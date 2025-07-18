Zim opposition needs a reshuffle

Opinion / Columnist

Many Zimbabweans are wondering how they can fit into a new political discourse as the political hunger for change wanes.The conflict requires realignment and recalibration. A robust, resilient political party that can win over both rural and urban areas is now needed in Zimbabwe.We only had a powerful opposition party once, in 2000, when the late Morgan Tsvangirai was the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change.In that year the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) won 57 out of the 120 elected seats in the House of Assembly despite all the intimidation and electoral fraud.For over twenty years, our opposition has been focused on furthering its own self-serving agenda rather than the ambitions of the people.While feigning to be tackling the problems the people face, they have compelled the masses to live in constant hatred for one another. The same thing happens at night: the ruling party enjoys champagne and dinner while the electorate languishes in poverty.As we continue to defend them, they continue to exploit the naive and act incompetently against the backdrop of our kindness. There is not any opposition in Zimbabwe right now to discuss. Looters who have benefited from Emmerson Mnangagwa's bribes are still prevalent and are readily persuaded to join the ruling party.Here in Zimbabwe, politics of the stomach has taken centre stage, and everything revolves around personal benefits. Nelson Chamisa needs to exercise extreme caution, or else he can plunge into the same scenario again.The majority of politicians who have joined the opposition have done so because they see Zimbabwe's political climate as the only profitable way to plunder and reap the rewards that come with it, rather than to serve the people or alter the status quo.These politicians have enjoyed unquestioned public favour; they steal, they are conceited, they don't provide services, they are inept, they accept bribes, and they make endless agreements with ZANU PF. They are now so poisonous.The power battles that are currently occurring within the revolutionary party must be exploited by the opposition. Even at the grassroots level, the party lacks strength. While the top hierarchy lives comfortably, its grassroots members have lost hope and are suffering while receiving handouts.Some Zimbabwean politicians have deeper issues, like loads of baggage that is tough to unpack. People must keep their eyes open.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comX- @Leokoni