Opposition scared of Tagwirei

WAKING UP to wild CELEBRATIONS from opposition Xvists & the G50s… Apparently, they are celebrating victory over Dr Tagwirei… BUT how do you celebrate victory over a NON-EXISTENT contest??? WhichWhat contest???Well, Zimbabweans, especially folks in ZANU PF, need to look at these "Celebrations" closely, more so because they will shape the country's political and economic trajectory.WHAT CONTEST?There was/is no contest in ZANU PF at this point, none whatsoever. Dr Tagwirei NEVER said he is contesting for any position, after all there is no position up for contest! So, anyone declaring & celebrating victory over a non-existing contest is clearly confused.What's we can conclude from these "celebrations" is that:1. The opposition is ONLY scared of Tagwirei being the next ZANU PF leader. They perceive the rest of the "contenders" as EASY TO DEFEAT.2. The G50s & Gezarists are SCARED of a FAIR CONTEST against Tagwirei, their ONLY way out is OBSTRUCTION.These are the TWO MAIN reasons for the "celebrations."ZANU PF, the PARTYOnce again, it's being LAID BARE that ZANU PF is a WELL ORGANISED party.Even opposition members are quoting the ZANU PF Constitution 😅😅. Even those who supported Chamisa's "no constitution" party are, all of a sudden, CONSTITUTIONALISTS.IT is also clear that, the next President of Zimbabwe after ED will come from ZANU PF. Even opposition die-hards are no longer talking about their TOY PRESIDENT, all attention is on ZANU PF.IS Tagwirei out???Not at all, Tagwirei is not out & has not been DEFEATED (there was no contest) & he hasn't been "thrown under the bus."The negative narratives are being cooked up by G50s & those in ZANU PF with ambitions.History shows that intra-party POLITICAL battles are not won through obstruction, it never works. Power in a political party comes from the Grassroots, not the top. This is why blocking ED didn't work for G40 … and blocking Jacob Zuma failed in the ANC… Those claiming victory can only do so if they have grassroots support, otherwise their premature celebrations will come to naught.G50 is DEAD & DEFUNCT, it has ZERO political capital & has ZERO credibility. Those cozying up with G50 are getting the proverbial "kiss of death." ….And GEZA is a FAILED project whose traction came, not from within ZANU PF & not from within Zimbabwe, but from bitter opposition Xvists in the diaspora. Those whose political ambitions are being propelled & promoted by Gezarists won't win the battle within ZANU PF… it's FAKE support, REAL SUPPORT comes from the Grassroots.The ED FactorUnlike President Mugabe, President Mnangagwa made it clear he doesn't want to overstay in power. He also made it clear the kind of process that will determine his successor. But he also made it clear his preferred KIND OF SUCCESSOR.Anyone can have ambition, and anyone can play politics, but the ultimate winner will be the one who the Gods and Godfathers of politics have favoured!Asante.