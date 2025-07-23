Faith Zaba thanks her lawyer Chris Mhike

Opinion / Columnist

I would like to thank my lawyer Chris Mhike, Media Institute of Southern Africa - Zimbabwe Chapter, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights for the legal representation.When I was arrested and thrown into a terrifying ordeal, Chris didn't just represent me, he stood with me.At every turn, he went far beyond the call of duty. He fought tirelessly to secure my bail.But what set him apart was how deeply he cared, not just for me, but for my family.Chris counselled my children, when they could have broken down from the weight of the trauma following my arrest and incarceration.He prayed with me at Rotten Row Magistrates Court cells and my family. He was their pillar when I couldn't be.Chris made sure I ate every morning and afternoon. He sat with me when I was at my most vulnerable. His presence, his calm, and his words helped me not to break down when it would have been so easy to.He became a source of strength when I felt completely alone. This is who Chris Mhike is. Not just a lawyer. Not just a media law expert.To my mentees, your messages brought me to tears.In the darkest of moments, hearing from you, reading your words of love, strength, and encouragement, filled me with emotion.You reminded me that this journey is bigger than me. Thank you for standing with me. Thank you for believing in me. You inspire me to keep going, to keep fighting, and to keep mentoring with purpose.Never stop raising your voices. I'm so proud of you.To my colleagues, I am so deeply moved by the solidarity you showed me.Your presence in the courtroom, your articles, and your voices raised on my behalf - they meant more than I can ever express.You reminded the world that journalism is not a crime, and that we do not abandon our own. In a profession that often demands so much, you still found time and courage to stand with me. I will never forget it.Thank you for your unwavering support and fierce advocacy.To local, regional and international organisations, Thank you for speaking out and standing firmly for press freedom following my arrest and detention.Your bold condemnation of the injustice I faced, and your public demand for the charges to be dropped, gave me hope in a time of fear and uncertainty. Your voice, added to many others, became a shield around me, a clear message that the world was watching and that no injustice goes unnoticed.Your solidarity reminded me that the fight for freedom of expression is global, and no one walks it alone.To the many voices in Zimbabwe and across the globe, Thank you for not letting me feel alone. Thank you for standing by me. Your love was my armour.Thanks to the prison guards, my fellow inmates at Harare Remand, Chikurubi Female and Maximum prisons, your prayers and words of encouragement gave me strength. I remember you all cheered and celebrated when I was finally granted bail.Last but not least to my family and friends, thank you for being my anchor through this storm. Your strength, courage, and constant presence were my lifeline during my arrest and detention.I know it was just as hard on you, yet you carried yourselves with grace and resilience, holding space for me, for my children, and for one another. Your prayers lifted me. Your support steadied me.Your love saved me. I am eternally grateful to walk through this life with you beside me. I loved the way the family came together.I love you all.With deep appreciation inmate 892.