blessing in disguise but has multiple flaws. It has become evident now that he is out of breath. Geza has no options left to convince citizens that he is man of the moment. Chamisa did not want to see himself in this mess. Yes, the Geza revolution triggered a moment of change, but he is not the person to complete it. This is the moment where Chamisa could be weighing in, take advantage of a fractured Zanu PF to form a party. Chamisa could be currently out of breath too. Under normal circumstances, he could give baton to another in the CCC leadership. Sengezo Tshabangu is not a politician to reckon with, Gugugu. He is a Ndebele who could be used and recycled and then after, ejected. Nor does he realize Welshman Ncube uses him to climb the political ladder once more: there is honey jar in abundance until 2031. Tantalizing and tempting to be part of the gravy train.Quote: "As an ordinary supporter of CCC, I have a strong feeling that the leadership in place being muddied by Sengezo TShabangu is appropriate and worth retaining. We are prepared to campaign and defend the current Citizens Coalition for Change CCC led by Professor Welshman Ncube who is currently the best option on the political front for now. Close quote. My foot! This contradiction is so evident. If Chamisa is selling at all, he does it clandestinely: Tshabangu does it openly. Who is better than the other at the end of the day? A person who sold by the day; the one who flies by the night, sold at night? I wish people would confront Chamisa with hard facts. Prof Mandaza told Chamisa that he should come clean: he must tell the nation why he left the opposition leadership without sound reasons, making the nation become deeply suspicious about his resignation.Quote: Incessant efforts to influence opposition unity by people like Komichi and Mwonzora should be ignored because they are all driven by selfish interests meant to save their fading political careers. The MDC-T, which is claiming to be the original MDC is now a shell without any chance of recuperating. Close quote. Gugugu, is this statement about MDC-T or about Welshman Ncube equally. You are describing a Welshman. Welshman chases money than politics. His interests are not even concealed. Not long ago he was in court because of CCC funds given by the government. He wanted all the money to himself. Ncube is now the best of his own shadow, Gugugu. Don't fantasize that when Chamisa gets power, Zimbabwe is going to collapse; it has already collapsed multiplied by ground-breaking corruption. This nation is on precipice, neither Ncube, Tshabangu nor Chamisa can rescue it. The CCC train is dead and buried; you are in delusion if you think healthy minded people don't see through Ncube and Tshabangu. Chamisa must rethink soon how he is going to form another party.Zimbabwe is collapsed. I fear for the lives of my fellow citizens. We need a change without WELSHMAN NCUBE in the corridors of power. A coup is imminent brokered by the Geza revolution. This change on the ground is forever. Mnangagwa will be removed from power. (I am not a prophet; I use my 5 common senses to gauge the situation smelling like civil war). Stop selling Ndebele tribal sentiments, Gugugu: it will not work this time around. This civil war will be kicked off by Karanga- Zezuru tribal parties. There will be casualties inside Zanu PF. This nation can renew itself if Zanu is crushed to death politically, give Zanu PF funeral at heroes Acre where everybody is. A new Zimbabwe will be born without Zanu PF.