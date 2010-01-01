Election reforms key to holding free & fair elections in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

To hold free and fair elections in Zimbabwe, a range of reforms are necessary to address longstanding issues that have undermined electoral credibility since the year 2000 when one of the most strongest political party MDC was formed.

These reforms span legal, institutional, security, and media frameworks, aiming to ensure transparency, impartiality, and equal opportunity for all political parties.We should address the issue of captured institutions like the military, judiciary, police and the Zimbabwe Election Commission.We must start looking at how elections have been rigged in favour of the ruling party which has abused security forces to advance their own selfish agenda.Zimbabweans are very good voters but a lot of them have lost hope in the way elections are conducted in the country.A lot of people have been traumatised and subjected to one type of a meal for a very long time- Zanu PF.There is no a balanced diet in Zimbabwe's political space. It is now compromised and suffering from malnutrition.2028 is around the corner and getting into that election without reforms would be suicidal at its highest order. It would be another way of wasting voters time and resources.Entering an election with preset results is a challenge that any major opposition party in the nation must examine carefully. Nothing new will emerge from the election as long as Priscilla Chigumba is at ZEC, and she will never conduct a free and fair election.The ZEC is widely criticised for lacking independence, with allegations of partisanship toward the ruling ZANU-PF party, including the appointment of commissioners with ties to ZANU-PF leadership.ZEC is currently infiltrated and manned by Zanu-PF loyalists as I write this. ZEC must be dismantled to make room for a professional, independent staff that will ensure free and fair elections.The ZEC secretariat needs to fish out military officers and Zanu-PF affiliates, carry out an impartial audit of ZEC, and hire impartial experts.The issue of the diaspora vote remains a thorny issue. It has been the one absent vote that needs to be taken into account, but as of right now, no plans have been made to organise them to cast their ballots wherever they may be. Every citizen must be able to use their democratic right to vote for the party of their choice, regardless of their geographical locations.In conclusion, participating in the 2028 elections without addressing the above issues would be like drawing water from a stone. Zimbabwe needs a fresh start.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comX - @Leokoni