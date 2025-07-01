Opinion / Columnist
Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism
3 hrs ago | Views
A recent Oxfam report has ignited renewed scrutiny of Africa's political and economic order, revealing a disturbing truth: while a handful of billionaires accumulate staggering wealth, hundreds of millions on the continent are being pushed deeper into poverty. It's not just a matter of economics - it's a consequence of deliberate political choices, entrenched systems, and elite capture of state power.
The report, Africa's Inequality Crisis and the Rise of the Super-Rich, lays bare the brutal arithmetic of Africa's widening wealth gap. The continent's four richest individuals - Aliko Dangote, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, and Nassef Sawiris - now hold more wealth than the bottom 750 million Africans combined.
That is not merely unjust. It is an indictment of how African governments have structured their economies - and whom they serve.
Governments as Gatekeepers of Inequality
What makes this report especially damning is its clarity: the crisis is political. "Inequality is not inevitable," Oxfam notes. "It is the result of policy choices." Across Africa, state structures - ostensibly created to promote development - have become instruments of elite protectionism.
Rather than tax the ultra-rich, governments across the continent overwhelmingly depend on regressive taxes like VAT. For every dollar collected from income or wealth taxes, three are raised from indirect taxes that disproportionately burden the poor. Progressive taxes on wealth, inheritance, and capital gains remain either absent or barely enforced - ensuring that the richest escape real contribution while the poor shoulder the cost of public services they barely receive.
This is not by accident. It is by design.
Austerity in the Age of Excess
While billionaires saw their wealth surge by 56% in the past five years, African governments, under pressure from international lenders, are cutting social spending. Ninety-four percent of African countries have adopted austerity measures in the past year, slashing funds for healthcare, education, and food security. The irony is bitter: public services are gutted to repay debts while elites stash billions in offshore accounts, tax havens, and luxury real estate abroad.
It is a tale as old as the IMF: privatise, liberalise, and starve the public sector - then blame the poor for their own hardship.
The Machinery of Political Capture
Perhaps the most chilling part of the inequality crisis is how entrenched and self-reinforcing it has become. As the wealth of the few grows, so does their power over political institutions. They fund campaigns, influence tax laws, and shape trade policy. This is not just about greed - it's about control.
The Oxfam report warns of "a feedback loop of inequality," where wealth buys influence, which in turn writes rules to protect and grow that wealth. In such a system, corruption is not an aberration - it is the very logic of governance.
In this political economy, being rich is not enough. One must also capture the state.
Women Left Behind
This crisis also has a gendered face. African women own three times less wealth than men - the widest gender gap in the world. They are more likely to be in informal work, more affected by austerity, and more burdened by unpaid care responsibilities. When healthcare is cut, when schools crumble, when food prices spike - it is women who absorb the shock.
A Different Future Is Possible
But this trajectory is not irreversible. Oxfam outlines a clear set of solutions: tax the ultra-rich, end regressive fiscal policies, protect social spending, and curb the influence of elites over politics. Progressive wealth taxes, if properly enforced, could generate billions for public investment. Curtailing illicit financial flows would free up resources lost to corruption. Most importantly, rebalancing power in governance - ensuring transparency, accountability, and public participation - is essential to breaking elite capture.
These reforms require courage. They demand governments that are willing to stand against the oligarchs and work for the many, not the few.
The Verdict Is In
The scandal is not that Africa is poor. The scandal is that it is rich-rich in resources, in human potential, in culture - and yet so much of its wealth is hoarded, hidden, and stolen.
It is time we stopped blaming "external factors" alone. The real question is: who benefits from the current system - and who has the power to change it?
As the report makes painfully clear, Africa's inequality crisis is not an economic inevitability. It is a political choice. And every day that choice is not challenged, the dream of a fair and just Africa slips further away.
James Mathonsi is a political analyst based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, specialising in governance and development in Southern Africa.
The report, Africa's Inequality Crisis and the Rise of the Super-Rich, lays bare the brutal arithmetic of Africa's widening wealth gap. The continent's four richest individuals - Aliko Dangote, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, and Nassef Sawiris - now hold more wealth than the bottom 750 million Africans combined.
That is not merely unjust. It is an indictment of how African governments have structured their economies - and whom they serve.
Governments as Gatekeepers of Inequality
What makes this report especially damning is its clarity: the crisis is political. "Inequality is not inevitable," Oxfam notes. "It is the result of policy choices." Across Africa, state structures - ostensibly created to promote development - have become instruments of elite protectionism.
Rather than tax the ultra-rich, governments across the continent overwhelmingly depend on regressive taxes like VAT. For every dollar collected from income or wealth taxes, three are raised from indirect taxes that disproportionately burden the poor. Progressive taxes on wealth, inheritance, and capital gains remain either absent or barely enforced - ensuring that the richest escape real contribution while the poor shoulder the cost of public services they barely receive.
This is not by accident. It is by design.
Austerity in the Age of Excess
While billionaires saw their wealth surge by 56% in the past five years, African governments, under pressure from international lenders, are cutting social spending. Ninety-four percent of African countries have adopted austerity measures in the past year, slashing funds for healthcare, education, and food security. The irony is bitter: public services are gutted to repay debts while elites stash billions in offshore accounts, tax havens, and luxury real estate abroad.
It is a tale as old as the IMF: privatise, liberalise, and starve the public sector - then blame the poor for their own hardship.
The Machinery of Political Capture
Perhaps the most chilling part of the inequality crisis is how entrenched and self-reinforcing it has become. As the wealth of the few grows, so does their power over political institutions. They fund campaigns, influence tax laws, and shape trade policy. This is not just about greed - it's about control.
The Oxfam report warns of "a feedback loop of inequality," where wealth buys influence, which in turn writes rules to protect and grow that wealth. In such a system, corruption is not an aberration - it is the very logic of governance.
In this political economy, being rich is not enough. One must also capture the state.
Women Left Behind
This crisis also has a gendered face. African women own three times less wealth than men - the widest gender gap in the world. They are more likely to be in informal work, more affected by austerity, and more burdened by unpaid care responsibilities. When healthcare is cut, when schools crumble, when food prices spike - it is women who absorb the shock.
A Different Future Is Possible
But this trajectory is not irreversible. Oxfam outlines a clear set of solutions: tax the ultra-rich, end regressive fiscal policies, protect social spending, and curb the influence of elites over politics. Progressive wealth taxes, if properly enforced, could generate billions for public investment. Curtailing illicit financial flows would free up resources lost to corruption. Most importantly, rebalancing power in governance - ensuring transparency, accountability, and public participation - is essential to breaking elite capture.
These reforms require courage. They demand governments that are willing to stand against the oligarchs and work for the many, not the few.
The Verdict Is In
The scandal is not that Africa is poor. The scandal is that it is rich-rich in resources, in human potential, in culture - and yet so much of its wealth is hoarded, hidden, and stolen.
It is time we stopped blaming "external factors" alone. The real question is: who benefits from the current system - and who has the power to change it?
As the report makes painfully clear, Africa's inequality crisis is not an economic inevitability. It is a political choice. And every day that choice is not challenged, the dream of a fair and just Africa slips further away.
James Mathonsi is a political analyst based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, specialising in governance and development in Southern Africa.
Source - James Mathonsi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.