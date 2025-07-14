Zimbabweans must boycott vehicle licence renewals

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabweans are no strangers to economic hardship, but the recent enforcement of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act of 2025 marks a new low in government overreach - and it demands a unified response. Clause 15 of this Act now forces every motorist to purchase a Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence before renewing their vehicle licence and insurance through ZINARA. This amounts to an unjustifiable US$30 per term - or at least US$90 annually - simply to keep your car on the road.





This radio licence is nothing more than a hidden tax, a financial burden placed squarely on hardworking citizens in the midst of a struggling economy. Worse still, it's a compulsory fee for a state broadcaster known for its propaganda, not a genuine service that motorists actually choose or benefit from. Even if you don't listen to ZBC, you are forced to pay for their biased programming, as if we owe them for filling the airwaves with one-sided narratives.





The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) has already made it clear: no proof of a valid ZBC radio licence or an exemption certificate means no vehicle licence renewal or insurance. This draconian policy creates unnecessary hurdles, additional costs, and humiliates citizens by forcing them to visit ZBC offices to apply for exemptions - all just to exercise a basic right to own and operate a vehicle.





It's important to recognise that this is not about raising revenue for public broadcasting; it's about silencing dissent and funneling money into a government-controlled media machine. While Zimbabweans grapple with inflation, unemployment, and rising costs of living, the government chooses to levy an unfair charge that disproportionately affects the average motorist.





The response must be clear: a boycott of vehicle licence renewals under these conditions. By refusing to comply with this unjust law, Zimbabweans send a strong message that they will not accept extortion disguised as legislation. Our wallets are already stretched thin; we cannot afford to fund propaganda.





Civil disobedience has historically been a powerful tool for Zimbabweans in demanding accountability and justice. This situation calls for collective action - community groups, civic organisations, and ordinary citizens must rally against this oppressive measure. We must urge ZINARA and government officials to rescind Clause 15 and find fair, transparent ways to fund public services without penalising citizens unjustly.





The government needs to understand that respect is earned, not demanded through heavy-handed laws. As long as the state forces us to pay for propaganda, it undermines its own legitimacy. Boycotting vehicle licence renewals is not just about saving money - it's a stand for fairness, dignity, and freedom of choice.





Zimbabweans: it is time to reclaim our rights. Say no to the radio licence tax. Say no to forced funding of state propaganda. Let us unite and show that we will not be pushed into submission by laws that exploit us.





Our refusal to pay is our voice. Let it be heard loud and clear.