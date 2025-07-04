Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Blitz-krieg them all! A call for action against illegal urban operations

1 hr ago | Views
THE heading above no doubt encapsulates the concerns of law-abiding citizens, urging those in authority to swiftly root out the undesirable elements polluting our society - without further ado or unnecessary dithering.

The miscreants, it seems, operate under a shared modus operandi: "The money is ours; your health and future are your own concern, dear public."

We are referring to unregistered private schools, unlicensed pharmacies in parts of Matabeleland province, and vendors transported from Gweru who flood and congest the streets of Bulawayo, rendering them unsightly.

It is evident to any observer that unregistered pharmaceutical operators pose a serious threat. They may sell dangerous or expired drugs, fully aware that no authority is monitoring them — thus becoming a hazard to society at large.

Likewise, private colleges that prioritise financial gain over functional literacy and the development of a better future for Zimbabwe are among the weeds in question.

These institutions disregard the legal requirements for registration, driven by profit rather than purpose.

The question that naturally arises for any law-abiding citizen aware of these issues is: are the monitors of pharmaceutical, educational, and vending operations blind to what is happening in our urban areas — or are they complicit, sharing in the spoils and neglecting their duty to eliminate these societal pollutants?

This possibility cannot be dismissed, as it reflects the troubling questions many concerned citizens ask themselves while illegal operations persist like weeds in abandoned crop fields.

Today, the cries of alarm are deafening.

Many Zimbabweans are deeply concerned about young people turning to drugs and substance abuse, alcohol consumption, teenage pregnancies, and the spread of HIV — alongside other misdemeanours.

These young people should be the architects of a bold and promising future.

Regrettably, parents and others who ought to be shaping a better Zimbabwe — using these young individuals as the building blocks — appear unwilling to embrace the Government's mantra: "Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo/nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/a country is built by its owners."

Otherwise, unregistered educational institutions entrusted with producing a capable youth brigade for tomorrow would not be so complacent, clearly confident that no one with authority is watching.

This humble pen calls upon our educational and health authorities to urgently address the concerns raised herein. Local authorities must also take firm control of vending operations within their urban jurisdictions.

The health and future of our motherland must be paramount in the minds of those entrusted with power by the majority — so that a brave and secure Zimbabwe becomes a worthy inheritance for today's children and generations yet to come.

Source - The Chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Chief Sogwala to be laid to rest Sunday

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Welshman Ncube apologises to Court for filing fake case citations

53 mins ago | 83 Views

Scottland FC dominate mid-season transfer race

56 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe activists under scrutiny over Mnangagwa wife's UK visit?

60 mins ago | 77 Views

Man tries to sell human flesh in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Gono accused of extortion, fabrication

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Councilors in near fist fight over international trips

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Mafume defends Harare's water quality

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Egodini Mall project tarnishes BCC

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Scottland hikes gate charges for Caps clash

1 hr ago | 8 Views

CEO acquitted of criminal abuse of duty

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Sangoma has a message for Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Elephant kills British and New Zealand tourists in Zambia

1 hr ago | 32 Views

'Tagwirei lacks Zanu-PF grassroots support,' says activist

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man jailed for possession of live ammunition

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Armed robbery charges dropped

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

No one is above criticism - not even the President

13 hrs ago | 482 Views

Pakistani millers wreck havoc

13 hrs ago | 589 Views

Let us restore our identity

13 hrs ago | 115 Views

Man bashed for trying to fall in love with a Sangoma

13 hrs ago | 684 Views

US Congress proposes sanctions against South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Zimbabweans urged to shed negative mindset

17 hrs ago | 371 Views

Man stabbed to death in Southwold

17 hrs ago | 508 Views

Man in court for bicycle theft

17 hrs ago | 179 Views

Man rapes his older sister

19 hrs ago | 698 Views

US to drop billions of flies on Mexico and Texas

19 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabweans struggle to rebuild shattered lives abroad

19 hrs ago | 830 Views

Gata died a bitter, angry, broken man

20 hrs ago | 3172 Views

Mnangagwa publicly denounces 'zviganandas'

20 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Securico ordered to pay mine US$675,000 over gold bullion heist

21 hrs ago | 480 Views

Security guard arrested in $4 million Ecobank cash heist probe

21 hrs ago | 795 Views

Here's who won Zimbabwe govt's biggest road tenders

21 hrs ago | 1024 Views

'Zimbabwe losing billions in tax revenue to informal sector'

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Air Zimbabwe pays $1mn to rejoin GDSs

23 hrs ago | 262 Views

ZB major shareholder blocks Ernst & Young appointment

23 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mai Jeremaya rape suspects found not guilty

23 hrs ago | 523 Views

RBZ to launch diaspora-backed securities

23 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe govt owes SeedCo US$40m

23 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mutare unveils ambitious water project

23 hrs ago | 137 Views

Starafrica feels the pinch of sugar tax

23 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe hosts key radiation safety Conference in Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 50 Views

Ousted NSSA boss tags Mnangagwa in letter blasting ministerial move

23 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe bullish over 2025 wheat yields

23 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF violence changed man's life forever

04 Jul 2025 at 11:04hrs | 491 Views

Dr Malusi Gigaba has completed his PhD

04 Jul 2025 at 10:57hrs | 505 Views

Faith Zaba granted bail after 'Mafia State' Column lands her in court

04 Jul 2025 at 10:49hrs | 238 Views

Police arrest suspects in Zimbabwe's biggest-ever cash heist

04 Jul 2025 at 10:48hrs | 694 Views

Zimbabwe gold exports jump 25% in June

04 Jul 2025 at 09:22hrs | 122 Views

Zesa's Sydney Gata dies

04 Jul 2025 at 09:17hrs | 1037 Views