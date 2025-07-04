Blitz-krieg them all! A call for action against illegal urban operations

Opinion / Columnist

THE heading above no doubt encapsulates the concerns of law-abiding citizens, urging those in authority to swiftly root out the undesirable elements polluting our society - without further ado or unnecessary dithering.The miscreants, it seems, operate under a shared modus operandi: "The money is ours; your health and future are your own concern, dear public."We are referring to unregistered private schools, unlicensed pharmacies in parts of Matabeleland province, and vendors transported from Gweru who flood and congest the streets of Bulawayo, rendering them unsightly.It is evident to any observer that unregistered pharmaceutical operators pose a serious threat. They may sell dangerous or expired drugs, fully aware that no authority is monitoring them — thus becoming a hazard to society at large.Likewise, private colleges that prioritise financial gain over functional literacy and the development of a better future for Zimbabwe are among the weeds in question.These institutions disregard the legal requirements for registration, driven by profit rather than purpose.The question that naturally arises for any law-abiding citizen aware of these issues is: are the monitors of pharmaceutical, educational, and vending operations blind to what is happening in our urban areas — or are they complicit, sharing in the spoils and neglecting their duty to eliminate these societal pollutants?This possibility cannot be dismissed, as it reflects the troubling questions many concerned citizens ask themselves while illegal operations persist like weeds in abandoned crop fields.Today, the cries of alarm are deafening.Many Zimbabweans are deeply concerned about young people turning to drugs and substance abuse, alcohol consumption, teenage pregnancies, and the spread of HIV — alongside other misdemeanours.These young people should be the architects of a bold and promising future.Regrettably, parents and others who ought to be shaping a better Zimbabwe — using these young individuals as the building blocks — appear unwilling to embrace the Government's mantra: "Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo/nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/a country is built by its owners."Otherwise, unregistered educational institutions entrusted with producing a capable youth brigade for tomorrow would not be so complacent, clearly confident that no one with authority is watching.This humble pen calls upon our educational and health authorities to urgently address the concerns raised herein. Local authorities must also take firm control of vending operations within their urban jurisdictions.The health and future of our motherland must be paramount in the minds of those entrusted with power by the majority — so that a brave and secure Zimbabwe becomes a worthy inheritance for today's children and generations yet to come.