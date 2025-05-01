Zimbabwe at a Crossroads: A Time for Inclusive Renewal

Opinion / Columnist

'The hardest lesson of my life has come to me late. It is that a nation can win freedom without its people becoming free' Dr Joshua NkomoZimbabwe's post-independence story is one of betrayal. A nation that fought valiantly for liberation has never truly tasted the fruits of freedom. Instead, it has endured decades of economic collapse, authoritarian rule, and deepening social fractures. The recent proposal by SAPES Trust and Dr. Ibbo Mandaza for an All-Stakeholders Conference and a National Transitional Authority (NTA) offers a credible pathway toward national renewal. But for this vision to be meaningful, it must confront and correct the historic and ongoing marginalisation of regions, the scourge of tribal bigotry, and the dangerous politicisation of the military.The truth is undeniable: Zimbabwe is in a political cul-de-sac. Periodic elections have become toxic rituals that serve only to legitimize illegitimate rule. Each cycle breeds more division, distrust, and despair. The economy continues its freefall, stripping citizens of hope. Essential services like health and education are shadows of their former selves. Our youth flee in droves, while those who remain are left to grapple with unemployment, drug abuse, and hopelessness.The SAPES Trust article correctly asserts that Zimbabwe needs a total reset. Not a cosmetic political reshuffle. Not another flawed election. But a fundamental rethinking of the state and the social contract between leaders and the led. At the heart of this proposal is an All-Stakeholders Conference to chart a new path, followed by an NTA tasked with restoring constitutionalism, reforming institutions, and rebuilding the economy.This is the right idea. However, its success depends on how inclusive and honest this national conversation becomes.First, we must directly confront Zimbabwe's long-standing regional and tribal inequalities. Certain regions, particularly Matabeleland and parts of the south and west, have been systematically marginalised - economically, culturally, and politically. Infrastructure development, education funding, and public appointments have long favoured certain areas at the expense of others. This has bred deep resentment and alienation.Tribalism, fanned by political elites for decades, has made some Zimbabweans feel like foreigners in their own country. Unity cannot be built on silence or tokenism. A new Zimbabwe must be one where every citizen feels seen, heard, and valued - regardless of language, surname, or province of origin.Second, we must decisively address the politicisation of the military and security sector. The military's role in Zimbabwe's politics is no longer covert - it is central. It has become an instrument for preserving power rather than protecting the people. This undermines democracy and weakens civilian governance. A credible NTA must reform and depoliticise the security forces, subjecting them to civilian oversight and constitutional accountability.The NTA, as proposed, must be non-partisan and chaired by individuals of unquestionable integrity - people who are not seeking political office and who have no recent ties to any political formation. But beyond personalities, its legitimacy will depend on how inclusive and representative it is.All regions, races, tribes, genders, and sectors of society must be at the table. The youth, the disabled, the diaspora, traditional leaders, and civic organisations must not only be invited - they must be empowered to influence the process. Exclusion has been Zimbabwe's curse. Inclusion must be our cure.Critics may argue that the current regime will never consent to such a transition. This is likely true. But if the people speak with one voice - across party, regional, and tribal lines - that voice can become impossible to ignore. History shows that entrenched regimes only yield when confronted by united and sustained citizen pressure backed by strong international support.We must also be prepared for resistance. If the current political elite refuses to engage in good faith or attempts to sabotage this process, it must be seen for what it is: a declaration of war against the people's aspirations. The future of Zimbabwe cannot be held hostage by the insecurities of a few.Let us be clear: the choice before us is no longer between ZANU-PF and the opposition. It is between a failed state and a functioning one. Between despair and renewal. The All-Stakeholders Conference and the NTA present a rare and perhaps final opportunity to get this right.The liberation struggle was not fought for a few to live lavishly while the majority languish in poverty. It was fought for freedom, dignity, and equality. The path forward must reclaim these ideals and enshrine them in our institutions, economy, and national culture.Zimbabwe does not lack resources or talent. It lacks the political will to govern inclusively and responsibly. Let us build a Zimbabwe where no region is marginalised, no tribe is demonised, and no citizen is left behind.The time for half-measures has passed. The hour for bold, inclusive renewal has come.