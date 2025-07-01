Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism

3 hrs ago | Views
A recent Oxfam report has ignited renewed scrutiny of Africa's political and economic order, revealing a disturbing truth: while a handful of billionaires accumulate staggering wealth, hundreds of millions on the continent are being pushed deeper into poverty. It's not just a matter of economics - it's a consequence of deliberate political choices, entrenched systems, and elite capture of state power.

The report, Africa's Inequality Crisis and the Rise of the Super-Rich, lays bare the brutal arithmetic of Africa's widening wealth gap. The continent's four richest individuals - Aliko Dangote, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, and Nassef Sawiris - now hold more wealth than the bottom 750 million Africans combined.

That is not merely unjust. It is an indictment of how African governments have structured their economies - and whom they serve.

Governments as Gatekeepers of Inequality

What makes this report especially damning is its clarity: the crisis is political. "Inequality is not inevitable," Oxfam notes. "It is the result of policy choices." Across Africa, state structures - ostensibly created to promote development - have become instruments of elite protectionism.

Rather than tax the ultra-rich, governments across the continent overwhelmingly depend on regressive taxes like VAT. For every dollar collected from income or wealth taxes, three are raised from indirect taxes that disproportionately burden the poor. Progressive taxes on wealth, inheritance, and capital gains remain either absent or barely enforced - ensuring that the richest escape real contribution while the poor shoulder the cost of public services they barely receive.

This is not by accident. It is by design.

Austerity in the Age of Excess

While billionaires saw their wealth surge by 56% in the past five years, African governments, under pressure from international lenders, are cutting social spending. Ninety-four percent of African countries have adopted austerity measures in the past year, slashing funds for healthcare, education, and food security. The irony is bitter: public services are gutted to repay debts while elites stash billions in offshore accounts, tax havens, and luxury real estate abroad.

It is a tale as old as the IMF: privatise, liberalise, and starve the public sector - then blame the poor for their own hardship.

The Machinery of Political Capture

Perhaps the most chilling part of the inequality crisis is how entrenched and self-reinforcing it has become. As the wealth of the few grows, so does their power over political institutions. They fund campaigns, influence tax laws, and shape trade policy. This is not just about greed - it's about control.

The Oxfam report warns of "a feedback loop of inequality," where wealth buys influence, which in turn writes rules to protect and grow that wealth. In such a system, corruption is not an aberration - it is the very logic of governance.

In this political economy, being rich is not enough. One must also capture the state.

Women Left Behind

This crisis also has a gendered face. African women own three times less wealth than men - the widest gender gap in the world. They are more likely to be in informal work, more affected by austerity, and more burdened by unpaid care responsibilities. When healthcare is cut, when schools crumble, when food prices spike - it is women who absorb the shock.

A Different Future Is Possible

But this trajectory is not irreversible. Oxfam outlines a clear set of solutions: tax the ultra-rich, end regressive fiscal policies, protect social spending, and curb the influence of elites over politics. Progressive wealth taxes, if properly enforced, could generate billions for public investment. Curtailing illicit financial flows would free up resources lost to corruption. Most importantly, rebalancing power in governance - ensuring transparency, accountability, and public participation - is essential to breaking elite capture.

These reforms require courage. They demand governments that are willing to stand against the oligarchs and work for the many, not the few.

The Verdict Is In

The scandal is not that Africa is poor. The scandal is that it is rich-rich in resources, in human potential, in culture - and yet so much of its wealth is hoarded, hidden, and stolen.

It is time we stopped blaming "external factors" alone. The real question is: who benefits from the current system - and who has the power to change it?

As the report makes painfully clear, Africa's inequality crisis is not an economic inevitability. It is a political choice. And every day that choice is not challenged, the dream of a fair and just Africa slips further away.

James Mathonsi is a political analyst based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, specialising in governance and development in Southern Africa.

Source - James Mathonsi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe adopts multi-pronged strategy to manage debt

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Olinda Chapel's healthcare company loses tribunal case

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Ex-Nigerian president dies at a clinic in London

13 hrs ago | 796 Views

Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

13 hrs ago | 594 Views

Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

13 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Power struggle behind Tagwirei's expulsion

13 hrs ago | 770 Views

Senior Police Officer Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Roadblock

14 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mnanganwa congratulates Sables after Kenya victory

16 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

18 hrs ago | 539 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

18 hrs ago | 319 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 599 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

18 hrs ago | 204 Views

Dembare continues to sink

22 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

22 hrs ago | 891 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

22 hrs ago | 306 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

22 hrs ago | 90 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

22 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

22 hrs ago | 465 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

22 hrs ago | 256 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

22 hrs ago | 203 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

22 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

22 hrs ago | 206 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

22 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

22 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

22 hrs ago | 62 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

22 hrs ago | 106 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

22 hrs ago | 61 Views