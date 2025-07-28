Constantine Chiwenga: get lost!

Opinion / Columnist

Mrs. Merry Chiwenga is a victim of Zanu PF dirty politics. The young woman was used to the point of becoming mad. She is accused of trying to murder Chiwenga: question is, who gave Merry orders to temper with the hospital gargets put on Chiwenga to sustain life? Chiwenga himself knows who: it is easy to punish a woman than the whole President. It is a sustained rumor that Mnangagwa murdered Generals that assisted him to rise to power: somehow the General survived the assassination. A decent person would go for the president and not the messenger. Chiwenga dines and jokes with Mnangagwa daily, Merry is forgotten, dust and dusted. I wonder if Mnangagwas is remorseful about the state in which Merry finds herself in. Merry has no arm and leg: she is disabled. Chiwenga finds something to laugh at, and even gloat about his once upon a wife's condition. Merry has been stripped of her property in South Africa. She is a woman, for this reason she must be humiliated by states institutions, domestic and outside home.The reason why she was stripped of her property is, it was acquired by cross-border money laundering. This will very soon be interesting. Why? It appears that the former President of Zambia, Advocate Edgar Lungu used foreign passport to symphony millions of dollars stolen from Zambian national coffers: He bought a 25-million-dollar spacious home in a posh and leafy suburb in South Africa. The social media says he bought about 150 top of the range cars in his name or his daughter. What is good for the goose, is good for the gander. Are they going to do the same for Lungu family? Are they going to strip the Lungu family of the house property bought illicitly by money laundering?Funny! When Lungu's property was reported by the media, there was no outrage on the part of the ANC government. Are we to believe that the buying of a house worth that amount escaped the Scorpions and other secret services without drawing attention to the government wondering how so much money from a former President Edgar Lungu would have bought houses and hundreds of cars in his name. What were those cars meant to do? Does a family need 150 cars? Again, rumor says those cars were going to be used as campaign vehicles, come elections in 2026. This is how African elections are successfully won. Zambia PF leadership was going to be corrupted by freebees of top range cars.We can now speculate further and say, the reason why South Africa grunted Lungu a private funeral in South Africa is because a can of worms are to be opened. Removing money from a foreign bank in millions can shake the economy of that country. This is my rational answer: otherwise, it is more complex than we can imagine. Which politician was working with Lungu to silence the banks about money coming from Zambia to stash it into foreign banks. What is established is the 5 foreign passports he used to travel in countries of interest. I would like to believe he did not invest in South Africa alone but in other SADC countries. Our presidents are above the law. A strong rumor says Lungu invested in Eswatini equally. President HH is a wise man. I believe he will follow up all the looted revenues that initially belonged to the nation to be returned backConstantine Chiwenga is happy and jolly about the property forfeiture by the South African government. Women are always disadvantaged in many situations especially in divorce cases. Assisted by patriarchal structures in societies, we don't know what Chiwenga said to the South African government regarding the property. Lady Merry did not have women support structure in Zimbabwe who stood by her thick and thin. This high-profile case should have attracted the attention of the UN Secretary General. The suffering with nobody on her side to assist. (I don't mean Advocate Beatrice Mtetwa) Women's organisations have been dead silence ever since this case came to light.The same Chiwenga who is clapping hands: kusekerera Nhamo serugare. His loot is safe in Far Eastern countries. We have lost billions of revenues stashed in foreign banks. Merry is a cheap fry: she must be punished, leaving hardcore criminal politicians going about scot free. How many SADC politicians have their looted cash in South African banks? Why Merry alone. President Ramaphosa opened a bank account with his mattress in his Phala Phala farm residency. We Africans are a laughingstock the whole world. They tell us openly, don't trust Africans because of their criminal intents. Do you blame them when news coming from Africa is about how criminal most presidents are. There is no rule of law. Honestly African youth are not supposed to be scattered all over the world because we are running away from hunger and poverty. Our presidents don't care about us. African leaders live large in colonial masters' countries using looted money.Chiwenga is busy vying for the state house. A man with limited thought processes. What will Zimbabwe be like with a president so cruel. Chiwenga does not hide his stupidity. The Idi Amin anger on his face if Mnangagwa just passed by. His intellectual capacity is so small, he fails basic things in life: empathy. A package of nonsense. I am curious to know, if he goes to church, supposedly catholic, does he receive the holy communion if he failed to pardon his former wife? Pardoning a mother of your children should be basic, it did not matter how big her sins might have been, and forgiving does not mean returning to his life as wife again. The medical condition in which Merry finds herself in, demand a genuine pardon and move on with separate lives. It scares my gut to think how we could be ruled by such a cruel man called Constantine Chiwenga soon. Zimbabwe deserves better. We have suffered a lot. We need new names: said NoViolet Bulawayo.