Time to Reform the National Heroes Selection Process in Zimbabwe

Thank you for bestowing National Hero status on Dr. Sydney Zikuzo Gata, a well-decorated engineer and a true patriot. This honour is well deserved. I had the privilege of working closely with Dr. Gata during my time as an investment banker at Trade and Investment Bank, where he served as a consultant for ZESA subsidiaries seeking funding. His dedication to national service and technical excellence was second to none. He was not only an exceptional professional but also a proud son of Chipinge, Manicaland.However, as we celebrate his recognition, we must confront a deeply troubling inconsistency in how we honour those who contributed to our liberation and national development.Dr. Kombo James Moyana, Zimbabwe's first black Governor of the Reserve Bank, played a pivotal role in mobilising resources and financial support during the war of liberation and guided the country through a critical period of post-independence economic policy. Yet, he was not declared a national hero. How do we justify overlooking a man who shaped the financial architecture of our young nation?Even more disturbing is the treatment of John Munodawafa Gwitira, popularly known as KG Kenneth Gwindingwi, the last commander of the ZIPRA forces, the first black Zimbabwean pilot, founder member of the Zimbabwe War Veterans Association, and the commander who trained both Vice President Cde Constatino Guvheya Chiwenga and Air Marshal Henry Muchena. He was only accorded provincial hero status.Are we to conclude, then, that the soldiers and commanders trained under him - some of whom occupied the highest positions in our armed forces and government deserve higher recognition than their own commanding officer?Zimbabwe urgently needs a comprehensive and transparent overhaul of the National Heroes selection process. The current system, shrouded in political favouritism, disrespects the legacies of those whose sacrifices were foundational to the liberation struggle and national progress.It is time we adopt a merit-based, historically informed and nationally representative approach to honouring our heroes one that transcends politics and genuinely reflects the values of patriotism, service and sacrifice.Let us give every Zimbabwean who served this country with distinction the honour they truly deserve.Once again let me thank you for honouring our home boy with a well deserved recognition.Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi+263772278161