Dynamos' downfall is no longer a rumor - it's a reality show, and the doubting Thomases are now the panic-stricken prophets, DeMbare DotComs reported.The problem isn't the coaching staff - they've been swapped more times than a referee's wrong decision. The real issue is the owner, a man trying to fund his lifestyle with a football club that's bleeding cash.He's broke, but not humble - instead of stepping up, he surrounds himself with a board that wouldn't know a strategy if it kicked them in the shins.Maunganidze, the so-called savior, has a CV that reads like a horror story - last seen guiding another team straight to the grave. Yet, the owner places his faith in this genius of extinction.Without immediate cash to sign five decent players in under two weeks, Dynamos is toast. Caps United, on the other hand, showed how it's done - Jere rallied the fans, dug deep, and strengthened the squad. Dynamos? Busy trying to avoid a FIFA ban.The club can't even maintain a bank account, let alone a clubhouse. Fans in Norton have already defected to MWOS, the league leaders, while others have turned into anti-big-club trolls just to feel relevant.Marriot? He's got no magic left. He can't revive the club financially, and even if he wants to sell, the paperwork on his ownership looks like a legal crossword with missing clues.By Matchday 34, the club's value will be lower than a limbo dancer at a dwarf convention. If there's one thing clear, it's time for the owner to let go - before Dynamos becomes a punchline in its own obituary.It's said that the owner runs his clubs like a WhatsApp group chat - full of rumors, half-truths, and one person constantly sending voice notes no one asked for. In this case, the owner is basically hosting a 24/7 live show on the Rumour Mill Channel, and the only analysts are bootlickers who keep feeding him the same line: “Once we win, the fans will come back.” Classic logic.But here's the twist: Dynamos fans have grown tired of being emotionally abused every weekend. They show up to Rufaro Stadium hoping for a miracle and leave with the emotional damage of a broken penalty save in added time. Some leave muttering to themselves,. Others? They're hiding their blue and white kits under a hoodie like it's contraband - because nothing says “pride” like feeling ashamed to wear your team's colors.Let's talk business. Sponsors don't want to fund a team that can't fill a stadium past 3,000. They want buzz, not boos. You can't market a club that markets despair better than goals. And good governance?. Because nothing attracts investment like knowing the board isn't busy playing political chess with the fans' hearts.And finally, justice - that old trickster - has a way of showing up when you least expect it. Especially when you've stepped on a few backs to grab control of the team. One day, you'll look around and realize the fox you thought you outsmarted has already taken your chickens - and your credibility.The chickens are finally returning home!!!