Kembo Mohadi betrayed Matabeleland: Mthwakazi MRP is spot on!

Opinion / Columnist

Before he dies, Kembo Mohadi must be told how much he betrayed Ndebele people. To say it post humus is too late. His home region constitutes Matabeleland. Kembo must be told now that he will not be missed in Matabeleland and Midlands if he died. Mohadi has been a helping hand for the Zanu regime for decades. He makes it so blatantly clear that he serves himself only. The top three national civil servants were meant to demarcate responsibilities of national interest. Kembo would have done groundbreaking developments that improved lives in the region. We are not sure about Kembo Mohad's job description in the matrix. What exactly is Kembo assigned to do as VP apart from the office scandals that cost him so dearly. We cried with him again. Mohadi was caught having sex with a married woman: We cried loudly about his dismissal and Mnangagwa had to readmit him in his presidency.It is not known how Mohadi sold out to be accepted back to VP post again. Did he argue that he has not finished his projects in Matabeleland? When Mnangagwa took over office of the first civil servant in 2017, he gave an empty assurance he was to solve Gukurahundi issue that has been hanging for decades: some truth and reconciliation process to effect healing. Kembo Mohadi realized the golden chance to please Mnangagwa. He assigned the Truth and Reconciliation Process to his blue-eyed-boy; Advocate Sello Nhari to spearhead the deliberations. Advocate Nhari was given instructions to sugarcoat processes of Gukurahundi atrocities, to be tilted in favour of Mnangagwa. It was evident that Sello Nhari was nervous about Gukurahundi deliberations in Matabeleland. Much as he was given enough evidence of genocide on unarmed Ndebele people, he and his group of legal experts failed to rise to the occasion until the exercise collapsed prematurely. Mnangagwa ticked his box. He tried to solve the Gukurahundi issue, but the Ndebele people were intransigent. End of story!It is challenging to put together the madness in Zimbabwean tribal politics. Much as we want to blame the Mashona people, the madness stops with the Ndebele people who let down this region for own personal gains. It will remain a wish, how Advocate Sello Nhari would have used his newly acquired position to turn the tables around, advocated for unfinished projects in Matabeleland regions. The Zambezi-Matabeleland Water Project is unfinished. This project has been lingering for decades. Powerful politicians from Matabeleland should have taken it upon themselves to put maximum pressure to Zanu PF government to finish it. If Nhari could have done that much; he would have died a hero of Matabeleland. Whatever Ndebele was given the power of influence by Zanu, they feared somehow to realize the opportunity to serve their region. Kembo Mohadi himself was jettisoned when Mnangagwa had used him, and he did not want him in his presidency anymore. That is Zanu for you! It is no longer a tribal issue if the moulds of Geza could be treated as if he is a deplorable of Ndebele ethnic group.Advocate Nhari was given watered down question papers to interrogate victims of genocide. As a legal person, he should have asked the rational about a fake exercise to cover-up cases of genocide in their own region. Self-serving politics in Zimbabwe is not exclusive ethnic affinity but a national scourge that has ravaged the fabric of this nation. The entire development in Matabeleland, social, economic is reversing to nonexistent. Schools and hospitals are all dilapidated. It is safer to teach under a tree than to be in a building that can collapse by any movement inside it. There is no elaborate presence of politicians on the ground supposed to recommend decent development in the region. We all saw how white Afrikaners mocked the desperate state of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road? The pot halls! Ndebele politicians are good at talking about tribalism and there is no follow up abut what they would have said. A good example: Madam Khuphe spoke about the recruitment of nurses in Matabeleland region, nursing institutions are crowded with student nurses from Mashonaland. It remains to be seen id she is going to follow this up thought provocation to its fruition. Dr. Khupe thinks it is enough to say it and appear relevant as a sitting politician. Just saying; this region is let down by Ndebele politicians too.Poverty has the face of a Ndebele woman. When we talk about poverty, we need to go to Matabeleland and Midlands to spell POVERTY by name. According to Zanu PF, the 1979 Grand plan is now complete. This is exactly what they wanted to happen to this region; to humiliate them until they feel it inside their bones and marrows. The absence of security in rural areas exposes the vulnerability of elderly women especially those who live alone. It has happened several times that elderly are targeted for sexual assault by young, sexed boys in the region. How rotten is the fabric of a society that rapes a 96-year-old woman living alone in rural settings. It does not surprise when Caucasians insult black people: "what is in their minds is just sex: they leisure by having sex always, no sense of urgency and development". When they say these tasteless statements about Africans, we cry racism! Just saying!Let me come back to my topic about Kembo Mohadi and how he betrayed this region of Matabeleland. Mthwakazi decries the insensitivity of Kembo Mohadi on several occasions. How do you visit a prison, and you start singing for your supper at the glare of suffering prisoners in Khami prison. Kembo is a war veteran: he was supposed to make enquiries about the prison conditions, some interview, how prisoners came to Khami, and secondly promise to improve conditions of living of prisoners in Khami prison. Mohadi knows how well-maintained prisons were during the racist Smith government. If one wants to know how cruel a regime is, one must visit their prison cells, their food servings, how prisoners are treated when they are ill etc. Zimbabwe has the worst prison conditions ever. My mother was once incarcerated in Chikurubi in 1978, before independence. When she fell ill, she was released immediately so that she does not die in prison. Not in an independent Zimbabwe, Zanu prison can you expect such treatment.Mohadi is not an isolated case. Several Ndebele leadership betrayed this region; we cannot name them for obvious reasons. We shall be labelled unpatriotic. However, when General Dumiso Dabengwa MHSRIP, was minister, he tried to suppress the Gukurahundi hearings on several occasions. Gabriel Mugabe deliberately sent the Gukurahundi document coming from the Catholics Commission for Truth and Justice and other dignitaries in Matabeleland including Mr. Nicholas Ndebele and Mr. Clement Moyo. Careful and very calculated, Mugabe put Dabengwa on kasus, how he was to respond to an emotive case of genocide nature in HIS region. Dabengwa did not disappoint; He told the group in no uncertain terms to back off with the document; later he regretted his reactions when he was jettisoned from the party Zanu, having lost elections. Mohadi is not acting in isolation. White David Coltart is doing better than some black comrades. Kkkkkkkk Just saying!