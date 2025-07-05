The social implosion of American society!

Opinion / Columnist

The Biden administration allowed 13 million immigrants into the US, who would support them had they been re-electedI was surprised, when reading a report from Zimbabwe Statistics (ZimStat) that 43%of men between 15 and 45 have remained single. In Zimbabwe, one singular cause of this social anomaly is the implosion of Zimbabwe society caused by unemployment.Surprisingly very similar statistics have been recorded in US society, and from very similar but varied causes.A social implosion comes about when traditional norms of society no longer hold, or are held in contempt, and even worse, are considered oppressive.Employment and women's empowerment.The Bill Clinton administration, (1994-2001) coincided with NAFTA (Free Trade Agreement) and the loud spoken demands of women's empowerment, of which Hillary Clinton was the Bee-Queen. She is credited with the appointment of Madelaine Albright, her "friend girl" (black English) at college as secretary of state.Women empowerment, applied to the job market, means an accelerated pace of women in powerful positions in the corporate world.The effects of affirmative action, later diversity and inclusion, accelerated women's advancement on the job market at a time when factory jobs (manual-man work) were being exported to China and Asia.I came across the following idea by accident. I was at an international college admissions workshop. During the first week on campus, foreign students are taken to a workshop with a college nurse."For heaven's sake, don't get pregnant no matter what you do. You lose your student visa, your scholarship and your boyfriend goes his merry way." A nurse told me that this was the advice given to foreign female students.While this is wise advice, the provision of free contraceptives marks the beginning of free and irresponsible sex.The Lutheran reformer, Martin Luther, argued that since man is by nature promiscuous, society and the church limited his sexual activities to marriage.A second lesson, I learned at the workshop was that girls were not to consider marriage at the college stage."You have a career just unfolding, and the sky is the limit." The nurse confided in me her wisdom.Thus, the super college girl, graduates at the age of 25, and has a good 10 years to become a senior manager in the career in which she has chosen.In all the years in between, both she (and him) is exposed to free sex (without commitment and consequences) well into their forties.The boy-man remains uncommitted for a different reason. Since the majority of man-jobs (manufacturing) have gone to China, he can hardly meet his needs except by "sourcing" himself out to an extra job in addition to his main job.The election being held in New York even as we speak, June 24, was won by a South African Asian Muslim, Zorhran Mamdani, who, as a naturalised foreigner, saw clearly that US$20 hamburgers, one room apartments at US$2000 per month, and child day care at US$300 per week is anti-family and destructive to health.All these factors drive young men and women into bachelor life well into their forties.The Democrats (those masters of hypocrisy and craft) long realised the effect of these policies.Clinton and Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer are in agreement. The answer is simple.Migration.Statistics don't lie.They say that in New York City, every fifth person one meets is foreign-born.There are 40 members of Congress born outside the US.Mamdani is scheduled to win the mayoral race for New York, the largest city in the US and the financial center if the world.Social implosion.By opening the borders, Democrats allowed 13 million immigrants in the Joe Biden years, 2020-2024. Their secret plan, if re-elected, was to offer amnesty and register the 13 million voters, who would naturally support them.The greater issue, however, is that children are best raised by young parents, who are healthy enough to do what it takes to accommodate the energetic infants.Observers argue that a normal family is best raised when the mother stays at home and provides a nurturing environment.Late marriages are not the answer. Used to free and varied sexual promiscuity well into their fifties, such individuals, who remain lonely even after marriage, fail to bend to communal needs.The latch-key kids are raised by an uncensored television set, answer to no one, are free from the wisdom of the church fathers, promiscuous at an early age and lawless to boot.As we speak, the Republicans in Congress are addressing the issue of old age pensions in relation to a declining younger population. The proportion of the elderly is fast reaching a tipping mathematical ratio (as in Europe) of one elderly person under care to three young working adults.The Republicans want to place a cap on the dollar amount per elder under medical care. Democrats want to open the borders for more workers and childbearing women.The irony of ironies.The irony of this story is that Americans are looking for a solution which they have already thrown away. Pope Leo XIV has addressed this issue in this way.The nurturing families come from those social classes that are considered primitive and oppressive. The immigrant Mexican and Asian families show so much cohesion and ability to accumulate wealth seem to be those whose women are not empowered, less scurrilous and assertive of their rights.The ideal mother is modelled on the biblical Ruth."I will live where you live, your people will be my people, your God will be my God." Ruth said to her mother-in-law. Such a woman is regarded as subservient.Despite the wisdom of the Holy Fathers and the witness of our own eyes, that these Hispanic Catholic and Asian families have an enviable cohesion and that their children exude a semblance of security, even cheerfulness and healthy laughter, the female empowerment brigade tells us not to believe our lying eyes.*Ken Mufuka is a Zimbabwean patriot. He writes from the US.