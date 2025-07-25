Zanu-PF and the Politics of Gatekeeping

Opinion / Columnist

As Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu PF, navigates the complex landscape of succession politics, internal power struggles are coming to the fore. The party's aging leadership and looming succession have created an environment in which various factions are vying for influence and position. At the heart of this struggle is the concept of gatekeeping, where established members of the party seek to control access to power and influence.

Political parties are different from churches, where the gospel is preached to everyone and new members are accepted into the church membership. Membership cards are scarce, and it's difficult to get a political party membership card because old members are afraid of new entrants to the party, especially wealthy and educated new members. Even if you're allowed to join, there are stringent rules in place to ensure that new members are not elected into influential positions within the party. This is what's happening within my beloved political party, Zanu PF.It's not a secret that our party president, ED Mnangagwa, will not seek to contest the 2028 presidential elections, and therefore Zanu PF has to elect a new presidential candidate for the 2028 presidential elections at its 2027 elective congress. Unfortunately, some within the party have self-anointed themselves to the throne before the 2027 Zanu PF Congress. I was watching our party spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa, on YouTube, where he was seemingly defending his party yet appeared to be selling himself as the rightful candidate for the Zanu PF presidency.We respect the efforts and sacrifices of our liberation war heroes in giving us independence. We cherish the hard work, heroism, and dedication to the cause of the struggle. However, the opinion that Zanu PF is a private limited company of war veterans is misplaced. Zanu PF is a party of both combatants and non-combatants. The war veterans did not win the war alone; the masses were on their side. If that's the case, then those who didn't participate in the war should also have the right to contest for the presidency.Our war veterans claim that they fought for democracy and "one man, one vote." If this is true, then why are they gatekeeping? Why draft questionable circulars meant to prevent people like Kudakwashe Tagwirei's appointment to the Central Committee? As far as we know, we don't have an heir apparent to the Zanu PF presidency. We don't have the anointed ones – be it army generals, war veterans, or non-veterans. We want a level playing field where everyone who feels like contesting for that top position can contest freely. We don't want party press conferences that are suddenly transformed into self-promoting press conferences. A Zanu PF spokesperson must represent the party and must not be conflicted.The last press conference by Chris Mutsvangwa clearly shows that there's some gatekeeping taking place in Zanu PF. Gatekeeping refers to the practice of controlling or limiting access to a particular group, position, or opportunity. In the context of Zanu PF, gatekeeping is often associated with the old guard – established members who have been in the party for a long time and are resistant to change. These individuals often use their influence and power to maintain the status quo and protect their own interests.The old guard in Zanu PF has been accused of using various tactics to limit the influence of newer members and prevent them from rising through the ranks. One such tactic is the use of party rules and regulations to block potential challengers. In the case of Kudakwashe Tagwirei, it's alleged that Obert Mpofu has released a circular aimed at preventing Tagwirei's co-option into the Central Committee. The circular, which has been circulating within Zanu PF circles, appears to be an attempt to entrench the current leadership and limit opportunities for new members.Entrenchment refers to the practice of firmly establishing oneself or a group in a position of power, often making it difficult for others to challenge or change the status quo. By releasing the circular at this particular time, Mpofu may be trying to block Tagwirei's ascension to the Central Committee and protect the interests of the current leadership. The timing of the circular is significant, as Tagwirei was being considered for co-option into the committee.The party establishment in Zanu PF has significant influence over the party's direction and decision-making processes. The establishment often uses its power to shape the party's agenda and limit opportunities for newcomers. In this case, the circular may be seen as an attempt by the party establishment to maintain its grip on power and limit the influence of potential challengers.The politics of gatekeeping within Zanu PF highlights the complex power dynamics at play within the party. As the party approaches a critical juncture in its leadership succession, it remains to be seen how these dynamics will play out. Will the old guard continue to dominate the party, or will newer members be able to break through the barriers and shape the party's future? Only time will tell.Etiwel Mutero is a teacher, archivist and a political analyst.You can contact him_ _on +263773614293 etiwelm02@gmail.com