Zimbabwe's Sables Path to RWC 2027

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwean rugby has re-emerged as one of Africa's most compelling sporting stories, with the national team, the Sables, charting a historic course toward the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. After decades in the shadows of global rugby, Zimbabwe's qualification for the upcoming World Cup marks more than just a return to the big stage; it represents the culmination of years of rebuilding, strategic planning, and unwavering belief in local talent. The Sables' recent victories, including back-to-back Rugby Africa Cup titles in 2024 and 2025, have propelled the team to unprecedented heights and ignited a renewed national pride in a sport that once seemed distant from the country's competitive aspirations.For over three decades, Zimbabwe languished outside the rugby elite, having last participated in a Rugby World Cup in 1991. That drought ended dramatically on July 19, 2025, when the Sables stunned favourites Namibia 30–28 in a tightly contested Rugby Africa Cup final in Kampala, Uganda. This victory not only secured Zimbabwe the African title but also a coveted automatic slot at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.The significance of this feat cannot be overstated. Namibia had long been the dominant force in African rugby outside South Africa, and Zimbabwe's win was only their fourth in thirty-five meetings against the Namibians. It signified a genuine shift in the continental power dynamic and a clear message that Zimbabwe is no longer content to play second fiddle.The road to Australia 2027 has been anything but easy. It has been a journey marked by resilience, strategic investment, and a commitment to long-term development. Much of the credit must go to the Zimbabwe Rugby Union, which, despite enduring years of financial and structural challenges, has worked tirelessly to restore credibility and competitiveness to the national team.Sponsorship deals like the one secured with Fintech Company Mukuru in early 2024 have provided a much-needed financial boost and allowed for better preparation, logistics, and player welfare. The support from government has also been instrumental, with President Mnangagwa offering a personal incentive of US$100,000 to motivate the team's World Cup qualification efforts. That gesture was more than symbolic—it represented a renewed sense of national backing for rugby as a unifying sport with the power to uplift Zimbabwe's global image.Equally important has been the blend of emerging talent and experienced leadership within the Sables squad. The team's success is built on a balanced core of locally groomed players and diaspora-based professionals. Players such as Kudzai Mashawi, Ian Prior, and Godfrey Muzanagwo have become central figures in Zimbabwe's campaign, bringing both flair and tactical maturity to the field. Standout performances, particularly from Tinotenda Mavesere, have also won admiration from fans across Africa and abroad. His ability to dominate breakdowns, secure turnovers, and carry with purpose exemplifies the calibre of athletes that Zimbabwe is now producing. These are not flukes or isolated cases but a testament to a growing rugby culture that is being nurtured from the grassroots.The revival has also been built on consistency. In 2024, Zimbabwe beat Namibia in the semifinal of the Africa Cup for the first time in 23 years, eventually lifting the continental trophy. That momentum carried into 2025, where they repeated the feat—this time in the final—demonstrating that their ascent was not a one-off. Back-to-back titles have now become a symbol of the country's re-emergence. The Sables also rose to a world ranking of 24 as of July 2025, their highest ever, further validating the idea that Zimbabwean rugby is no longer peripheral but genuinely competitive at international level.Beyond the senior team, there are other promising signs. The country hosted the Under-20 Barthés Trophy in April 2025, showing an intentional focus on youth development and the next generation of rugby stars. School-level and community rugby has received increased attention, with the ZRU investing in local coaching, refereeing, and development programs.The pipeline is being built from the ground up, ensuring that the current success is not fleeting but part of a sustainable future. Warm-up tours and international exposure matches have been strategically lined up with teams like UAE, South Korea, and the USA U-23 side. These fixtures are crucial, not just for match fitness but for helping Zimbabwe understand the standards required to perform on the world stage.What makes this qualification especially satisfying is the way it's been achieved. Zimbabwe earned its place through merit, not by lobbying for wildcard entries or relying on favourable draws. The qualification path, structured through the Rugby Africa Cup from 2024 to 2025, was grueling and competitive.By topping Africa (excluding South Africa, who automatically qualifies), Zimbabwe earned the "Africa 1" slot and avoided the high-risk global repechage routes. Namibia, by contrast, now faces a perilous cross-regional playoff against the runner-up from Asia for the final spot at the 2027 tournament. Zimbabwe's direct qualification is therefore not just a win on paper—it is a statement of strength and authority in African rugby.This return to the World Cup also offers a chance for Zimbabwe to enhance its global image. Rugby has a way of uniting nations and projecting soft power on an international platform. For a country striving to reposition itself globally under its re-engagement policy, the presence of the Sables in Australia in 2027 will offer visibility, goodwill, and the potential for new partnerships in sport and beyond.Zimbabwe's journey to the World Cup isn't just about results—it's about belief, national pride, and the power of sport to transform perception. The image of Zimbabwean players singing the national anthem in a packed stadium down under, facing the world's best, will resonate deeply at home and abroad.The work, however, is far from over. Between now and October 2027, the Sables must continue to build cohesion, avoid complacency, and improve tactically. The global stage is unforgiving, and while Zimbabwe has earned its ticket, it must now prepare to make the most of it.The technical staff must prioritize exposure to Tier 2 and Tier 1 opposition, sharpen set-piece execution, and build physical conditioning to match the rigours of elite-level competition. But if the recent past is anything to go by, the Sables are more than capable of rising to the challenge.In the end, Zimbabwe's qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup is a triumph of perseverance over adversity, of planning over panic, and of belief over doubt. It is a moment that belongs to the players, the coaches, the fans, and everyone who kept the faith when hope seemed dim. The Sables are no longer dreaming—they are doing. And come 2027, the world will see just how far Zimbabwean rugby has come.