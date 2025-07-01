Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

Opinion / Columnist



To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/

Must Christians be the most easily deceived people on earth?It is both heartbreaking and infuriating to witness how the Christian faith is being manipulated and commercialized in Zimbabwe under the guise of spirituality.The recent reports that self-proclaimed prophet Walter Magaya is now selling so-called "divine apples" at US$10 apiece-allegedly for the purpose of releasing God's blessings into the lives of believers-are not just absurd, but deeply offensive to those who genuinely follow Christ.As a devout Christian myself, I find this not only theologically unfounded, but a brazen mockery of the gospel of Jesus Christ.The idea that blessings from the Almighty God-Jehovah, the Creator of heaven and earth-can be purchased through physical objects such as apples is not just laughable, it is blasphemous.Scripture tells us clearly in Isaiah 55:1: "Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters; and you who have no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost."God's blessings, His grace, and His favor are not for sale.They are freely given through His mercy and love for mankind.No fruit, no oil, no handkerchief, no bottle of water-prayed over or otherwise-can serve as a substitute for the redemptive work of Christ and the direct relationship we now enjoy with God through Him.Jesus did not come into the world to sell miracles.He came to reconcile mankind to God and to provide direct access to the Father.Hebrews 4:16 urges believers: "Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need."This throne of grace is not accessed by paying for an apple, nor by consulting with so-called prophets who act as gatekeepers to God's presence.Instead, it is approached by faith in Jesus Christ alone, our only Mediator, as Paul writes in 1 Timothy 2:5: "For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus."Walter Magaya's "divine apple" scheme is not the first in a string of deeply troubling actions attributed to him.This is a man already linked to a litany of scandals-ranging from accusations of swindling an Israeli businessman of US$3 million, lawsuits involving US$23 million in unpaid debts, false claims of curing HIV, faking a PhD, and facing serious sexual abuse allegations.Such a track record should disqualify any individual from standing at the pulpit, let alone claiming to speak for God.Yet, tragically, many in Zimbabwe and beyond still flock to such figures, entrusting their spiritual welfare to individuals whose lives bear no resemblance to the character of Christ.One must ask: why would anyone believe that a US$10 apple can unlock divine favor?What does this say about our understanding of God and His Word?In Acts 8:18-20, we read of Simon the Sorcerer who attempted to buy the power of the Holy Spirit with money.Peter responded with a sharp rebuke: "May your money perish with you, because you thought you could buy the gift of God with money!"This is the same rebuke that should ring loud and clear in response to Magaya's exploitative scheme.Worse still, the implication that blessings can only be accessed through purchasing such "divine" items is a cruel form of spiritual exclusion.What happens to the poor, the vulnerable, the unemployed, and the widowed who cannot afford a US$10 apple?Are they to believe that they are outside the reach of God's grace because of poverty?This idea spits in the face of the gospel message, which has always uplifted the downtrodden and brought hope to the poor.In Luke 4:18, Jesus declared: "The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor…"If anyone needs divine intervention the most, it is the poor-yet Magaya's teachings commodify blessings and make them a privilege of the wealthy.The tragedy is that many fall for this deception because they are desperate, and unfortunately, because they are not grounded in the Word of God.They have replaced personal faith and biblical study with idolizing "men of God" who present themselves as the sole channels to heaven.These self-styled prophets have become modern-day spiritual brokers, selling everything from "anointed water" to "blessed bricks," now even apples-while the flock is bled dry.But the Bible warns us of such people.In 2 Peter 2:1-3, it is written: "But there were also false prophets among the people… In their greed these teachers will exploit you with fabricated stories. Their condemnation has long been hanging over them, and their destruction has not been sleeping."What we are seeing in Zimbabwe is not new.The apostles foresaw it.And it is now incumbent upon every true believer to rise in defense of the faith and expose these falsehoods.As Christians, our hope is in Christ.Our sustenance, provision, healing, protection, and blessings flow from our relationship with Jesus.Not through apples, oils, wristbands, or pastors.As Paul reminds the Ephesians, in Ephesians 3:20, "Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us…"That power is already in us, not in the apple or in a prophet.God, by His Spirit, works within us-not through overpriced fruits.I have personally witnessed the grace of God at work in my own life.I have seen doors open where there were only walls.I have walked through valleys and emerged unscathed, not because I held onto a "holy apple" or sought out a "miracle man," but because I placed my faith in the living Christ.He has been my comforter, my provider, my healer, and my guide.And He did it all without charging me a single cent-because His grace is free, and His love is unconditional.This is the message we must preach.That Jesus is enough.That the veil was torn when He died on the cross, giving us unfettered access to the Father.That no man, no apple, no gimmick, should stand between us and our God.We must wake up, read the Word, and stop being gullible.The same Jesus who overturned the money changers' tables in the temple is the same Jesus who grieves when He sees His name used for profit and deception.Let us reject these schemes and return to the true gospel of Christ.Let us teach our children that God is not a commodity to be bought and sold.And let us stop glorifying fraudsters in suits, who enrich themselves while millions wallow in despair.As the saying goes, a fool and his money are soon parted.But as the Bible says in Proverbs 4:7, "Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding."May we be a people of understanding.May we choose Jesus over apples.