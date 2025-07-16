Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

Opinion / Columnist

MANY Zimbabweans are wondering how they can fit into a new political discourse as the hunger for political change wanes.The conflict requires realignment and recalibration.A robust, resilient political party that can win over both rural and urban voters is needed in Zimbabwe now.We only had a powerful opposition party once, in 2000, when the late Morgan Tsvangirai was the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).In that year, MDC won 57 out of the 120 seats in the House of Assembly despite intimidation and electoral fraud.For over 20 years, our opposition has been focused on furthering its own interests rather than the aspirations of the people.While feigning to be tackling the problems faced by the people, they have caused the masses to live in constant hatred for one another.It has become the norm in Zimbabwe that the ruling elite enjoys champagne and dinner at night while the electorate languishes in abject poverty because our opposition is in deep slumber.As we continue to defend them, they continue to exploit the naive and act incompetently on the backdrop of our tolerance.There is no opposition part in Zimbabwe right now to talk about.Looters, who benefited from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's bribes are still masquerading as genuine opposition and can easily be persuaded to join the ruling party.Here in Zimbabwe, politics of the stomach has taken centre stage and everything revolves around personal benefit.Nelson Chamisa needs to exercise extreme caution or else he will plunge into the previous scenario.The majority of politicians, who joined the opposition, did so because they saw politics as the easiest route to wealth through plunder. They want to reap where they did not sow. Serving the people and changing the status quo are lowest on their priority list.These opposition politicians have enjoyed unquestioned public favour; they steal, they are conceited, they don't provide services, they are inept, they accept bribes and they make endless agreements with Zanu-PF.They are now so toxic.The power battles that are currently bedevilling the revolutionary party must be exploited by the opposition.Even at the grassroots level, the party lacks strength.While the top hierarchy lives comfortably, its grassroots members have lost hope and are suffering despite receiving handouts.Some Zimbabwean politicians have deeper issues, loads of baggage, that are not easy to discard.Zimbabweans must keep their eyes open.