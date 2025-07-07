How Tagwirei's ascent threatens - and could reward - investors

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's political landscape has erupted into a new era of factionalism, with sanctioned tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei's meteoric rise within the ruling ZANU-PF party becoming a flashpoint. As the 2028 presidential elections loom, his alignment with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his clashes with military hardliners like Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and the lingering shadow of U.S. sanctions create a high-stakes gamble for investors in state-linked sectors. The question is no longer whether Zimbabwe's political stability hinges on Tagwirei's fate - but whether his influence can be a catalyst for economic revival or a harbinger of deeper instability.The rise of a sanctioned powerbrokerTagwirei's elevation to ZANU-PF's Central Committee in June 2025 - a move later disrupted by Chiwenga's dramatic expulsion of him - epitomizes Mnangagwa's strategy to counterbalance military factions with a loyal, cash-rich ally. His business empire, including Sakunda Holdings and Fossil Agro, spans mining, agriculture, and infrastructure, sectors critical to Zimbabwe's economy. But Tagwirei's wealth, built on opaque state contracts and labeled “tenderpreneurship” by critics, has drawn U.S. sanctions since 2020 under the Global Magnitsky Program. These sanctions freeze his U.S. assets and bar dealings with Americans, a stark reminder of the geopolitical risks investors face.The military's silent counterattackChiwenga's expulsion of Tagwirei during a July 2025 Central Committee meeting signals a broader rebellion within ZANU-PF's military wing. The vice president, a key figure in Mnangagwa's 2017 coup ascent, views Tagwirei as an interloper whose wealth lacks the “liberation war credentials” traditionally required for power. This factional divide threatens to destabilize Mnangagwa's grip on the party. Investors in sectors like mining or agriculture tied to Tagwirei's companies - such as Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mines - face heightened risks of asset seizures or regulatory reversals if Chiwenga's faction gains the upper hand.Zimbabwe's gold output, a key economic pillar, has fluctuated alongside political turmoil. A post-2028 stabilization could see a rebound, but sanctions and corruption continue to deter foreign capital.Sanctions as a double-edged swordU.S. sanctions targeting Tagwirei and his associates have not only frozen his assets but also chilled broader investment in Zimbabwe. Sectors like diamond mining and agriculture - critical to GDP - remain undercapitalized due to fears of entanglement with sanctioned entities. Yet, the sanctions' longevity may also be a sign of U.S. patience: if Tagwirei's faction survives and delivers economic reforms, Washington might ease pressure. For now, investors should tread cautiously.Risk factors:Geopolitical Uncertainty: Chiwenga's faction could unseat Tagwirei, triggering a leadership vacuum. Monitor ZANU-PF's internal statements and factional leaks.Sanctions Exposure: Avoid businesses directly linked to Tagwirei or his companies. Use tools like OFAC's sanctions list to vet partners.Commodity Volatility: Zimbabwe's mining sector is tied to global commodity prices. Gold and diamonds may offer opportunities, but political instability could disrupt supply chains.Opportunities:Post-2028 Stability: If Mnangagwa's faction prevails, sectors like agriculture and infrastructure - beneficiaries of Tagwirei's patronage - could see green shoots. Track land reform policies and infrastructure projects.Sanctions Lift: A U.S. policy shift could unlock capital for diamond mining or tourism. Watch for diplomatic signals between Harare and Washington.Conclusion: Bet on the volcano - or the eruption?Investing in Zimbabwe under Tagwirei's shadow is akin to speculating on a volcano: the risks are clear, but the payoff could be seismic. For those with a long-term horizon and appetite for high risk, sectors like mining or agribusiness may offer returns if political stability emerges post-2028. Yet, for most investors, Zimbabwe remains a frontier too volatile to enter without rigorous due diligence on sanctions compliance and factional allegiances. The real question is whether Tagwirei's ascent will prove to be a stepping stone to modernization - or a warning of the regime's fragility.The party's expansion contrasts with Zimbabwe's economic stagnation, underscoring the disconnect between political power and economic stagnation, underscoring the disconnect between political power and economic progress. Investors must ask: Can Tagwirei's influence bridge that gap?