Mutsvangwa seeks to dribble past Mnangagwa

Mutsvangwa seeks to dribble past ED in the ZANU PF succession race!

1. It's common cause that Tagwirei is ED's contingency "horse" in his vicious power struggle with Chiwenga.

2. Whether motivated by personal hatred, jealousy or political ambition, Mutsvangwa has firmly shut the door for Tagwirei's attempted contrived attempt at the equivalent of political "moonshot!"

3. This creates a fortuitous alignment & convergence of political interests with Chiwenga - but a momentary one at this point in time.

4. There's currently not enough material to read more into it beyond this. But it's settled that there's no love lost between the two of them.

5. Whilst garrulous to a tee, Mutsvangwa is nevertheless alive to ED's political machinations in this saga.

6. His fawning praise of ED is laced with camouflaged political poison!

7. That poison is being publicly administered to deliver a fatal blow to ED's equivalent of a last roll of his political dice via Tagwirei.

8. Via effusively praising ED while twisting the political knife on the Tagwirei project, Mutsvangwa subtly seeks to evade political censure from party apparatchiks, which would normally be inevitable.

9. Yet it represents political brinkmanship of the highest order - as ED is wily enough to unravel it at any point.

10. Mutsvangwa's high octane gamble is likely to be based on the calculation that ED's dwindling political clock means that he's got too many political rivals to deal with in so little amount of time!

Conclusion

This is now the beginning of the end phase of Zim's equivalent of The Game Of Thrones!

The entire political landscape will henceforth be laden with political intrigue!

