Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Govt should fix public health, not meddle in private medical practice

4 hrs ago | Views
This week, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi announced that the government will keep a close eye on private medical practices, particularly concerning issues of pricing. Predictably, this pronouncement drew mixed reactions - some cheered, while others were cautious, recognising the complex realities of healthcare in Zimbabwe.

While Minister Ziyambi's concern appears rooted in protecting patients from exploitative pricing, the real problem is not the private sector's pricing structures, but the government's longstanding failure to adequately fund and develop the public health sector. Without a robust public health system, efforts to regulate the private sector may prove short-sighted, if not outright counterproductive.

Healthcare and national development are inseparable. Without a strong health delivery system, dreams of economic progress will remain elusive. Unfortunately, Zimbabwe's public health sector has been crippled for years by chronic underfunding, economic mismanagement, lack of political will, corruption, maladministration, sanctions, and widespread demotivation among health workers. The result? Zimbabweans are turning to the private sector for services the public system is failing to provide.

It is crucial to note that private healthcare accounts for approximately 33% of Zimbabwe's health services - a significant share in a country grappling with over 75% unemployment. Patients increasingly shun public hospitals riddled with drug shortages, demotivated staff, outdated equipment, and painfully slow service delivery. The private sector has become the only alternative for those seeking dignity, efficiency, and quality care.

Services such as CT scans, MRI, PET scans, and other essential diagnostic tools are largely absent from public institutions. Patients have no choice but to seek these services in private facilities, where they are understandably charged market-related prices for maintaining expensive equipment and meeting operational costs in a harsh economy.

Economically, the law of supply and demand governs these charges. Where demand exceeds supply, prices rise. Rather than interfering with pricing mechanisms in the private sector, the government would do better to address the root cause - the glaring deficiencies within its own health delivery system. If the public system were robust, affordable, and reliable, patients would not flock to the private sector in such numbers. This natural rebalancing would, in turn, drive down private sector prices through competition.

A sound health system is anchored on six pillars: adequate financing, a committed workforce, reliable health informatics, effective leadership, consistent availability of medicines, and efficient service delivery. Zimbabwe's government cannot, in good faith, complain about private sector pricing while failing to uphold these fundamentals in public health institutions.

Rather than threats of price controls, government energy should focus on training and retaining medical specialists within the public sector and equipping hospitals with the necessary tools and resources. When patients have confidence in public hospitals, the pressure on the private sector will lessen organically.

What is often overlooked is the cost of running a private medical practice in Zimbabwe. Practitioners face exorbitant bank loan interest rates, crippling rentals, unsustainable staff salaries, sky-high equipment costs, prohibitive licensing fees, and relentless taxation. Introducing price controls in such an environment risks forcing practitioners to cut corners, compromise care quality, or scale down services entirely. The patient, once again, would suffer most.

Furthermore, private medical practitioners are routinely excluded from government incentives, such as car rebate schemes enjoyed by other professions. What harm would it cause the government to allow a doctor to import a single duty-free vehicle every five years? Instead, the state has stood by as private practitioners are bullied by medical aid societies, leaving them with no recourse.

The private sector is not the villain here; it is a symptom of a failed public system. If the government truly wants to address healthcare inequalities, it must invest in and reform the public sector to the point where it outcompetes private clinics through excellence, not force.

Ultimately, patients deserve choice. The government's role is not to punish those offering services but to ensure that its own services are so efficient and reliable that the private sector is no longer the first - or only - resort.

Source - online
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Court blocks eviction of indigenous Zimbabwe farmers

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwean man denied bail in SA over rape of landlord's daughter

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe's plan to make ZiG sole currency faces sharp criticism

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Why Zimbabwe is not in First World

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Harare water crisis worsens

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mayor under fire over 'endless trips'

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Vendors bemoan exorbitant licensing fees at new Mbare Musika market

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

BAZ warns podcasters after DJ Ollah7's interview

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe army, police flee angry travellers

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Marshals hijack Gweru bus terminus toilets

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Villager loses 12 cattle in traditional court ruling

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Plumtree rolls out prepaid water meters

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Parents reject, return 'overpriced' bus

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zesa spreads prepaid meters to farms

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mtukudzi family set to hold separate events in September

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T says Mudzuri is wayward

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Man commits suicide after being reprimanded for wasting cooking oil

15 hrs ago | 615 Views

US deports five 'barbaric' migrants to Eswatini

15 hrs ago | 696 Views

Council ropes in Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimra cracks down on fake tech flooding Zimbabwe's streets

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mutapa, Jindal Steel seal US$455m deal

15 hrs ago | 461 Views

Private hospitals to treat emergency cases regardless of payment

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Govt okays 10-day holiday lessons for exam classes

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

BAZ cracks down on irresponsible online content

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

Ziyambi says no urgent need for civil servants' cost-of-living adjustment

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Govt increases councillors' allowances

15 hrs ago | 338 Views

Seductress fleeces suitor of US$71k ride and cash

15 hrs ago | 625 Views

ZACC confirms Bosso probe over suspected graft

15 hrs ago | 129 Views

Econet expands Kancane Kancane smartphone credit scheme

16 hrs ago | 160 Views

2 women jailed for insulting Zambian President Hichilema

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

Madzibaba appeals for prayers amid health struggles

16 hrs ago | 155 Views

Sophie Mokoena bids farewell to SABC

17 hrs ago | 484 Views

Chamisa says his exit from CCC, MDC was meant to frustrate Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 541 Views

Chaos at Harvest House as Mudzuri moves to oust Mwonzora

17 hrs ago | 346 Views

University of Zimbabwe lifts suspension on student activists

17 hrs ago | 133 Views

9 Facebook hacks to earn real money in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zacc commissioners visit Beitbridge to clean agency's image

17 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 596 Views

Stolen R2.5 million Nissan Patrol: Zimbabwean man remains behind bars

17 Jul 2025 at 09:03hrs | 663 Views

Aids council focuses on street dwellers

17 Jul 2025 at 09:02hrs | 218 Views

Zimbabwean serial thief locked up in Botswana

17 Jul 2025 at 09:02hrs | 553 Views

BCC, police patrol nets 13 gold panners in Esigodini

17 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 343 Views

Zimbabwe opposition needs reshuffle

17 Jul 2025 at 09:00hrs | 518 Views

Luton open to selling Nakamba

17 Jul 2025 at 08:58hrs | 1443 Views

STI hotspots emerge amid mobile and mining communities

17 Jul 2025 at 08:57hrs | 271 Views

Zacc's roadblock searches face public resistance

17 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 482 Views

Zimbabwe wins USA US$50m lawsuit

17 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 1072 Views

Chirumanzu chieftainship wrangle in ugly twist

17 Jul 2025 at 08:52hrs | 204 Views

Haulage trucks damage Matebeleland roads

17 Jul 2025 at 08:51hrs | 209 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists plot Constitutional changes to block Chiwenga

17 Jul 2025 at 08:49hrs | 748 Views