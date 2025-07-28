Ramaphosa went to Ukraine & Russia to bring peace that is not in South Africa

Opinion / Columnist

Operation Dudula is upon us. Our Zimbabwean citizens are chased like they are rates and mice in their neighborhoods. Who is my neighbour: asked the philosophy of UBUNTU. A fellow human being, seeking health assistance is denied because she/he carries a "wrong" ID. This must be condemned in strongest words. Operation Dudula is barbaric, it is satanic. Those who go about inflicting fear on foreigners, belong to the animal kingdom: no civilized standards. The rawness of cruelty a living human can apply to the most vulnerable. They fail to empathize with basic humanity. They are revenging the past race atrocities perpetrated on them by an apartheid system for centuries. Now the Boers are out of reach, so the nearer to suffer the consequences of apartheid are the downtrodden, the weakest, the vulnerable in South Africa: They are the OTHERING. The wrongdoings of apartheid are not at all forgotten or even eradicated because the nervous system has memory that captured everything in the subconscious, to pass from one generation to the next: brute violence to solve social and economic misunderstandings.Operation Dudula is not anywhere different from the methodology of killings in the Gaza Strip. The fundamental difference is that violence is on black minorities in South Africa unwanted by the owners: BLACK VIOLENCE: whereas in Gaza, it is different. It is not even forty years; South African refugees were all over the world enjoying privileges not even enjoyed by the host owners of the land. A good example is Nigeria. How many South Africans acquired free education in Nigerian universities? How many doctors, teachers, engineers were educated in Nigeria for free? All that is forgotten. Black South Africans look at Nigerians as if they see criminals in their midst. Nigerian students were treated less than South Africans: were told to leave the Halls of residents when semester ended. They knew South African students did not have anywhere to go; they needed to remain in university compasses and be safe. All that is now history! Is that a thank you for what Nigeria offered the liberation of South Africa?At best, tell them to leave decently if they are undocumented: but to burn them to death as a method to scare them to leave South Africa is barbaric and this method of dealing with the OTHERING must condemned by all decent and civilized global citizens. Somehow it is very curious, how the world is silent about xenophobia turning genocidal in South Africa. We must call it genocide because its targeting minorities, the least in the social scale: people who left their own countries trying to eke out a living that is denied in their own countries. Migrants must be commended for their courage; the escape means they used to enter South Africa. Did they even comprehend they will be treated like fugitives in South Africa? Life is a fragile privilege; never to be tempered with under any normal circumstances. It is the economy that is failing South Africa and not the fault of migrants: Migrants are scape goats.SOUTH AFRICA AND THE FAKE DISPLAY OF BEAUTIFUL MORALSWhat were Ramaphosa and other presidents going to discuss in Ukraine and Russia: to discuss peace that is not in South Africa. South Africa is broken when we consider the forms of violence in the Republic. Every minute, many young girls and children are raped. The prevalence of femicide in South Africa is abnormally high: it fashions New York City. If the social media is to be believed, operation Dudula is government sponsored. If true, they are playing with fire. This violence will mutate to another form of violence that will destabilize the very government that sponsored operation Dudula today.Ramaphosa goes to Ukraine, riding on a high horse to lecture Volodymir Zelensky about peace, a peace that is absent in South Africa. How fake can a president still be? What peace does Ramaphosa know and have in South Africa to stand up on the high ground and teach Putin about peace? Ramaphosa is failing South Africa and black South Africans in a big scale. An appendage of white capital, somehow, he benefits from it nicodemously. He has done little or nothing to black workers of South Africans. Blacks have no land to talk about. They squat and squalor in patches of land like criminal and fugitives. The top 1% of black people are enjoying the fruits of independence. The rest of the black population are left to fend for themselves in a cruel post-apartheid system. Those blacks in the echelons of power care less because they are eating on behalf of the 95% of the blacks suffering the cruelest capitalism of our time.Putin must be a very diplomatic person: he allowed them to mess themselves up deliberating peace they do not understand. Did African intervention in Russia and Ukraine achieve peace or was it a PR stunt to show, a global performance to appear noble; the visibility they craved more than tangible actions that would have brought solutions. The Russia and Ukraine visits gave African Presidents a platform to shine out beautiful morals. In contrast to foreigners in South Africa, if captured by the notorious operation Dudula are burnt alive or are knifed to death: a death unimaginable by commonsense. The Foreign Justice system of South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza: while it is political talking about genocide in Gaza, did the South African Justice System arrest and send operation Dudula criminals that committed horrendous atrocities of burning people alive, to prisons. Such crimes in Gaza – Israel and the crimes committed by operation Dudula must be spoken at the same breath. To this day, we have no record of hard-core criminals of the likes of operation Dudula, jail sentenced for despicable criminal acts. I am beginning to believe that atrocities committed on Africans are not taken seriously even by Africans themselves in the continent. How does the South African government become deeply concerned, show avid positioning of Israeli- Gaza conflict in ICJ court, yet foreign Africans are treated the same withing South African borders. What is taking place in South Africa constitute a mini genocide act on foreigners exclusively. Killings are selective and meted on Zimbabweans, Mozambiquean, Nigeria and from Malawi.The African Union is failing to solve the Sudan conflict that has been silent for so long. Yet in Sudan today, about 10 million Sudanese are internally displaced; thousands of women are raped every day. Children have not been going to schools because of the unending conflict. The government in Sudan is dysfunctional. It carries more global recognition and opulence to talk about Israeli – Gaza conflict than to find solution about our failing African conflicts? It is a shame and a flake on the African Union that failed to table border disputes between Rwanda and DRC. So, President Trump put two Africans together to solve border disputes: just when we thought African problems can only be solved by African bodies such as African Union and the SADC. As a result of the Washington peace treaty, trillions worth of African rare earth mineral resources will be looted by globalists because two African nations cannot agree on peaceful solution. That is the price. Future African generations will curse us in our graves. Infantile mentality of African leaders' costs future African youth so much.If indeed operation Dudula is bankrolled by some sections of the government, it is shameful enough. There are serious political, economic, and social problems brewing in South Africa. The government of South Africa, just like all other African governments, (excluding the Turks in the Sahel region; Traore et al.) are failing to deliver what was promised at independence in 1994. The government is corrupt like several other African governments in the continent. Of great concern is the violence of operation Dudula nature, nurtured by the government, this will have grave consequences in the future. That violence they nurture will come back and hound them in their posh and leafy suburbs of Johannesburg and other South African towns and cities.