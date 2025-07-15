Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The Irony of Innovation: How Tech’s Hardest Workers Built a System That Rewards Laziness

57 mins ago | Views
A thought-provoking look at how tech's unsung builders laid the groundwork for a digital culture that rewards viral ease over innovation and substance.

Decades ago, the architects of the internet weren't chasing followers - they were chasing possibility. In dim rooms lit by server LEDs and the glow of CRT monitors, engineers and developers laboured over tangled cables, debugging prototypes, driven by vision rather than vanity. No VC funding, no influencer deals - just the belief that with enough caffeine, collaboration, and code, they could build a digital future.

And they did.

From the ground up, they forged the infrastructure of today's online world: social platforms, search engines, cloud systems, databases - all crafted with precision and persistence. They dreamed of connection, open access, and global reach.

Yet somewhere along the way, the tech that demanded extraordinary effort began to reward effortless content.

Today, those same platforms are led by creators - many brilliant, hilarious, and inventive - but a surprising number thrive not through societal contribution, but through attention hijacking. Lip-sync trends, viral dance challenges, and public stunts now rake in more income than many full-stack developers earn in a year.

We built tools for progress. They've become shortcuts to fame.

A Tale of Two Screens

One side: a developer, exhausted, fighting a cascading bug in a system used by millions. They're fluent in algorithms, distributed systems, encryption - their work invisibly crucial until it breaks.

The other side: a content creator filming a 30-second clip with ring light and trending audio. One viral moment could mean thousands in brand deals, sponsorships, and affiliate cash - often without training, and sometimes with minimal effort.

This isn't a dig at creators. It's a critique of a system that rewards what's clickable over what's consequential.

Surface Over Substance

The problem isn't individuals. It's the algorithms.

Platform mechanics elevate engagement, not depth. Quick hits eclipse careful craft. Long-form insight is buried beneath a feed engineered for frictionless consumption.

Sure, some creators are rigorous - educators, journalists, artists who build thoughtful, resonant work. But the content that dominates the earnings leaderboard? Often, it's entertainment designed for velocity, not value.

When speed and spectacle define success, laziness isn't punished - it's profitable.

The Cultural Cost

Young people increasingly dream of becoming influencers over engineers. Why dive into machine learning when going viral seems more lucrative - and more fun?

Meanwhile, the silent foundation-builders - developers, sysadmins, UX designers - keep the digital world afloat, nameless and under-recognised, while the new elite dance on platforms they didn't design and can't repair.

The Larger Question

This isn't to say creators don't deserve success. Some of the most important voices today were amplified through nontraditional channels - educators on TikTok, mental health advocates on Instagram, investigative journalists on YouTube.

But we must ask: Are we rewarding what's valuable, or just what's visible?

If virality outranks integrity, who will choose the harder path of innovation?

Conclusion: Reclaiming the Why Behind the Web

Technology handed us possibility. Let's not forget who built it - and why.

If flash outshines function, and spectacle replaces substance, we risk erasing the dedication, intellect, and intention behind the systems we now take for granted.

It's time to rebalance the spotlight. Not by shaming creators, but by elevating the quiet architects of progress - and rewarding them accordingly.

Because in the end, we live in a digital world where the hardest workers built a system that celebrates the quickest shortcuts.

Source - Libz Mbanje
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Madluphuthu dies

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Harare moves to ban 3-wheeled taxis from City roads

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Beitbridge clearing agent's vehicle import scam trial postponed again

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bosso fans stage mini-protest

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves to regulate private health fees

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

ZERA issued 20 electricity licences in 2024

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Land barons uses 'lawfare' against City of Harare

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZOU Part-Time Tutors Go 8 Months Without Pay

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

An open letter to Chimhama: are you in South Africa?

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Inmates trade sugar, porridge for weed

7 hrs ago | 215 Views

Soldiers (39) bashes wife (44) for leaving him behind in the bar

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Man (61) threatens to kill stepmom (70) over witchcraft

9 hrs ago | 220 Views

Harare among Africa's least liveable cities

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Retired SDA Church pastor dies

10 hrs ago | 646 Views

Woman steals US$5k, uses loot to pay sangoma in bid to avoid arrest

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

MultiChoice warns DStv customers

10 hrs ago | 631 Views

CEO seriously injured in fatal road accident

10 hrs ago | 756 Views

1.5 million people are homeless in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe teachers join night-time gold rush

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Woman stealing US$24,000 after armed robbery at workplace

10 hrs ago | 258 Views

Senior magistrate blames crippling economy, supports corruption

11 hrs ago | 744 Views

Corruption rife at Beitbridge border post

15 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Illegal miners threaten Bulawayo infrastructure projects

15 hrs ago | 289 Views

US$1 000 bounty for wanted Chitungwiza fraudster

15 hrs ago | 432 Views

Sexual harassment, voucher fraud rock Simbisa Brands

15 hrs ago | 851 Views

Beitbridge residents alarmed over contaminated Limpopo river

15 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns Chinese firms over illicit deals

15 hrs ago | 358 Views

Harare to ban kombis, pirate taxis

15 hrs ago | 738 Views

Court ruling reopens Norton land dispute

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Regime change foundation closes down

15 Jul 2025 at 22:12hrs | 612 Views

Zimbabweans must boycott vehicle licence renewals

15 Jul 2025 at 22:02hrs | 828 Views

Zinara starts enforcing radio licence requirement

15 Jul 2025 at 21:57hrs | 485 Views

Zimbabwe eyes price relief towards end of 2025

15 Jul 2025 at 21:56hrs | 409 Views

Man loses teeth in violent fight over sex worker

15 Jul 2025 at 21:54hrs | 651 Views

Bulawayo man in court for stealing TV, selling it on WhatsApp

15 Jul 2025 at 21:53hrs | 406 Views

Kenya scraps visa requirements for African countries

15 Jul 2025 at 21:53hrs | 445 Views

Chinaman in court for possession of crystal meth in Harare

15 Jul 2025 at 21:52hrs | 256 Views

Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 3 learners

15 Jul 2025 at 21:51hrs | 585 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 2nd globally for HIV-related stigma

15 Jul 2025 at 21:50hrs | 267 Views

Zimbabwe fears HIV setbacks despite global praise

15 Jul 2025 at 21:49hrs | 150 Views

Man forced into 'ritual cleansing' sex

15 Jul 2025 at 21:48hrs | 835 Views

Zimbabwe investigates contamination of Limpopo river water

15 Jul 2025 at 21:48hrs | 99 Views

Pirate taxis continue to wreak havoc on Zimbabwe's roads

15 Jul 2025 at 08:34hrs | 888 Views

Peter Dube's trial commences after years of delays

15 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 1171 Views

Mutare Boys' High headmaster elected NASH rugby boss

15 Jul 2025 at 08:33hrs | 358 Views

Horror Crash Rocks FC Platinum

15 Jul 2025 at 08:32hrs | 1185 Views

Zimbabwe's shisha tobacco sales top 400,000kg

15 Jul 2025 at 08:30hrs | 281 Views

Fastjet launches students fares on Harare-Lusaka route

15 Jul 2025 at 08:29hrs | 749 Views

Mthwakazi doorsteps Ramaphosa over denied health services

15 Jul 2025 at 08:28hrs | 922 Views