ZANU PF succession battles open window of opportunity for Matabeleland breakaway

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe Independence Day Celebrations on 18 April 2025 marked 132 years of Matabeleland oppression. Firstly by the British South Africa Company, 1893- 1980, under the rule by coquest, secondly by the Shona supremacist tribal oppression, from 1980 to date , thanks to an imperfect decolonisation process.It is at this time when tribal succession battles erupt from within ZANU pf that Matabeles must reflect and think until it hurts about the restoration of Matabeleland state. History tells us that joining warring tribal factions within ZANU pf or any Mashonaland opposition political project has never yielded favourable results for us. Therefore the tribal succession battles currently happening within ZANU pf provide us with a political window of opportunity to breakaway from Zimbabwe and restore the statehood of Matabeleland.We cannot cantinue counting years under Shona supremacist tribal oppression. This is a political crisis that we must capitalise on to liberate our selves. While the greedy and corrupt hyenas are fighting for the carcass as they all have a DNA of corruption, theft and witchcraft, we must not join them in their tribal battles but set ourselves free.Like late President Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Morgan Tsvangirai and Nelson Chamisa, Blessed Geza has displayed dangerous signs of Shona supremacy arrogance. Much to the shock of a few Matabeles that blindly support his so called revolution to remove Mnangagwa, he has rejected Isindebele language with contempt. Saying all Zimbabweans understand the Shona language. So Geza statements that punctuate his failed protests are in Shona, the oppressor's language.Oppressors impose their own language on the oppressed intentionally to erode their identity, culture, dignity and pride. That is the reason why, during Matabeleland genocide, all Matabeles who could not speak Shona language were killed by the Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade. Politically detached and backwards-thinking Geza imagines that the 1979 Shona Grand Plan has worked wonders such that all Matabeles now understand Shona. That is a costly blunder. Since the rise of Matabeleland restoration cause all Matabeles are very alert, sensitive and hold all Shona projects with suspicion. The very day he undermined the Isindebele language is the very day he exposed tribal intentions in him and lost the support of those few Matabeles.It would be politically beneficial and immensely rewarding for Matabeles to unite and restore the statehood of Matabeleland to take over the inheritance bequeathed to us by our forefathers who built and protected it with their precious blood.This, we must do with no fear or apology as God the Almighty is with us. He is against the tribal oppression, genocide and looting of our resources by the foreigners from Mashonaland for he put in loud and clear in the book of Deuteronomy 17 from verse 15 to 17 using the hand of his servant, Moses.15 be sure to appoint over you a king the Lord your God chooses. He must be from among your fellow Israelites. Do not place a foreigner over you, one who is not an Israelite. 16 The king, moreover, must not acquire great numbers of horses for himself or make the people return to Egypt to get more of them, for the Lord has told you, “You are not to go back that way again.” 17 He must not take many wives, or his heart will be led astray. He must not accumulate large amounts of silver and gold.We in Matabeleland bear the phycical and psychological scars of being ruled and subjected to all kinds of painful political abuse at the hands of foreigners. God, being good all the time and being the creator of heaven, earth and all in it including human beings, knows that we must not allow foreigners to rule us hence he made sure that he spoke to us through Moses.How on earth can we allow ourselves to be ruled by heartless, failures and corrupt thieves who cannot even rule themselves? Zimbabwe has fallen from one political or corruption scandal to another since 1980. Now it has reached the rock bottom.Zimbabwe is a failed state without its own currency. Saddled with US$30 billion dept, the economy is on a downward spiral. The health system has totally collapsed with doctors and nurses using cardboard boxes and tape in place of plasters. Recently a popular musician, Tatenda Pinjisi, died while crying for pain killers which the hospital could not provide due to lack of medical supplies. How many poor people die a painful death in the Zimbabwe hospitals which have become dungeons of death instead of being places of healing?The oppressor who goes against the word of God shall not see peace in their country. They would experience perpetual political instability. On the same breath, the oppressed who allow themselves to be ruled by the foreigner will encounter the very inhuman treatment that we suffer in Matabeleland at the hands of the Zimbabwe Shona supremacist government ie genocide, tribal hatred, tribal hegemony, tribal marginalisation, poverty demonization and humiliation.We pray that all Matabeles understand that Shona people have declared us as their enemies long back. Those who join Geza's revolution must know that they are regarded as the worst enemies than Shonas in Mnangagwa's faction. The same applies to those Matabeles in Mnangagwa's camp.The fact of the matter is, the ignorant Zezurus who unwittingly assisted the Karanga of Mnangagwa to take over political power in Zimbabwe by removing their own Zezuru King Mugabe, are feeling the cold and want to make a come back. But the Karangas, currently enjoying the sweetness of power, are not prepared to surrender political power anytime soon. According to a Karanga Chief, Fortune Charumbira, the Karanga of Mnangagwa want 37 years in power like the Zezurus. They have only 8 years in power since 2017. This means they still have 29 more years to go. God have mercy!In Matabeleland it is not the corrupt Ziganandas that we want. It is not the corrupt Zezurus that we want. We want Matabeleland independence. We want to govern ourselves and exercise our God given right to choose our own leaders We do not need foreigners as our leaders!Izenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs