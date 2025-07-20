How President Trump humiliated African Presidents in the White House!

Opinion / Columnist

That Trump has a low opinion of Africans generally is known and documented since 2016 when he was elected president of USA. It began with President Ramaphosa of South Africa. What was he doing in the White House? Did the exodus of Afrikaner asylum seekers need any clarification at presidential level? Ramaphosa was humiliated by Trump together with his staff at the White House. Just when we thought Africans have learnt about systemic global race discrimination: Several West African Presidents went to see Trump at the White House, again. As usual when Africans visit first World countries, there is no agenda. Since they did not have an agenda, they started doing what Africans know best: praise singing, because in their own countries, deplorables praise-sing their Presidents. They took turns in praise-singing the White man Trump: even competing among themselves who is going to praise-sing more than the other, to be relevant in HIS presence; be relevant in the Trump era.One President, I think from Liberia made a speech: President Trump was not amused by a long speech signifying nothing. The African was told to cut the speech short; he did not have much time to listen to a long meandrous speech. Africans are "polite people"; that was a time all of them should have left the Oval Office and quit to preserve that African dignity left. They did not go. Instead, they doubled down in praises: one even suggested that the President of the USA must be given the OSLO NOBLE PEACE PRICE. In their wisdom or lack of it, it was befitting to suggest this at the glare of top global journalists in Trump's oval office. Oha, Trump was amused how an African could have such good English language proficiency. He was asked; "Where did you learn such good English language?" It was a humiliation to all Africans and Africa to see this happening in June 2025. Just when we thought we have our colonial vestiges behind us. The colonial garbage is heavy in our psyche. Africa prides itself of removing colonialism in Africa but we never managed to remove coloniality inside us.When a visiting president suggested a NOBLE PEACE PRICE FOR TRUMP, it was to do with the peace accord signed in Washington between two African countries DRC Congo and Rwanda assisted M23 fighters. SADC and the African Union failed to put the two countries to agree to a peace agreement. Trump guaranteed the peace agreement, and it was signed. The conditions for the peace agreement meant for DRC to give up trillions of US$ dollars of rare earth minerals to USA: almost surrendering African wealth to American globalists. The stupidity of an African is beyond any measure. How do we say we are free from colonialism if we still think peace can only be brokered by imperialists in 2025.Not long ago, something similar happened in Zimbabwe: Some Mthwakazi party members are outsourcing financing to travel to the UK, USA to UN General Assembly, and Brussels. The border dispute between Mashonaland and Matabeleland is becoming contentious. The colonialist, Sir Leander Johnson had demarcated the nations with River Munyati in 1893 between them. Now a visit especially to see King Charles in the UK was deeply necessary to forcibly remind the Harare regime about Sir Leander Johnson's demarcation boundaries to be adhered to, to the letter by Mnangagwa regime. That these boundaries were physical constructions of colonialism, young Africans in 2025 have no idea. In Berlin, according to a journal, AFRICA ARGUMENTS, quote: "In November 1884, diplomats from Europe and America gathered in Berlin to divide the African continent amongst themselves. These outcomes infantilized Africa and treated its people as lacking in agency. A wave of colonial partitioning and occupation followed without regard for the wishes, customs, or political boundaries of Africans. This was the beginning of cultural suppression and the exploitation of Africa's many resources". Close quote; From Martin Obongo and Ugochi Peace Nwosu Feb.24.2025. The Primrose path that made history in Berlin is called Wilhelm Strasse 92.Africans are a laughingstock globally because somehow, we verify infancy in dealings with each other. Tribalism is what made colonialism a walk in the path. The Mashona people asked for protection against the Ndebele speaking nation, at the same time, the British made concessions with King Lobengula: double speaking two African ethnic groups at the same time and space. Such histories could be understood in that context that prevailed back then. My contention is that Africans must do better. The young west African nations of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso are exemplifying a new wave of change. They have identified that the vestiges of colonialism must be uprooted ever to become independent from imperialists and the cessation of exploitation of their natural resources.President Emmanuel Macron knows how to treat African Presidents from former colonial countries. He knows their weaknesses: He realized early that if you give an African respect, he or she forgets himself in the process. French presidents told Africans from their colonial countries that they are French citizens first and foremost. This treat, that Africans colonized by France are also citizens of France was a magic that brought misery for decades. African Presidents were given French privileges while the French government looted resources on their noses under disguise they must pay colonial tax. It is inconceivable how Africans would allow themselves to be treated the way France looted resources for decades without ever questioning the rationale behind looting of that magnitude.The wave of African youth migrating to Europe shades some concern how African youth view Africa. They risk death in trying to reach the shores of Europe. Thousands of Africans die in the Sahara Desert. So many migrants are captured by bandits and are sold in North African slave-market towns and cities. Women are sent to brothels to work as sex slaves. Some women are purchased to work as domestic maids in the Middle East. Our African Presidents removed pride in African youth to see Africa as their own continent. In 2023 in Lampedusa, about 10,000 African youth arrived in boats in this Italian Island. The outcry was so big. They talked about an invasion. Africans have invaded Lampedusa, an Island with a population of 6 thousand residents. One would have expected African Presidents to come and take responsibility of their own citizens: the desperation in faces of the African youth was so toughing especially when one realizes that it could be my own child under such situation. The Italian Prime Minister Madam Meloni and the European commissioner, Mrs. von de Leyen arrived in Lampedusa with a 10-point plan. So many Africans were sent back to Africa. The EU needs Africans who will work in Spanish farms to harvest whatever. It is these jobs their European workers loath to take that are then given to African youth.Africa needs resetting in several ways. We need new crop of young politicians who will give back an African child his/her dignity. Most African Presidents do not realize the urgency to reset. We have natural resources in abundance. Instead of giving those resources to USA- Trump, we should be giving value to improve the lives of our youth. Give African youth good education to help themselves. Its not all lost if we have leaders like Captain Ibrahim Traore, the hope of Africa: they will transform the continent for the betterment of the growing African population. In 2063, the demographics in Africa will be 2 billion: 70% will be under 25 years, needing jobs. I rest my case.