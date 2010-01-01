Latest News Editor's Choice


The Zezuru-Korekore empire died with its founding King, Robert Mugabe

Through astonishing political ignorance, those who claim to be the successors to the Zezuru throan today, Constantino Chiwenga, 1st Vice President of Zimbabwe, war veteran, Blessed Geza and others, are the ones who contributed immensely to its disintegration by deposing Mugabe through a coup and foolishly handed over political power, on a silver platter, to the Karanga god father, Mr Mnangagwa. 


Only a few know why Mnangagwa calls himself Munhumutapa. By killing the Zezuru- Korekore empire, Chiwenga gave life to the Karanga of Munhumutapa empire. And again through ignorance, it is Chiwenga who amplified the name in public and made it known. There are occasions when Chiwenga would bow before Mnangagwa referring to him as Munhumutapa, a free political boost that Karangas could not resist. 

It is only now that Chiwenga and fellow Zezurus have just awaken from their political slumber to attempt to correct their blunder, however, its too little too late. Even Mdala Geza's new military regalia and threats of military intervention has failed to intimidate the Karanga from enjoying the fruits of political power.

The Karanga empire that they assisted and abated, is now well established. It has the finances, it has the numbers as Karangas make about 60% of Shona population, it has captured all strategic positions in the presidency, cabinet, legislature, security cluster and private sector. In fact, if you throw a stone towards the above institutions it will likely fall on a Karanga from Masvingo, Midlands or Mnangagwa's family member.  And Oh! It also has Karanga secret political strategists in the mould of Zezuru Committee of 26 that operates from Mnangagwa's farm. 

Of course Mnangagwa system is a copy and paste from Mugabe's book of politics. Mnangagwa mimics Mugabe in everything he does. All of you will agree with us that the new guys have a deeper pocket as their Zviganandas publicly dish out bundles of US dollars and expensive gifts that money can buy. We have already seen top of the range cars and land "donated" to celebrities, pastors and chiefs. Furthermore, it finances a parallel intelligence structure, bribes opposition leaders, legislatures and Zanupf leaders and supporters to promote the Mnangagwa 2030 agenda. 

The Zviganandas have been fundraising in preparation for their empire since 1980 hence we have controversial  millionaires like Wicknell Chivayo, Kudakwashe Tagwirei and many others who fund the empire. 

On the other side of the river, the Zezuru- Korekore empire under Chiwenga is a shadow of itself compared to its hey days under Mugabe. Fragmentation, mistrust, disorganisation and illdisciplene is the order of the day. The failure of Geza revolution underscores a poverty of political strategists within the faction. 

Using Geza's failed revolution as a yard stick, it looks like the Zezurus are broke. A poor political project will never take off in Mashonaland. Shona people as we know them, want to be spoiled with gifts and paid to liberate themselves. Without money, your cause will never see light of day. The Mugabe family, believed to have millions of dollars stashed somewhere in Singapore, together with Kasukuwere and other former members of the G40 faction do not want to associate themselves with Chiwenga whom they view as a gullible traitor who ended Zezuru rule. This confirms disunity and distrust within the Zezuru-Korekore camp. 

With a combined population of about 7% in Zimbabwe, the Zezuru- Korekore is a joke when it comes to political numbers. They cannot match the Karangas that are 60%. If they want to make a political come back, they need to go back to the boardroom to restrategise and find more allies. But this would be a tall order for the Zezurus who are still trapped in the Shona superiority arrogance. 

On broad day light, the Zezuru- Korekore poster boy, Blessed Gaza undermined the Ndebele language and Matabeles during one of his live political updates. Reminding us that it is the Zezuru-Korekore government that introduced tribalism in Zimbabwe that has resulted in the death of more than 40 000 Matabeles and the split of Zimbabwe into two entities, The Republic of Matabeleland (RoM) and Zimbabwe. If they are to achieve anything in the near future they must descend from the mountain of Shona superiority and tribalism. 

Where are my fellow Matabeles in the current Zimbabwe political scheme of things? Their tribe and language is the very mark used to identify unwanted elements that should be annihilated in Zimbabwe. Unwanted but conveniently needed by both factions at present to be used as tongs to hold hot pieces. The rest would be dumped later and a few favourites will be given inferior deputy positions somewhere. 

In the Zezuru faction, one from the 7% Zezuru tribe, Chiwenga is fronted as presidential candidate but Matabele from the 20% tribe is not allowed to even contest that position. Where is the majority rule policy? 

In the Karanga faction, Kembo Mohadi should be Emmerson Mnangagwa's natural successor. But an unknown political novice, a Mafikizolo, by the name Kudakwashe Tagwirei has been picked from the tenderpreneur  industry to come and be Mnangagwa's successor thanks to his Karanga origins.  A seasoned politician with war credentials ie Kembo Mohadi has been dumped because of his Matabele tribal identity. This beside his publicly articulated wish to become the president of Zimbabwe.  

For Matabeles the solution is the restoratation of the state of Matabeleland state which shall join the family of nations as the Republic of Matabeleland RoM. 

Some Matabeles may join the Zimbabwe political projects with the thought that the tribal oppressor will change their heart and stop oppressing them only to come face to face with reality of abuse, marginilisation, tribalism and hegemony.  Those in the ruling party ZANUpf and the Zimbabwe main opposition cry louder than the ones outside. 

Some may try to skip the country to live as refugees and foreigners in other countries only to meet xenophobia and abuse. 

No one in the world will respect anybody who avoids fixing their political problems by running to other countries or joining the oppressor. The burden of the restoration of Matabeleland state that will bring independence and freedom to all Matabeles lies squarely on our shoulders. 

Izenzo kungemazwe! 

Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs 

Source - Israel Dube
