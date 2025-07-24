If Regimond Tagwirei became President, he will not steal much!

Opinion / Columnist

Stealing revenues in national coffers will continue if Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa became president. It is not the same if Regimond Tagwirei: In Zambia looting became a thing of the past when Hakainde Hichilema became president. Hichilema was a prosperous businessman before he delved into politics full time. Where he got his wealth that made him a billionaire, is traceable. Hichilema was in clean businesses coupled with his Seventh Day Adventist faith; he got solid respect from the electorate. We cannot say that for Advocate Edgar Lungu: his death has opened a can of worms. The nations revenues he looted are now in the public domain. His stolen money is stashed in South Africa, bought a posh multi-million-dollar residence worth about 25 million. And several cars, all new. He even had 5 passports from different countries to use after his death: in the event of reincarnation, he will not be poor.What conceals Regimond Tagwirei as possible president is his proximity to Mnangagwa and that he may have benefited from business procurements directly from the president: His business is a great success: Sakunda Holdings flourished from procurements not adequately tendered: When he got the procurements he maximized them and became a success visibly, the same privileges that Blessed Geza, and all of them, as payments from the success of the coup in 2017, when Mnangagwa became president. It is glaring envy, nothing else. Tagwirei is thrift: an SDA Christian; he does not have a chain of second homes in Zimbabwean towns and cities, untold number of illegitimate children to be supported, like Mnangagwa who has 42 children: said Jonathan Moyo. Tagwirei once said, rightly: people know the beginning and the end results of his business; They have no idea about the processes that determined the success of his businesses.We can trace where Tagwirei got his wealth: Chiwenga wants to call him Chigananda: not at all fair because those who say so are not clean either. VP. Chiwenga has billions of ill-gotten wealth in the Far East. Chiwenga benefited from blood diamonds in the DRC; disadvantaged dead Zimbabwean soldiers that went to DRC as peace-keeping soldiers. Chiwenga, together with his homeboy, Mugabe looted diamond billion revenues from Chiadzwa; it's audacious to say Tagwirei Chigananda is indeed disturbing: Chiwenga thinks people have short memories they have forgotten how diamond revenues were looted, the very reason that triggered the 2017 coup, unseating former President Mugabe from power.What would make a better president in Tagwirei is his business success. We don't have a single traceable track record of successes in Constantine Chiwenga. He failed a slender test dismally at a military academy and was so embarrassing he nearly committed suicide. He cannot be a future president of this country because, even his doctorate was cooked somehow and he passed a doctor theses with a distinction: He does not have secondary school education in his name, no bachelor's degree, no masters' degree; he rises to be a doctorate holder. Are we to have presidents with questionable academic background?Chiwenga can now read speeches well: bravo. They say if you give a monkey a typewriter, in 2 million years, it will write a Britanica encyclopedia. Why he craves to become a president is not clear: the man is incapable. It comes back to my argument about African thinking. How they put the African youth to shame globally. About 8 million Zimbabweans are all over the globe eking out a living denied from their country of origin: we lack leadership in this country that will give hope to the growing population. Those aspiring Presidents are uneducated and wholly incapable of delivering anything tangible for the nation. Mnangagwa failed dismally. Another failure of Chiwenga is working his way to the top to be the next to obviously fail the nation once more.Regimond Tagwirei could surprise us all if he became President tomorrow. The argument here is: if his businesses are successful, he could be a successful leader of the nation, my humble opinion. Looking at how President Hakainde Hichilema is ferrying in Zambia, there is a chance that Tagwirei could pave that leadership trajectory, that HH has successfully done in Zambia. HH is emulating former President of Zambia: Kenneth Kaunda: today primary and secondary education is free. This has made education accessible to all children: massive infrastructure development across various sectors to drive economic growth; including roads, railways, (TAZARA) urban development, agricultural development and several other aspects that has improved living standards of Zambians under Hichilema's administration.Regimond Tagwirei needs to piece together young dynamic professionals like Mutambara, Nkosana Moyo (not young but all the same) and several young turks in the Diaspora. He should never allow the moulds of Chamisa, Ncube to be near corridors of power for many reasons. Zimbabwe does not need a politics of appeasement and recycled politicians but action: His government must be tribal inclusive, and gender balanced. Tagwirei must never be a darling to Chiwenga to become the next president. Chiwenga does not own the nation of Zimbabwe: He gives that impression most of the time that he owns us and Zimbabwe. If Regimond feels he wants to become president, he does not owe it to anyone to become one because he is a citizen of this country. He must just go ahead, if he wins elections, good for him and for the nation. His age speaks for him to aspire to be president.